2020 NFL Draft: Mocking the First 20 Picks to Determine How Jaguars Are Impacted

In a few short days, the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will finally kick off and we will at last be able to see where the next generation of NFL stars will call home.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday will be an especially significant night. For the first time since 1998, the Jaguars own two picks in the draft's first round, as they hold the No. 9 pick and also the No. 20 pick thanks to the trade that sent Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams.

Which directions the Jaguars will go in with their first two picks has been the talk of Jacksonville's offseason (along with the overhaul of the current roster), and at this point it truly seems like anyone's guess as to how the team could utilize its early picks.

In an effort to see how other teams could impact the directions the Jaguars go in on Thursday, we have compiled a mock draft of the first 20 picks. There are no trades involved since those are so unpredictable, so it won't be an exact comparison. But it will still give us an idea of which players could potentially be on the board each time the Jaguars pick Thursday.

In this mock, we projected picks with how we think the teams will pick, not with how we would pick. That could explain why some players go as high as they do.

With that said, here is our mock of the first 20 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft.

No. 1: Cincinnati Bengals

LSU QB Joe Burrow

It is annoying when every year, the No. 1 team in the draft takes most of its 10 minutes on the clock to pick. They know who they want. For the Bengals, they shouldn't take more than 30 seconds to turn in their pick (sans any technical difficulties). They need a face of the franchise, and Burrow is the cleanest quarterback prospect in the draft.

No. 2: Washington Redskins

Ohio State DE Chase Young

While Washington could be enticed by the other signal-callers in this year's draft, bringing Chase Young back to his old stomping grounds and giving Washington the best pass-rushing prospect since Von Miller is too much to pass up for Ron Rivera.

No. 3: Detroit Lions

Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

It keeps being floated that the Lions will consider Auburn DT Derrick Brown here which would be ... odd. Jeff Okudah is an elite cornerback prospect despite his 4.48 40-yard dash time, and he'd fill a huge need by replacing Darius Slay in Matt Patricia's defense. Detroit shouldn't overthink this.

No. 4: New York Giants

Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs

This is a tough one to figure out, but we will go with the notion that Dave Gettleman wants to give Daniel Jones some protection and provide running lanes for Saquon Barkley. Gettleman could go in a number of directions, but an elite athlete along the offensive line seems like his M.O.

No. 5: Miami Dolphins

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins very well could pass on Tua Tagovailoa due to his medicals, but they have a veteran quarterback in place to ensure they won't need Tagovailoa to play right away if he isn't ready to. They get a franchise passer and didn't even have to completely tank for him.

No. 6: Los Angeles Chargers

Oregon QB Justin Herbert

The Chargers can tout Tyrod Taylor as the starter all they want, but that doesn't make it any easier to believe Anthony Lynn will potentially hitch his job to a passer whose days as an above-average starter are most likely behind him. We are lower on Justin Herbert than this, but he is a better option than Jordan Love.

No. 7: Carolina Panthers

Auburn DT Derrick Brown

The Panthers had the worst run defense in the NFL last season and lost three of their top four defensive tackles in Gerald McCoy, Vernon Butler, and Dontari Poe. They still have Kawann Short inside, but Derrick Brown seems like the kind of high-ceiling prospect Marty Hurney would be all-in on.

No. 8: Arizona Cardinals

Alabama OT Jedrick Wills

Arizona paid left tackle D.J. Humphries this offseason, but they still have a big hole at right tackle. The gritty and athletic Jedrick Wills would fit well in Kliff Kingsbury's fast-paced offense and upgrade both the protection for Kyler Murray as well as the run blocking in front of Kenyan Drake.

No. 9: Jacksonville Jaguars



Clemson LB/S Isaiah Simmons

Sure the Jaguars could go with an offensive tackle or wide receiver here, but passing on an elite talent like Isaiah Simmons simply because it isn't a "need" doesn't seem like Dave Caldwell's style. When top-tier players fall to him, he more often than not ensures they don't slip any further. The Jaguars have two high-priced linebackers in their starting lineup, but Simmons can play strongside linebacker in base defense and then replace Jarrod Wilson in nickel defensive sets. He is an elite athlete who can wear a number of hats for a defense, and he would be the mismatch on defense the Jaguars currently don't have in their back seven.

