2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Defensive Tackles for the Jaguars to Have on Their Radar in Indianapolis

With the NFL Scouting Combine set to take place in one short week, it is a worthwhile exercise to look into the position groups and draft prospects who will be participating in the workouts in Indianapolis.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially more noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we will preview the defensive tackles who have been invited to the combine and will be taking place in workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Defensive linemen will workout on Saturday, Feb. 29th, the third day of on-field workouts.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell confirmed Tuesday that while the team would be interested in Marcell Dareus returning in 2020, Jacksonville is declining his 2020 team option. If Dareus isn't going to be on the Jaguars' roster next season, the team will have a big role at nose tackle to fill.

Jacksonville's run defense fell off without Dareus in the lineup in 2019, in large part because of the ineffectiveness of the rotation of Taven Bryan, Abry Jones, Akeem Spence, and Carl Davis. Nobody filled Dareus' run-stuffing role on the roster, and the production in general from defensive tackles on the roster regressed in a big way from years past.

Because of this, the Jaguars could be in prime position to invest in the interior of the defensive line early on in the 2020 draft. This week's combine will feature a number of defensive tackles who play either nose tackle or three-technique in the Jaguars' 4-3 scheme, and there is no shortage of interior lineman they can focus on.

Note: South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, widely expected to be an option for the Jaguars in April's first-round, will not be participating in on-field drills this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Auburn DT Derrick Brown

Widely considered to be one of the top prospects in this year's draft, Derrick Brown would be an ideal option to replace Dareus in the middle of Jacksonville's defense. Widely regarded for his ability to defend the run, the 6-foot-5, 318-pound Brown flashes plus-athleticism for his size and a high ceiling as an interior pass-rusher. With an impressive enough showing in Indianapolis, Brown could easily put any concerns about his third down ability to rest.

Missouri DT Jordan Elliott

A disruptive interior force in the SEC, Jordan Elliott could be one of the first defensive tackles to come off the board after Brown and Kinlaw are selected. Elliott (6-foot-4, 315-pounds) has nose tackle and three-technique experience, which could appeal to the Jaguars. While his sack production isn't overly impressive (5.5 sacks), he could fly up boards with impressive testing in Indianapolis.

TCU DT Ross Blacklock

One of the most intriguing defensive tackles in this year's draft, TCU's Ross Blacklock moves like a dancing bear at times thanks to some impressive short-area quickness and explosion. Blacklock (6-foot-4, 305-pounds) missed 2018 with an achilles injury and has only 5.5 career sacks, but he has flashed plenty of potential as a penetrating defensive tackle in a one-gap scheme. He is a candidate to be a standout for this week's athletic testing.

Oklahoma DT Neville Gallimore

One of the most impressive defensive linemen at the Reese's Senior Bowl due to his speed and explosiveness off of the snap, Neville Gallimore makes a lot of sense if the Jaguars want a penetrating three-technique with a high pass-rush ceiling. Gallimore could be one of the big winners from this week's workouts, particularly in the three-cone drill. He doesn't have a ton of production (8.5 sacks) or size (6-foot-2, 302-pounds), but the athletic potential is there.

Utah DT Leki Fotu

A true nose tackle, Leki Fotu possesses elite size and has the skillset to thrive as a space-eater in the middle of a defensive line. Fotu (6-foot-5, 335-pounds) won't have a lot of room to grow as a pass-rusher, but he can still contribute greatly to a run defense due to his strength, size, and quickness for his size. If he can at least have respectable numbers at the combine, then there won't be many questions about what he brings to the next level.