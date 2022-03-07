2022 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Linebackers Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

Day three of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books and linebackers have all run, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Jaguars owning four top-100 picks and 12 picks overall, there is no shortage of possibilities as the Jaguars look to reload their roster.

In this edition, we hone in on the linebackers and which prospects could potentially be in play for a Jaguars team that could be reshaping their linebacker unit.

All Relative Athletic Scores are via Kent Lee Platte, who does a terrific job each year tracking the testing of each prospect.

Wyoming LB Chad Muma

One of the best linebackers in the entire class and arguably the best coverage linebacker, it was little surprise to see Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma put up big numbers at the combine. He finished with the fifth-best RAS among linebackers, posting the fourth-best vertical and third-best broad jump out of all linebacker prospects. Add in a solid 4.63 40-yard dash and a 1.61 10-yard split and some solid agility numbers and he finished the day as a well-rounded and high-ceiling athlete. He could end up a top-50 pick at this point and could potentially require selection at No. 33.

Penn State LB Brandon Smith

It was always clear on tape that Brandon Smith was an athletic force, and nothing he did at Lucas Oil Stadium disputed this. He came in at prototype linebacker size and with nearly 35-inch arms, looking the part in every way. He also finished with the eighth-best vertical, sixth-best broad jump and the fifth-best 40-yard dash. There are still questions to answer in regards to Smith's projection, but it is clear he is a high-level NFL athlete in waiting.

Montana State LB Troy Andersen

A small-school surprise standout, the former All-Conference linebacker and quarterback took the combine by storm this week. He is more of a Day 3 project pick who you hope can make an early impact on special teams as he gets more mental and physical reps at linebacker, but his elite RAS makes him a player worth rolling the dice on. He has good size and also posted the best 40-yard dash and fifth-best broad jump of all linebackers.

Georgia LB Channing Tindall

It truly seems like all one has to do is look for the Georgia Bulldogs logo to know whether a player will test well or not. The Bulldogs defense has put out some unreal athletes in this year's class and linebacker Channing Tindall is just as impressive as the rest of them, finishing with the fourth-best RAS. He recorded the fourth-best broad jump among linebackers while also having the best vertical jump by an entire inch-and-a-half.

Alabama LB Christian Harris

Maybe the best true middle linebacker in the draft, Christian Harris did nothing to arise questions about the kind of athlete he is. He is shorter and lighter than most linebacker prospects, but he more than makes up for it with his speed, recording the second-best 40-yard dash times and one of the best 10-yard splits. Add in the second-best broad jump of all linebackers and the productive Harris had a terrific week of testing.