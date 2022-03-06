2022 NFL Scouting Combine: 9 Edge Rushers Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

Day three of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books and defensive linemen have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Jaguars owning four top-100 picks and 12 picks overall, there is no shortage of possibilities as the Jaguars look to reload their roster.

In this edition, we hone in on the centers and which prospects could potentially be in play for a Jaguars team that could be reshaping their edge rush.

All Relative Athletic Scores are via Kent Lee Platte, who does a terrific job each year tracking the testing of each prospect.

Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

The most obvious name of all tops the list, with Michigan edge defender Aidan Hutchinson living up to the hype and then some with an elite showing at the combine. Long considered by oddsmakers as a top potential option for the Jaguars at No. 1 overall, Hutchinson had a Heisman-level campaign in 2021 and then came in at a good size at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, a terrific 36-inch vertical, a 1.62 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash, and then recording-breaking three-cone and shuttle numbers as an edge.

Hutchinson had lofty measurables to meet expectations-wise and he did just that; the list of defenders with his traits who don't hit in some capacity is very, very small. His arms are shorter than the average edge defender, but he has production and the athletic numbers to match and betting against the combination of those would be unwise to do. He put up similar numbers to Maxx Crosby and T.J. Watt and those feel like genuine heights he could eventually reach with the entire picture in focus. If the Jaguars want to add an edge rusher at No. 1 overall, Hutchinson seems like the obvious choice.

Georgia Edge Travon Walker

It is tough to think Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker can be an option at No. 1 overall considering Hutchinson is also an elite athlete but has more proven production, but that doesn't mean Walker shouldn't be in the conversation as a whole. If the Jaguars get an offer for the No. 1 pick and actually do move down a few spots, Walker could be an enticing option since he meets many of the traits that general manager Trent Baalke has targeted in defensive linemen in terms of his frame, length and overall athleticism. Walker had a RAS similar to Myles Garrett and Ziggy Ansah, and his run defense is already proven from multiple alignments. He has a lot of developing to do as a pass-rusher, but all the traits are there for a versatile and explosive force along the front seven.

Virginia Tech EDGE Amare Barno

A Day 3 option for a team that could look to draft multiple players at the position, Amare Barno stood out right away with a 4.36 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds. His 1.54 10-yard split was as otherworldly as you would expect at that time, giving him a set of numbers that makes him one of the draft's most intriguing athletes. He also went on to record good jumps with the sixth-best vertical and the best broad jump among all edge defenders.

Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

The projection on how early David Ojabo could be drafted after Hutchinson depends on who you ask. He had good production in 2021 and has the type of on-field burst and explosion that makes him seem like an appealing option to any team in need of an edge rush. He makes more sense for the Jaguars as a trade-down option and his 9.19 RAS score means he projects as a next-level athlete at the next level. His shuttle time was No. 9 out of 10 participants but he was among the top-5 leaders at the position in every other drill.

Coastal Carolina EDGE Jeffrey Gunter

One of the most surprising performances came from Coastal Carolina edge rusher Jeffrey Gunter. Gunter wasn't a big name on the edge rusher radar before this weekend but his fifth-best shuttle and terrific vertical and broad jumps made him a name to watch moving forward and a Day 3 option to consider.

Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

Karlaftis posting a 38-inch vertical with his size and play-strength is impressive. He is a big pass-rusher who packs a punch and can get off the ball with a ton of violence and momentum, as evidenced by his vertical. He didn't do both agility drills and already doesn't look like the most quick-twitch pass-rusher, but it is hard to envision his traits not translating well. It wouldn't be a shock if he was there at No. 33 overall and is a player who is higher on media boards than the NFL's.

Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal

The Jaguars already have one athletic former Kentucky Wildcat pass-rusher on the roster, so how about another? Josh Paschal posted the fifth-best vertical and eighth-best broad jump, all while having a 1.62 10-yard split at 268 pounds. He may need to add even more weight and play as a big end, but he has the looks of a power and explosive edge setter who can convert speed to power and cause trouble for offenses.

Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

It was already widely assumed that Boye Mafe would have a good showing at the combine, but he ended up having as good of a performance as any edge rusher ever has. He didn't do the agility drills, but he finished with the fourth-best 40, third-best vertical and fifth-best broad jump and had an elite 10-yard split. There is a lot to like about his athletic profile and it is hard to bet against the numbers he hit, even if we didn't see him do the three-cone.

Penn State EDGE Arnold Eviketie

One year after Penn State put another elite athlete into the NFL with Odafe Oweh, it appears they are set to do so again with Arnold Eviketie. Eviketie didn't perform in every drill, but he had the second-best vertical and second-best broad jump of all defensive ends, outdoing Mafe in the broad jump.