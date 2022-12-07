2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Who Do Jaguars Take in Top-10?

The 2023 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer with each Sunday. For 14 teams set to make the postseason, the draft is the last thing on anyone's mind. But for over a dozen of other teams, attention can soon be turned fully to the draft.

With the Jaguars sitting at 4-8 and facing four more potential playoff teams in the final five weeks, it is hard to envision the Jaguars picking anywhere but the top-10. This may be an improvement after two years of picking No. 1, but it does show the Jaguars still have a ways to go.

So with five weeks remaining and several teams either in the thick of things or on the outside looking in, we have opted to do our first 31-team mock draft of the season, using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator.

So, who do we slot the Jaguars at No. 7? Where do we have the quarterbacks going? Will this be a defense or offense-heavy draft? We give an early look below.

1. Houston Texans: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

2. Chicago Bears: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

3. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

4. Detroit Lions (via LAR): CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

5. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

6. Carolina Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

While some fans may see this as a reach, it isn't one. Joey Porter Jr., has legit lottery-pick talent with his athleticism, ball skills and physicality. He would give the Jaguars a bonafide starting cornerback across from Tyson Campbell, solving arguably the biggest issue on the entire Jaguars' roster moving into 2023.

The Jaguars have tried six cornerbacks opposite Campbell this year: Darious Williams, who looks more like a No. 3; Shaquill Griffin, who is unlikely to return in 2023; Tre Herndon, who is better inside than out; Montaric Brown, a seventh-round rookie; Tevaughn Campbell, who they signed off a practice squad during the season; and Chris Claybrooks, a special teams holdover from the last regimes.

In short, the Jaguars do not have three starting cornerbacks on their roster. That is a big reason they rank No. 31st in pass defense DVOA and just saw Jared Goff march up and down the field with ease. By adding Porter, the Jaguars could play more aggressive coverage after being forced to play mostly soft coverage in 2022 due to issues at cornerback.

The other players considered? Clemson DL Bryan Bresee and Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson. Yes, Quentin Johnston and Peter Skoronski are there for the offense, but the Jaguars' defense has gotten worse each week due to issues with their front seven in combination with the secondary. This pick is looking more and more like it has to be defense.

8. Arizona Cardinals: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

9. Indianapolis Colts: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

10. Atlanta Falcons: DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

11. Green Bay Packers: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

12. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

13. Houston Texans (via CLE): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: OL Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

15. Detroit Lions: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

16. Los Angeles Chargers: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

17. New England Patriots: WR Jordan Addison, USC

18. Washington Commanders: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Brian Branch, Alabama

20. Seattle Seahawks: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

21. Tennessee Titans: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

22. New York Jets: OL Broderick Jones, Georgia

23. New York Giants: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

24. Denver Broncos (via SF): EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

25. Baltimore Ravens: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

26. Cincinnati Bengals: OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

27. Dallas Cowboys: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

28. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Jared Verse, FSU

29. Minnesota Vikings: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

30. Buffalo Bills: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

31. Philadelphia Eagles: LB Henry To'oTo'o