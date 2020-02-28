2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 6 Tight Ends Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

Day one of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books, and wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we hone in on the tight end group and select six players who stood out during Thursday night's workouts. From one wildly impressive 40-yard dash to a few eye-popping jumps and agility numbers, a number of tight ends left an impression after going through drills.

This year's tight end group isn't headlined by any one specific player, but instead has a number of players who will likely be taken after the first round who can be expected to produce at the next level. Which of these players impressed on Thursday and could fit with the Jaguars?

Dayton TE Adam Trautman

Early on in the draft process, Adam Trautman is our top tight end prospect. He was terrific all week in practices leading up to the Reese's Senior Bowl, showing great hands, route running, body control, and agility for his size, and he stood out on Thursday as well. Trautman (6-foot-5, 255-pounds) had by far the best three-cone time, finishing the drill in 6.78 seconds. That is the fifth-fastest time of any tight end since 2006, and he was the only tight end this year who ran faster than 7.00 seconds in the drill. He didn't have as impressive numbers in the 40-yard dash (4.8) vertical jump (34.5 inches), or broad jump (114 inches), but his historic agility times are worth noting in a big way. If he can develop his blocking and gain more strength in an NFL weight room, he could make a big impact at the next level.

Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Albert Okwuegbunam didn't participate in any drill but the 40-yard dash, but he still lands on this list because of the blazing speed he ran at for his size. A productive touchdown catcher in college, Okwuegbunam ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5, 258-pounds, a wildly impressive time for his size. There are still questions about his agility, but his size and straight-line speed create a scary combination for teams seeking a seam stretcher like the Jaguars are.

Purdue TE Brycen Hopkins

While Brycen Hopkins didn't have as impressive of a 40-yard dash as Okwuegbunam, he still put up a respectable time. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound move tight end ran a 4.66, tied for the second-best time among all tight ends. His 33.5-inch vertical jump was ninth-best in this year's group, while his 116-inch broad jump was eighth-best. His 7.25 time in the three-cone also came in at eighth-best, rounding out a solid day for Hopkins. He didn't dominate any drill, but he was near the top quartile of each one. Hopkins is a smooth receiver who is an advanced route runner, traits that could peak the Jaguars' interests.

LSU TE Stephen Sullivan

Stephen Sullivan impressed in the entire week of practices leading up to the Reese's Senior Bowl thanks to his effortless ability to run down the seam and his wide catch-radius. He continued to improve his stock at the combine, tying with Hopkins for the second-best 40-yard dash time (4.66) at the position. He also tied for the second-best vertical jump (36.5 inches) and tied for the second-best broad jump (123 inches). His agility drills were forgettable, but he displayed enough athleticism at his size (6-foot-5, 248-pounds) to make him an interesting target for teams who want a red-zone threat at the position.

Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet

Considered by some to be the best tight end in this year's class, Cole Kmet had a good day by all standards. He has an NFL frame (6-foot-6, 262-pounds) and put up impressive numbers in most drills despite coming in at a heavier weight than some of his peers. He ran a solid 4.70 40-yard dash, the fourth-best time at the position, and led all tight ends in the vertical jump with a 37-inch mark. He tied with Sullivan for the second-best broad jump, though his 7.44 three-cone time was a bit less impressive. Regardless, Kmet is seen by many to be an NFL-ready pass-catcher, and his display of athleticism on Thursday only helped his case.

Portland State TE Charlie Taumoepeau

While smaller than many of the other tight ends on Thursday (6-foot-2, 240-pounds) Taumoepeau didn't disappoint in the athletic testing, as the small school product's name was near the top of every drill after the 40-yard dash (4.75). He tied with Sullivan for the second-best vertical jump (36.5 inches), had the fourth-best broad jump (121 inches), and recorded the second-best three-cone time (7.00). Taumoepeau was explosive and agile and looked smooth in on-field drills, a good sign for his draft stock moving forward. If the Jaguars want a day three tight end with physical potential, then Taumoepeau fits the bill.