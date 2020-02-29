2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 7 Offensive Tackles Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

Day one of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books, and wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we hone in on the offensive tackle group and select seven players who stood out during Friday night's workouts. A few tackles recorded incredible workout numbers, with the most impressive player testing more like an athletic tight end than an offensive lineman.

This year's offensive tackle group is one of the deepest positions in the entire draft, and Friday's results only strengthen that fact. There are a number of top-tier athletes at the position this year, and the Jaguars could have their pick of several. Which of these tackles impressed on Friday and could fit Jacksonville?

Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs

No offensive lineman in combine history has done what Tristan Wirfs did on Friday. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound mauler set a combine offensive line record in the vertical jump (36.5 inches) and tied to record for broad jump (121 inches). He also led all offensive linemen in this year's group in the 40-yard dash with a 4.85 time, which also included a wildly impressive 1.69 10-yard split. Wirf's three-cone time wasn't as impressive (7.65 seconds), but it was still the fifth-best time among offensive lineman. He has right and left tackle experience and when you combine his track record of high-level play with his size and freaky athleticism, it is hard to not consider him a candidate for the Jaguars at No. 9.

Alabama OT Jedrick Wills

While Wirfs broke records and stole the show, Jedrick Wills had an elite performance in his own right. Wills (6-foot-4, 312-pounds) isn't as long are wide as many of the other tackles in this class, but he is as athletic as any of them. He had the second-best vertical (34.5 inches) in this year's group, which is tied for seventh-best of all-time. He tied for the sixth-best broad jump this year (113 inches), while running the 40-yard dash in 5.05 seconds. In on-field drills, he looked smooth in space and effortlessly changed direction, indicating his athleticism is more than just good testing. He played right tackle for Alabama, but he has the skillset and tools to play on the blindside for teams like the Jaguars.

Connecticut OT Matthew Peart

A massive offensive tackle with his 6-foot-5, 318-pound frame and 36 5/8-inch arms, Matthew Peart looked the part of an athletic and towering lineman on Friday. He had the eighth-best 40-yard dash time of this year's group with a 5.06 run, and then had the sixth-best broad jump (113 inches). He was a fluid mover in the on-field drills, and his size and length suggest the Jaguars could have serious interest considering the style of offensive tackles they have invested in in the past.

Lousiville OT Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton only performed in one recorded drill on Friday, but it was all he needed to do to make his mark. The massive 6-foot-7, 364-pound left tackle ran a 5.10 40-yard dash, a remarkable time for a man of his size. He ran better than a lot of offensive linemen that tested after him even though he is the heaviest player at the entire event. His size, length, and athleticism make him a candidate for the Jaguars at No. 9 considering their preferences in offensive tackles.

Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland

One of the rising players following Friday's workouts is Ezra Cleveland, as he looked like one of the most agile and quick-footed offensive tackles in all of Indianapolis. He recorded the best three-cone time by nearly 0.20 seconds (7.26), which is tied for the seventh-best all-time. He had the third-best 40-yard dash time (4.93) and the top 20-yard shuttle time (4.46). While undersized to a degree (6-foot-6, 311-pounds), Cleveland's elite agility really stood out and should interest zone-blocking teams.

USC OT Austin Jackson

Considering his size (6-foot-5, 322-pounds), Jackson's all-around performance on Friday is worth taking note of. His 31-inch vertical jump was the ninth-best among offensive line, while his 115-inch broad jump tied for third-best. A 5.07 40-yard dash and 7.95 three-cone drill time didn't wow anyone, but his explosiveness and raw athletic ability were clear for everyone to see. He is a potential first-round pick but could be a day one left tackle that the Jaguars could target in round 2 if he slips.

Georgia OT Andrew Thomas

A dominant SEC offensive tackle the last few years, Andrew Thomas didn't disappoint during athletic testing on Friday. Already known as a technically proficient pass-blocker, Thomas (6-foot-5, 315-pounds) impressed in a number of drills. He had the fourth-best three-cone time (7.58), and his vertical jump (30.5) was 10th-best in the group and impressive considering his size. In on-field drills, he looked like a natural who is able to collect his feet and change direction on a dime.