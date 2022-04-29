2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Trade Up to No. 27 For LB Devin Lloyd

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold move on Thursday night, trading up to No. 27 overall for Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd and adding their second building block to the defense on the night.

A year after picking No. 1 and No. 25 -- and two years after selecting No. 9 and No. 20 -- the Jaguars made a late move back into the first round on Thursday night.

The Jaguars traded the No. 33 pick, the No. 106 pick (fourth-round), and the No. 180 pick (sixth-round) for the No. 27 pick, taking Tampa Bay's spot in the first round and ensuring one of the draft's top linebackers would land in Jacksonville.

Lloyd will slot into the Jaguars defense next to free-agent linebacker addition Foyesade Oluokun, with the pair replacing Myles Jack and Damien Wilson from a year ago. The Jaguars have paid significant prices for their starting linebackers, but they at long last have them.

Lloyd, a former safety, appeared in 47 games and started 32 for Utah after redshirting his freshman season. After collecting six tackles as a backup in 2018, Lloyd became a full-time starter in 2019. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2019 after leading the team with 91 tackles, along with 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and one interception.

Lloyd was named a first-team All-Pac 12 member in 2020 as he started five games. The Utah team captain recorded 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble, leading the team in tackles and tackles for loss.

Lloyd started 13 more games in 2021, being named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Pac 12 as he recorded 110 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 10 pass deflections and four interceptions.

The Jaguars selected Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker at No. 1 overall. The trade to No. 27 is the ninth trade in the first round this year, with the Jaguars moving up for the first pick of the second round to ensure they get their guy.