2020 NFL Mock Draft: How Has Free Agency Changed the 7-Round Projections for the Jaguars?

Through the first few days of free agency, the landscape of the NFL and April's draft has changed dramatically. Star players have switched teams, first-round picks have been swapped, and roster holes throughout the league have been filled.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are no different when it comes to change since Monday's two-day legal tampering period began. The Jaguars have made a few key additions that will change the team's outlook for April's draft, along with finishing a few trades that have netted them a total 12 draft picks through this year's seven rounds.

In the last few days, the Jaguars have made a big-money addition in linebacker Joe Schobert, changing the team's linebacker group dramatically. Schobert will slide into the inside linebacker spot, while fifth-year veteran Myles Jack will now play weakside linebacker.

Jacksonville also signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard and defensive lineman Rodney Gunter, though these two additions will likely impact the team's plan's plans to a lesser extent than the Schobert signing.

With the early free agency period changing the Jaguars' outlook for this year's draft, specifically with it negating the need for a linebacker early on in the draft, we have put together a seven-round mock draft to project how the Jaguars can fill their needs in a few weeks.

For the purposes of this seven-round mock draft, we used The Draft Network's mock draft machine tool, which means we had a select pool of players to pick from for each pick instead of going with our gut on where a player may go.

Here is our post-early free agency period mock draft, in which we go through potential Jaguars' picks for their 12 selections.

Round 1, Pick No. 9: Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

We have long advocated against the Jaguars selecting a wide receiver in the first round, let alone with the No. 9 overall selection, but CeeDee Lamb is the selection here for a few different reasons. First of all, the board fell such a way that Lamb simply made the most sense. Tristan Wirfs, Derrick Brown, Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Simmons, and Andrew Thomas were all off of the board by the time the No. 9 pick rolled around in the simulation, leaving Lamb, Jedrick Wills, and Javon Kinlaw as the three main options for the pick.

With the Jaguars trading Nick Foles earlier this week to the Chicago Bears for a 2020 fourth-round selection, the team has handed the offense over to Gardner Minshew II. For the Jaguars to win in 2020, they will need Minshew to take a big step in his development. The best way to do this? Surround him with as much offensive talent as possible. By taking Lamb, the Jaguars would get an explosive and NFL-ready wide receiver who can instantly start across from DJ Chark.

Is the value there for a wide receiver at No. 9 if the player isn't a transcendent talent? Not really considering the depth of the class. But if the Jaguars want Minshew to be successful, they will need to give him the necessary weapons.

Round 1, Pick No. 20 (Via Los Angeles Rams): South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

With Kinlaw in consideration for the No. 9 pick in this scenario, getting the athletic defensive tackle at No. 20 is a massive coup, and is a realistic one at that. Kinlaw is a freak of nature from a tools standpoint, but he is streaky and will need plenty of seasoning to help him reach his massive ceiling. But for a Jaguars team that will likely be desperately seeking upgrades to its pass rush in 2020 due to the departure of Calais Campbell and the uncertainty with Yannick Ngakoue, Kinlaw is a perfect fit.

Kinlaw has the size to play nose tackle (6-foot-5, 324-pounds), but his game is much more of a fit at three-technique due to his unreal explosion, agility, and length. With the Jaguars having to replace the sack production of Campbell and in all likelihood eventually Ngakoue, it is crucial for them to find a pass-rusher in this year's draft, regardless of whether it is an interior rusher or an edge player. In Kinlaw, the Jaguars would get a player with Chris Jones-level potential, and someone who could be a critical piece of the third down defense thanks to his ability to collapse the pocket.

Round 2, Pick No. 42: Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland

Going back to our point about Lamb, the Jaguars will need to surround Minshew with enough talent to ensure he is set up to succeed in 2020. He didn't have this kind of talent around him as a rookie at the skill positions, and the same could be said for the offensive line in front of him as well. The key to ensuring Minshew limits his turnovers will be to improve his protection, which is the route we go here.

Ezra Cleveland is an uber-athletic offensive tackle who could push Cam Robinson early for the starting left tackle job. New offensive coordinator Jay Gruden has historically built his running schemes around zone blocking, and this is an area Cleveland is built to thrive in at the next level thanks to his athleticism, second-level blocking, and toughness. Jacksonville needs more consistency at left tackle, and they get that in the steady Cleveland.

