2022 NFL Draft Profiles: Would Evan Neal Be a Smart Pick at No. 1?

The 2022 NFL Draft season is upon us.

Among the 32 teams building their rosters to compete for the next Lombardi Trophy is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold 12 picks in this season’s draft -- including the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars are entering a new era after the Urban Meyer tenure, making this draft as pivotal as one could imagine.

As we march closer and closer to April’s draft, we will look at individual draft prospects and how they would potentially fit with the Jaguars. Instead of looking at any negatives, we are going to look at what the players do well and if they could match what the Jaguars need at the specific role or position.

In our next prospect breakdown following Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson, we turn to the offensive side of the ball for the first time with Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. Does the versatile former five-star make sense for the Jaguars at No. 1?

Overview

A 6-foot-7 tackle who carries 350 pounds with ease, Evan Neal was the No. 1 offensive line and No. 7 overall recruit in the 2019 class, per 247 Sports. Neal ended up committing to Alabama after getting offers from LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, and several other top programs across all of the power five conferences.

Neal's career got off to a quick and successful start at Alabama, starting at left guard for the Crimson Tide in 13 games as a freshman. During that time, Neal helped anchor one of the best Alabama offensive lines in recent memory, being named Freshman All-SEC in the process.

Neal was moved to right tackle as a sophomore, starting 12 games on the edge across from Alex Leatherwood. Alabama went on to win the National Championship behind one of the most productive offenses in school history, with Neal's strong play making a big impact.

Neal was moved a third time in 2021, going from right tackle to left tackle following Leatherwood's departure to the NFL. A consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC member following 15 starts at left tackle as a junior. finishing his career with 40 career starts spread across three positions.

What Evan Neal Does Well

There are few offensive tackles who are better at using their length than Evan Neal. He already has a freakishly large frame and looks like the most physically imposing lineman on the field each game, but the way he utilizes his long reach is encouraging. There are some offensive tackles who don't always use their length to their advantage, but that is never an issue with Neal, with him displaying top-tier ability to lock defenders out in the passing game and use his long reach and fierce grip to control their momentum.

It isn't just how well Neal extends and controls rushers' frames, either. He has quick hands that are able to reset and this is his biggest asset as a pass-blocker. He jolts defenders on contact and is consistent with hitting his aiming points, while also doing a good job of replacing his positioning as he continues to mirror.

Neal's explosion out of his stance and ability to get to the propert depth with quickness is also something the talented lineman can hang his hat on. He is exceptionally mobile for his size and his first steps are smooth and efficient, with Neal moving better laterally and vertically than one would imagine a lineman his size could move. He overall plays very controlled and smooth for a player with his type of frame and power.

As a run blocker, Neal shows a good ability to hit his aiming points at the second level and in space. Whether as a puller or when climbing to the second level, Neal has shown the quickness and comfort with tracking targets that is needed to do more than simply overpower defensive linemen.

Neal dominates in general as a run blocker. He is quick to move off of double teams, has a fierce explosion out of his stance that helps him overwhelm ends and defensive tackles, and gets terrific overall movement as a drive blocker. Neal's flashes as a run blocker are likely among the best of any offensive lineman in college football the last two years, though he does have to become more consistent in terms of his balance and staying off the ground.

How Evan Neal Would Fit With the Jaguars

Just in terms of the best fit for Neal's skill set, I am not against the idea that he would be an exceptional left or right tackle. I do think he has to clean some of his footwork up after contact if he wants to stay at left tackle specifically, but I do think he has All-Pro potential as a right tackle, even early on in his career.

For the Jaguars, this actually makes Neal even more enticing in my opinion, even if left tackle is seen as more valuable than left tackle. The Jaguars currently have one offensive tackle capable of playing like a quality left tackle on their roster in Walker Little, and potentially two if they retain Cam Robinson. The same can not be said about right tackle, with Jawaan Taylor not yet being the answer after three years and Little not having any experience at right tackle other than practice reps.

Thus, a player like Neal who has proven he can start at either left or right tackle would be immensely valuable for the Jaguars. He could start at right tackle right away and give Lawrence two young and high-ceiling offensive tackles around him for the next several years, while also giving the Jaguars depth at left tackle and even inside considering Neal's past experience at left guard.

Ultimately, Neal makes sense for the Jaguars from a variety of perspectives. He could step in and start at right tackle right away and give the Jaguars two young tackles to rebuild their offensive line around, or he could start at left tackle as the Jaguars let Little and Taylor compete at right tackle.

Verdict

Is Neal the type of player who would be considered a No. 1 overall pick in most classes? I lean toward no, though I do think his exceptional traits, athletchism, versatility, and track record as a high-level performer at multiple positions. With that said, the value of taking a high-ceiling lineman like Neal in a year in which the Jaguars could lose of their five starting offensive lineman is definitely enticing.

Neal is a good tackle who, to me, carries a top-10 grade. The Jaguars could get better value for No. 1 overall and Neal would likely be better as say the No. 5 or No. 6 overall pick, but I would understand why they picked him if he is indeed the pick.