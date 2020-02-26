2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Linebackers for the Jaguars to Track in Indianapolis

With the NFL Scouting Combine set to take place in one short week, it is a worthwhile exercise to look into the position groups and draft prospects who will be participating in the workouts in Indianapolis.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially more noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we will preview the linebackers who have been invited to the combine and will be taking place in workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Linebackers will workout on Saturday, Feb. 29th, the third day of on-field workouts.

Jacksonville's linebacker position is an interesting one to monitor heading into 2020. Telvin Smith's retirement last May hit the Jaguars' linebacker depth, but there is still a lot of experience and athleticism at the position with Myles Jack, Quincy Williams, Leon Jacobs, and Donald Payne.

Jake Ryan was signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday that the Jaguars would not be exercising his team option for 2020. Ryan only played two games last year, but the Jaguars still have to fill the depth lost without Ryan still occupying the roster.

If the Jaguars opt to invest in a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft this April, they could look to one of the many athletic options that will be taking part in athletic testing in Indianapolis.

Which ones could draw the Jaguars' eyes and be worth tracking throughout this week? We identified a few who make sense as fits in Jacksonville.

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

This one is obvious, but the Jaguars can't not take a hard look at Isaiah Simmons this week. Simmons (6-foot-three, 238-pounds) played a number of roles for the Clemson defense over the last two seasons, including time spent at linebacker, in the slot, as a safety, and rushing off of the edge. With his combination of size, length, and athleticism, he could be a candidate to have one of the best performances in Week 9.

Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray

One of the most athletic playmakers in college football the last two seasons, Kenneth Murray (6-foot-2, 241-pounds), could find himself as the second linebacker off the board. Collecting 257 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks, Murray was a driving force to Oklahoma's success during his time as a starter. He came into Indianapolis at a higher weight than he was listed in college, and shoulder still be expected to be one of the most athletic linebackers in workouts.

Utah LB Francis Bernard

Francis Bernard told us in Mobile during the week of the Reese's Senior Bowl that he had several meetings with the Jaguars scheduled for the several days he was there, so it makes sense to continue to keep an eye on how his draft process plays out. Bernard (6-foot-0, 234-pounds) was a productive member of the Utah's impressive defense in 2019, playing a number of different linebacker roles that indicate he could have a quick transition to the NFL.

Penn State LB Cameron Brown

With a long frame that is reflective of a modern-day NFL linebacker who can excel as both a blitzer and a pass defender, Cameron Brown could be an intriguing option for teams after the first couple of rounds. He needs to add some size after weighing in as 6-foot-5, 238-pounds, but the athletic potential is worth watching throughout drills this week.

Wyoming LB Logan Wilson

A mainstay at middle linebacker for Wyoming the past several seasons, Logan Wilson was extremely productive and is more in line with the typical inside linebacker archetype than the other linebackers on this list. Wilson (6-foot-2, 241-pounds) was one of the most impressive linebackers at the Senior Bowl and could interest the Jaguars if they want a plug-in middle linebacker who can defend the run with solid instincts and diagnosing skills.