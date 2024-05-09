Anonymous Scout Praises Jaguars' Selection of Myles Cole
The Jacksonville Jaguars put the finishing touches on a nine-player draft class in April, and the hope for the Jaguars is they find long-term contributors throughout the class.
While most praise for the class has come for first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr., there is now some positive buzz about the last players the Jaguars picked at No. 236.
When looking at what the NFL and scouting community are saying about each team's draft class, ESPN revealed some praise for the Jaguars' seventh-round selection of Texas Tech defensive end Myles Cole.
"It's easy to highlight first-rounders, but here's a potential late-round gem: seventh-round defensive end Myles Cole out of Texas Tech. He ran a 4.69-second 40 at 6-foot-6 and 278 pounds," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said. "He's long as hell, big as hell, fast as hell," an AFC scout said. "Change of direction is not great, play wasn't great, but there's a lot to work with."
Cole spent the first four years of his career at Louisiana-Monroe, appearing in 34 games and starting 12 games while recording 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Cole transferred to Texas Tech in 2022, appearing in 25 games and starting 13. In that span, he recorded nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
Cole recorded the longest arms and wingspan at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine with 36 7/8-inch arms.
"Size, length, he's a developmental guy for sure. Kind of got onto him later in the process just with his measurables, they just stood out. At that stage of the draft you're looking for traits to develop and he's certainly got some," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after the draft.
Cole was the third defensive lineman the Jaguars drafted but was the first edge defender. Earlier in the draft, the Jaguars used a second-round (No. 48) pick on LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith and a fourth-round pick (No. 116) on LSU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson.