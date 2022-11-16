2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Hold No. 5 Pick After Week 10

2022 hasn't gone the way the Jacksonville Jaguars thought it would.

It was always expected for the Jaguars to be in a building phase in 2022, transitioning to new schemes on both sides of the ball under new head coach Doug Pederson and his staff and starting several rookies and new additions on both sides of the ball.

But what wasn't expected was for the Jaguars to go into a spiral the way they have. The Jaguars have been scrappy, playing in seven one-possession games in 10 weeks. But they have lost six of those games and in Week 10 began to hit the rough patch of their schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs, leading to a 3-10 record after 10 weeks.

As a result, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 5 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 10.

No. 1: Houston Texans

No. 2: Las Vegas Raiders

No. 3: Carolina Panthers

No. 4: Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)

No. 5: Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 6: Chicago Bears

No. 7: Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

No. 8: Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

No. 9: Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

No. 10: Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 11: Detroit Lions

No. 12: Atlanta Falcons

No. 13: Arizona Cardinals

No. 14: Green Bay Packers

No. 15: Indianapolis Colts

No. 16: Washington Commanders

No. 17: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 18: Cincinnati Bengals

The Jaguars have had double-digit losses in 11 of the last 12 seasons and will do so again this year if they do not win five of their final seven games. The Jaguars have finished with the No. 1 overall pick in each of the last two seasons. The last time the Jaguars picked in the top-5 without picking No. 1 overall was in 2017 when they selected running back Leonard Fournette with the No. 4 overall pick.

"We got seven games left, we’re sitting at 3-7, we can finish with double digit wins. But like I said, it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be hard, man," Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins said on Tuesday.

"Everybody just needs to be on their stuff and really be dialed. You have to be dialed in this league and like I said before, the margin of error is small, and it’s been killing us lately. We do have a young team, but we get paid to do what we do so we got to come out here and perform.”