Round 3, Pick No. 73: Virginia CB Bryce Hall

Jacksonville had a major need at outside cornerback entering this week's free agency period due to a trade that sent veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a 2020 fourth-round selection. They addressed this need to an extent by signing veteran free agent Darqueze Dennard to compete for a role on the outside, but more help is needed.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Bryce Hall fits the Jaguars' physical mold for a physical, press cornerback who can play zone. He was widely regarded as one of this classes' top cornerbacks until an ankle injury that required surgery cut his 2019 short. But even with Hall coming off of the mend, the instinctive and consistent cornerback makes a lot of sense for Jacksonville considering the fact that he has a skill set that can help him contribute early to a secondary. He could step in from day one and compete with Dennard and Tre Herndon for a starting role in the defense from day one, as long as he is healthy.

Round 4, Pick No. 116: Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes

With the Jaguars unlikely to hold onto defensive end Yannick Ngakoue for long due to his discontent with the franchise, the Jaguars have a major need for an edge rusher to compliment Josh Allen on third downs. Currently, there are no defensive ends on the entire roster who make sense as a third down edge rusher, with Lerentee McCray being a free agent and Dawuane Smoot being a more impactful player when he is lined up inside.

Kenny Willekes is a high-motor edge rusher with loads of college production (19 sacks in last two seasons), who has displayed the technique to win against offensive tackles despite his lack of high-level athleticism. He is much more of an effort rusher than anything else, but he seemingly has a nose for the ball and is a natural pass-rusher despite his limitations.

Round 4, Pick No. 118: Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara

The Jaguars needing to badly upgrade the tight end position has become an offseason tradition at this point. No tight end on the roster in 2019 posted starter-level stats, though James O'Shaughnessy was on his way until an ACL injury in Week 5 ended his season. Josiah Deguara doesn't have ideal size for the position (6-foot-2, 242-pounds), but he was one of the most athletic tight ends at the combine last week. He can give the team some flexibility between being a move tight end and an H-back, much like Seth DeValve was in 2019.

Jacksonville could still target a tight end in free agency at some point, but so far the team has yet to make any headway toward an addition. With that in mind, Deguara would step into the offense and fill out a depth role while the team leans on Oliver to develop.

Round 4, Pick No. 140: Ole Miss DT Benito Jones

Rodney Gunter will likely take snaps at nose tackle from time to time, but his profile and track record indicate he is more of a fit at the 'big end' spot in the defense. Because of this, the Jaguars still need an addition to the nose tackle position to push Abry Jones for the starting job, or even serve in a rotation with the veteran.

Benito Jones is a stout defensive tackle (6-foot-1, 316-pounds) who has the skill set to make an impact on the interior of the defense line vs. both the run and the pass. His ceiling is limited, but he fits the mold of a rotational one-technique who can eventually develop into a full-time starter.

Round 5, Pick No. 165: Ohio State S Jordan Fuller

Jacksonville's lack of depth at the safety position hindered the defense in 2019 when Ronnie Harrison was injured, as the team had no answers for a backup safety who could step into the defense and perform in a full-time role when needed. Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller is a good-sized prospect (6-foot-2, 203-pounds) who could fill the team's No. 3 safety role early on and contribute on special teams as Harrison and Jarrod Wilson hold down the starting spots in the defense.

Round 5, Pick No. 170: TCU RB Darius Anderson

Jay Gruden has historically had at least one running back in his offense that could be relied upon as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, and that is the role Darius Anderson fills in this scenario. Anderson lacks the power and vision to be a consistent between-the-tackles runner on most downs, but his quickness, explosion, and hands make him an enticing option as a passing-down back who could spell Leonard Fournette in certain packages.

Round 6, Pick No. 189: North Carolina OL Charlie Heck

Jacksonville needs a new swing tackle following the departure of Cedric Ogbuehi in free agency. While Cam Robinson could serve in this role due to the addition of Cleveland with the second-round pick, the Jaguars could still look to build their offensive tackle depth. Another 2019 offensive tackle, Brandon Thomas, isn't set to be on the roster this season, and Heck could take his place near the bottom of the 53-man roster as he develops as a backup lineman.

Round 6, Pick No. 206: Pittsburgh CB Dane Jackson

Adding more competition to the cornerback room will be important for the Jaguars once April rolls around. Parry Nickerson and Brandon Watson are set to round out the team's cornerback depth for 2020, and adding a physical and instinctive corner like Dane Jackson to the mix could be best for all parties as he would likely push each player for a spot on the roster. Jackson doesn't have the athleticism to be relied upon as a starter on a full-time basis, but he can be a good special teams player who is important depth.

Round 7, Pick No. 223: West Georgia LB Korie Rogers

A former Clemson commit, Korie Rogers is the type of high-ceiling prospect teams should target in the last few rounds of the draft. His speed (4.58 40-yard dash at pro day) could be an asset on special teams. Jacksonville has a need for linebacker depth with Najee Goode and Donald Payne being free aents.