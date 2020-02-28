2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 9 Wide Receivers Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

Day one of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books, and wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up-close view of their next two first-round players.

In this edition, we look at the wide receiver group and pick out nine players who impressed on Thursday. This year's wide receiver group is likely the deepest position in the entire 2020 NFL Draft class due to the sheer depth of talent, and Thursday's workouts only proved this to be truer.

From blazing 40-yard dash times to impressive vertical jumps, which wide receivers made their mark on Thursday and could find themselves on the Jaguars' radar?

Baylor WR Denzel Mims

Denzel Mims' stock was already on the rise thanks to a dominant week of practices leading up to the Reese's Senior Bowl, a week where we came away thinking he had the best showing of any wideout. After Thursday's workouts, a rocket has been strapped to Mims' stock and for good reason, as the 6-foot-3, 207-pound wide receiver put forth great numbers in several drills. He had the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.38) among wide receivers, tied for sixth-best vertical jump (38.5 inches), tied for fourth-best broad jump (131 inches), and the fastest three-cone time (6.66). With his size, speed, and high pointing ability, it makes sense for the Jaguars to be interested in Mims.

Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool

Some teams have asked Chase Claypool to workout at tight end due to his size (6-foot-4, 238-pounds), but it wouldn't be a controversial take to say Claypool looked dominant when working out with the rest of the wide receivers. He ran the seventh-fastest 40-yard dash of all wide receivers (4.40), which is remarkable considering his size. He then had the fourth-best vertical jump (40.5 inches) and a 126-inch broad jump. He didn't test in the agility drills, but his speed and explosiveness for his size is rare.

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

The obvious winner from Thursday night was the player most people had their eyes on entering the combine. Henry Ruggs III ran the fastest 40-yard dash of all wide receivers (4.27), and was the only wide receiver to run faster than 4.35. Ruggs (5-foot-11, 188-pounds) was also tied for the second-best vertical jump (42 inches) and had a great broad jump (131 inches). The Jaguars should pass on taking a wideout at No. 9, but if they want an offensive weapon with the pick, or even in a trade down scenario, then it would be hard to imagine they wouldn't be interested in Ruggs.

USC WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Michael Pittman measured in as one of the largest wide receivers at the combine (6-foot-4, 223-pounds), and then had solid numbers in each drill he participated in. He ran a solid 4.52 40-yard dash, recorded a 6.96 three-cone, a 36.5-inch vertical jump, and a 121-inch broad jump. He is one of the more technically proficient wideouts in the draft class, so testing as well as he did at his size is worth noting.

LSU WR Justin Jefferson

Running perhaps the most surprising 40-yard dash with a 4.43 time at 6-foot-1 and 202-pounds, Justin Jefferson was a massive winner on Thursday. Most thought his game revolved around technical prowess as a route runner, but his speed on Thursday and solid vertical (37.5 inches) and broad jump (126 inches) only solidified his rising draft stock further. Already possession some of the best tape of any wide receiver in the draft, Jefferson is making it hard to not consider him a first-round prospect.

Memphis WR Antonio Gipson

A versatile offensive weapon for Memphis the last two seasons (14 touchdowns on 77 offensive touches), Antonio Gipson worked out with the wide receivers on Thursday and put up terrific numbers. Gipson (6-foot-0, 223-pounds) was tied for the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.39), a top-notch time for his size. His explosive drills were less impressive, with a 35-inch vertical jump and a 118-inch broad jump, but his straight-line speed for his frame and talent is worth monitoring. He will be picked later in the draft due to his incomplete college profile, but he could be an immensely intriguing day three pick.

Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Measuring in at 6-foot-2, 212-pounds, Donovan Peoples-Jones jumped out of the gym on Thursday. He had the best vertical jump of all wide receivers with a staggering 44.5 inches -- 2.5 inches better than the next best wide receiver. He also recorded the best broad jump (139 inches) and ran an impressive 4.48 40-yard dash for his size. He caught 14 touchdowns over the last two seasons and is still growing as a wideout, and those testing numbers with his size will be hard for teams to ignore.

Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk

An impressive athlete with the ball in his hands, Brandon Aiyuk unsurprisingly tested well in a number of drills. His 4.5 40-yard dash time was solid for his size (6-foot-0, 205-pounds), but it was the explosion drills where he made his mark. He was one of only six wide receivers to jump 40 inches or more in the vertical jump and was tied for the fifth-best broad jump of the group (128 inches). He didn't test in the agility drills but was legitimately elite in terms of explosion, something the Jaguars have clearly valued in the past.

Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland

Tyrie Cleveland measured in at a good size (6-foot-2, 209-pounds) and then impressed in every drill he took part in. He ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and then stood out with his jumps, recording a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a 126-inch broad jump. A day three prospect whose game is built around his speed, Thursday only made him even more appealing of an option after the first couple of rounds, especially for a team like the Jaguars who will likely want to add some size and speed to their receiver roo,