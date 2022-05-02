Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Agree to Terms With 15 Undrafted Free Agents, Including Kevin Austin

The Jaguars have added 15 new players via the undrafted free agent crop, including uber-athletic wide receiver Kevin Austin.

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agents on Monday, announcing the group that would supplement their seven draft picks from last week's NFL Draft.

The following rookies have agreed to terms with the Jaguars:

  • Oklahoma State DL Israel Antwine
  • Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin
  • Southeast Missouri State CB Shabari Davis
  • Norfolk State OLB De’Shaan Dixon
  • Utah OL Nick Ford
  • Tarleton State CB Benjie Franklin
  • Southern Mississippi TE Grayson Gunter
  • West Virginia S Sean Mahone
  • Iowa State K Andrew Mevis
  • Arkansas LB Grant Morgan
  • Texas OL Denzel Okafor
  • Alabama Birmingham TE Gerrit Prince
  • UCF OL Marcus Tatum
  • Texas CB Josh Thompson
  • Central Arkansas WR Lujuan Winningham

This group of players joins the following seven players as the Jaguars' newest crop of rookies: EDGE Travon Walker, LB Devin Lloyd, C Luke Fortner, LB Chad Muma, RB Snoop Conner, CB Gregory Junior, and CB Montaric Brown. 

"We completely follow the board because it’s too hard not to. It’s stacked. You’re trying to get the best available players," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Saturday about the efforts in free agency for undrafted prospects. "We’re trying to stick with the theme that we’ve had this entire time, getting guys that are high character guys, guys that have been healthy and available, and guys that can come in and compete for at least a practice squad spot if not higher.

"All these guys come in with a dream. You don’t want to put a cap or a restriction on what they can become. You try to sell the limit to them. They’re not coming here to hopefully make a practice squad, they’re coming here to compete for a roster spot and you have to make them believe they can and you should give them that. They’ve worked awful hard to get to that point and we’ve seen the success that a lot of these undrafted free agents have had not only in Jacksonville, but in the league as a whole. So, I never put a ceiling or a cap on anyone’s ability.”

In addition to the signings, the Jaguars also released linebacker Elijah Sullivan and offensive lineman Brandon Murphy. 

