2020 NFL Draft: Could Kristian Fulton Be the Jaguars’ Answer at Cornerback in April?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport is going to be taking extended looks of some NFL draft prospects who could theoretically make sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars at some point in April.

In this version, we examine LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, one of the star defenders of the Tigers' National Championship squad in 2019. A former top recruit, Fulton started for LSU for the last two seasons and has a chance to become a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Overview

Fulton didn't see much playing time in his first couple of years on campus. His freshman season consisted of him playing in three games, but he played sparingly in a deep LSU secondary.

In 2017, Fulton sat out for the entire season due to an NCAA suspension that originally ruled him out for two seasons. The February 2017 suspension stemmed from Fulton tampering with a performance-enhancing drug test administered by the NCAA. Fulton's sample was clear of any performance-enhancing drugs, but since he tampered with the test he was given a harsh two-year ban.

The suspension was eventually appealed in August 2018 and Fulton was reinstated. While Fulton could not play in games in 2017, he still practiced with the team daily. He was thrust into a starting role on the defense in the first year of his return, starting all 10 games he appeared in during 2018.

In 2019, Fulton started 14 games and was given a second-team All-SEC honor as he established himself as half of one of the best cornerback duos in the nation along with Derek Stingley Jr. As a senior, Fulton recorded 38 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss, and 14 pass deflections. His 14 pass deflections were good for third in the SEC and eighth in the nation.

What Kristian Fulton does well

It was obvious where LSU felt Fulton (6-foot-0, 197-pounds) would be at home in their defense. He was frequently tasked with lining up on the outside and pressing wide receivers at the line, having the trust of the LSU coaching staff to be aligned in man coverage more often than not.

Fulton's technique, physicality, and ability to mirror all make him a capable press cornerback, and it helped him remain tight in coverage with most wide receivers he matched up with, including Alabama's group of future NFL wideouts. He is patient at the line, taking an almost methodical approach to attack wide receivers that helps him remain tight to them in coverage.

Whether it when he is forced to contest a wide receiver at the catch point or when he closes underneath while facing the quarterback, Fulton is terrific are jarring the ball loose from wide receivers and forcing incompletions. His explosiveness when he closes on a target is impressive, as is his ability to get physical with wideouts while in the air.

Fulton's feet, explosiveness, and instincts give him the flexibility to play in off-coverage, just like the rest of his tools allow him to thrive at the line of scrimmage. While LSU didn't ask him to play much zone, he has the skill set to do so.

Fulton doesn't look like a burner on tape — he instead looks like he has adequate speed. His combine helped his case a good bit considering he ran a solid 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and had the seventh-best three-cone time at 6.94. He won't be the best athlete on the field, but he is a capable one who shouldn't have much issues with speed.

What Kristian Fulton needs to improve at

When Fulton is able to press a receiver and run downfield with them, he is a tough guy to separate from. But when Fulton deals with inside-breaking routes, wide receivers occasionally forced him off balance and got him on skates. This could be because he is more comfortable either driving on the ball or running with a wide receiver downfield, but wide receivers can put him on his heels when they force him to breakdown.

Maybe the biggest knock on Fulton moving up to the next level will be that his ball production is nothing to be overly excited over. He racked up pass deflections, but only recorded two interceptions in his entire time at LSU. Some of this was due to him playing physical with wide receivers at the catch point and the contest resulted in a breakup, while other times he missed opportunities to attack the ball in the air and convert the catch.

As a tackler and run defender on the boundary, Fulton doesn't make much of an impact. He will force a run inside, but he isn't an imposing tackle when forced to make contact. He can get too high or low at times, though the effort is at least there more often than not. Overall, he doesn't have the strength or consistent technique to be a safe tackler play in and play out.

Overall

Considering the Jaguars' former starting cornerback duo of A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey were each traded in the last several months, the Jaguars have a clear need in the secondary. Tre Herndon can occupy one side of the defense while D.J. Hayden mans the slot, but the Jaguars need a second outside cornerback.

Because of the void on the outside, Fulton is a solid fit for the Jaguars. He has plenty of experience playing on an island, and he has the size, athleticism, and instincts to thrive in press coverage.

The questions with Fulton will be his his ability to defend shiftier wide receivers and his turnover production. He can press and run with the best of them and has plenty of mirroring ability, but he can still be beat by quick-footed route runners that force him to play on his heels and get turned around.

Fulton was near the ball plenty at LSU, but his occasional gambles and some bad luck kept him from putting up big interception numbers. Whether or not he can be a game-changing playmaker is a legitimate question, but he flashes plenty of skill to be a capable starting cornerback, making him a sensible option for the Jaguars at No. 20.