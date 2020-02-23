2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Edge Rushers for the Jaguars to Focus on in Indianapolis

With the NFL Scouting Combine set to take place in one short week, it is a worthwhile exercise to look into the position groups and draft prospects who will be participating in the workouts in Indianapolis.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially more noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we will preview the edge rushers who have been invited to the combine and will be taking place in workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Defensive linemen and linebackers will workout on Saturday, Feb. 29th, the third day of on-field workouts.

Jacksonville invested in an edge rusher early on in the 2019 NFL Draft, using the No. 7 overall selection on Kentucky pass-rusher Josh Allen. Allen went on to form one of the NFL's best pass-rushing duos with Yannick Ngakoue, with the rookie being one of the brightest spots on the entire 6-10 Jaguars team.

Allen recorded 10.5 sacks, leading the Jaguars and all rookies, which also set a Jaguars' franchise record for sacks by a rookie. But despite the breakout year by the rookie edge rusher, the Jaguars could still be in the market for an edge rusher when April rolls around.

Ngakoue is set to hit the free agency market on Mar. 18 and if the Jaguars don't resign him before then, or if they don't place a franchise or transition tag on him, then they will have a massive hole across from Allen on the defense. Ngakoue recorded eight sacks and four forced fumbles in 2019, along with setting Allen up to make several of his impact plays.

If Ngakoue plays elsewhere in 2020, the Jaguars will need an athletic running mate for Allen to team up with on third downs. Luckily for the Jaguars, there are a number of edge rushers who are set to take the field in Indianapolis who could fit the bill, and we identified a few who make sense for Jacksonville.

Michigan DE Josh Uche

A twitchy front seven player who can perform a number of different responsibilities for a defense, Josh Uche was at his best for the Wolverines when he was allowed to pin his ears back and terrorize offensive tackles. At 6-foot-2, 250-pounds, Uche could play strongside linebacker on run downs and then play across from Allen on obvious passing downs. After recording 14.5 sacks in the last two years and then impressing everyone at the Reese's Senior Bowl, Uche now has a chance to climb up boards even more with a good performance at the combine.

Boise State DE Curtis Weaver

Built like an edge rusher prototype the Jaguars have had an affinity for in the past, due to his length, weight (265-pounds), and frame, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Jaguars high on Curtis Weaver. A hyper-productive pass-rusher at Boise State (34 sacks, 47.5 tackles for loss in three seasons), Weaver has the potential to be more than just a rotational edge player. If he can perform well in the agility and explosiveness drills at Lucas Oil Stadium, expect to hear his name much more often.

Florida DE Jonathan Greenard

After transferring to Florida following a productive career at Louisville, Jonathan Greenard had a breakout season and became one of the most disruptive players in the entire SEC with 10 sacks in 2019. Greenard switched between defensive end and outside linebacker at the Senior Bowl, and his quickness, flexibility, and size (6-foot-4, 263-pounds) give him the versatility to line up with either his hand in the dirt or in a two-point stance. If he can test like an above-average athlete, he could find himself squarely on the Jaguars' radar.

LSU DE K'Lavon Chaisson

A likely first-round selection, K'Lavon Chaisson could potentially be one of the biggest winners of the entire week of workouts. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge rusher is still developing technically and physically (only 9.5 sacks in three seasons), but his speed and bend off of the edge pop off of the screen. If the Jaguars lose Ngakoue, perhaps Chaisson could be their replacement for him with one of their first-round picks.

Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa

A former five-star recruit, A.J. Epenesa only started one season at Iowa but he let his prescence be known long before 2019. After recording 16.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks as a sophomore, the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Epenesa totaled 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks as a junior, showing week in and week out that he has a blend of power and explosion that makes him a mismatch for most offensive tackles. He isn't a true edge bender like Ngakoue or others on this list, so how he does in agility drills next week will be key.