No. 10: Cleveland Browns

Louisville OT Mekhi Becton

No team in the draft needs a left tackle more than the Cleveland Browns. They want to run the ball, so they bet on Mekhi Becton's hulking size and massive potential to thrive in new head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense. This pick basically comes down to Becton or Andrew Thomas, but Becton seems more like the Browns' type of player.

No. 11: New York Jets

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy

Quick, take a look at the offensive weapons the Jets have around Sam Darnold entering a pivotal third season. It isn't pretty. The Jets have down a terrible job of building around Darnold, and with three of the top offensive tackles off the board here they elect to take potentially the top wideout.

No. 12: Las Vegas Raiders

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

Much like the Jets, the Raiders don't have much in the form of offensive weapons. Josh Jacobs is a good player, but the Raiders need to find more explosive players to thrive in the passing game. Lamb is our No. 1 wide receiver this year thanks to his physical playstyle, yard after catch ability, and unbelievable competitiveness.

No. 13: San Francisco 49ers

Florida CB C.J. Henderson

The 49ers' secondary has interesting pieces, but they don't really have a cornerback who can be a future building block. Henderson could form a physical duo with veteran cornerback Richard Sherman and give San Francisco a defensive back to feature in a defense that is primarily built through the front seven.

No. 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Georgia OT Andrew Thomas

The Buccaneers have needed offensive line help for the better part of the last 10 years, and this is even more true this offseason considering their investment in Tom Brady. Brady is the most successful quarterback of all-time, but he is also a statue in the pocket, leading to the Bucs taking the most pro-ready tackle in this year's draft to protect his blind side.

No. 15: Denver Broncos

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

Denver could go in a few directions here, but with the top four offensive tackles off of the board, they decide to add a speed element to their defense to compliment the physical Courtland Sutton. Sutton, Noah Fant, and Ruggs would be a dangerous trio to surround sophomore running back Drew Lock.

No. 16: Atlanta Falcons

LSU DE K'Lavon Chaisson

Atlanta paid Dante Fowler this season, but they still have questions about their pass-rush in the long-term. They could see the speedy and flexible K'Lavon Chaisson as a natural replacement for former first-round pick Vic Beasley, and his speed-rush based game would be a change-up from what both Fowler and Takk McKinley bring to the table.

No. 17: Dallas Cowboys

Alabama S Xavier McKinney

We almost went with Michigan lineman Cesar Ruiz, but instead we give the Cowboys a versatile safety who can play all over their defense. The Cowboys have trotted out some of the worst safety pairings in the NFL over the last few years, so McKinney would be an automatic upgrade in terms of playmaking and coverage ability.

No. 18: Miami Dolphins

Houston OT Josh Jones

Miami had one of the worst offensive lines in recent memory in 2019, so why not give them a four-year starter at left tackle who dominated at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Jones has a ton of athleticism and plays with a mean streak, and he simply just looks like a 10-year starter at tackle.

No. 19: Las Vegas Raiders

Clemson CB A.J. Terrell

Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden absolutely love drafting from Clemson, and they do so again here. Terrell is a press coverage cornerback with solid athleticism who plays a physical brand of football that is similar to other defenders they have drafted in recent years. They have to figure out their secondary eventually, and Terrell is a step toward attempting to do so.

No. 20: Jacksonville Jaguars

LSU WR Justin Jefferson

While this is a deep wide receiver class, the Jaguars desperately need to add a player who can be both a short- and long-term difference-maker. Three of their top four wide receivers are in the final year of their contracts, and none of them are established as consistent producers. Jefferson could step in right away and give Gardner Minshew II a safety blanket from the slot who can win in the middle of the field as well as on downfield contested catches. His pristine route running also seems like the kind of trait that would have wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell foaming at the mouth.