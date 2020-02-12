2020 NFL Draft: Could the Jaguars Unlock the Potential of Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport is going to be taking extended looks of some NFL draft prospects who could theoretically make sense for the Jaguars at some point in April.

In this version, we examine Clemson University linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a versatile front seven prospect who has spent time at linebacker, safety, and in the slot. One of the most athletic and unique players in the draft, Simmons is universally expected to be selected in the top 10 in April's NFL Draft. How would Simmons fit with what the Jaguars are doing in 2020?

Overview

After starting his Clemson career as a safety, Simmons (6-foot-4, 230-pounds) converted to a hybrid linebacker role in 2018 and developed into one of the most productive and versatile players in all of college football. While Simmons likely would have been a top safety prospect had he stayed at the position, Clemson's eagerness to see what he can do in their vaunted front seven has made Simmons a household name and someone who won't have to wait long to hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Winner of the 2019 Butkus Award, awarded each year to the nation's top linebacker, Simmons was a driving force behind Clemson making it to the national championship for the second consecutive season. As a redshirt junior, Simmons recorded 104 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery, doing it all while playing multiple roles for Clemson's defense.

Simmons' list of accomplishments from the 2019 season reads as long as a CVS receipt. In addition to the Butkus Award, Simmons was a unanimous first-team All-American, a first-team All-ACC member, and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. You name it, and he likely did it.

What Isaiah Simmons does well

When breaking down Simmons' game film, it is clear that calling him a "linebacker" is only telling one part of the story. While Simmons frequently lined up as the defense's strongside or weakside linebacker, Clemson also utilized him at all other levels of the field. He was asked to sometimes rush the passer off the edge, blitz from the secondary, cover the slot, as well as still play some safety.

In coverage, Simmons is a special player for his size. He has rare athleticism and length that gives him the range and ability to disrupt plays from centerfield, whether it is making a play on the ball in the air or playing the receiver. He also has the long speed to carry vertical routes from the slot or from a linebacker position, making it hard to target him on explosive plays.

Simmons' sheer size and length make him an asset in coverage as well. When sitting in a zone in the middle of the field as a linebacker, Simmons is a walking turnover waiting to happen due to his ability to get his body in passing lanes.

Against the run, Simmons is an aggressive finisher who is able to corral ball carriers in space with ease to his combination of agility and length. When offensive players try to bounce it outside, he makes them pay by quickly gaining depth with elite sideline-to-sideline speed. He plays with enough instincts and control to make him hard to shake in space. Simmons has also shown flashes of being able to flow downhill, fill a gap, and make the play, indicating he has room to grow into a more complete linebacker.

Simmons' speed is what makes him such a rare player and it is ultimately what gives him the potential to be one of the best blitzers and quarterback spies in the NFL once he develops. He has a wildly explosive first step and is physical when taking on blocks from linemen and running backs, making him near impossible to block when he has a head of steam.

What Isaiah Simmons needs to improve at

As a whole, Simmons simply needs to be more consistent in doing the basic things that NFL linebackers do on each down. Whether it is reading blocks or ball carriers, trusting what he is seeing, or ultimately fitting vs. the run, Simmons had his flashes but was far from a finished product.

When Simmons loses the most is when he doesn't trust himself near the line of scrimmage. He can at times be hesitant to flow a certain direction or take on a block, leading to him reacting instead of attacking like he is built to do.

While Simmons' versatility is his selling point, it would likely do him a lot of good to be asked to simply learn the linebacker position early on. The areas he struggles in now, most of which show up when he is asked to attack the run from while moving downhill, could be improved upon if he is able to focus on a singular role.

Of course, this goes a bit against what Simmons' calling card is, which is the fact that he can play all over a defense. He would likely be able to make a more immediate impact if a defensive coordinator allowed him to play all over a defense, but it could be more beneficial for him in the long-term to grasp the nuances of standard linebacker play.

How Isaiah Simmons would fit with the Jaguars

Would Isaiah Simmons be able to step in and right away play like a true run-stopping, downhill linebacker the Jaguars missed when Telvin Smith and Paul Posluszny departed? Odds are that he wouldn't. The issues Jacksonville had at linebacker in 2019, such as struggling to fill vs. the run and take on blocks, could still persist for a short time while Simmons develops.

But it is the big picture that needs to be looked at when considering Simmons and his fit with the Jaguars' defense. He could start from day one at weakside linebacker as he develops considering his sideline-to-sideline range would still give him the ability to make plays vs. the run.

Jacksonville could also utilize the Myles Jack plan with Simmons, something defensive coordinator Todd Wash utilized in 2017 to get the most out of Jack and the team's linebacker trio. In this scenario, Simmons would play strongside linebacker on base downs, allowing him to drop into the slot and blitz off the edge while he grows as a run defender. In two-linebacker sets, he could revert back to a more traditional linebacker role.

Simmons' ability to spy quarterbacks, defend the zone-read, and matchup on athletic running backs and tight ends would serve the Jaguars well. They struggle vs. athletic quarterbacks (play Deshaun Watson twice a year), pass-catching running backs, and versatile tight ends. Simmons could be the answer to Wash's difficulty at taking away offensive mismatches.

On the other hand, Simmons isn't quite what the Jaguars need at linebacker right now. He isn't a C.J. Mosley-type linebacker who can step into the middle of the defense and stop the run like a veteran right away. He will take some time to grow into this kind of player, and a team will need to have patience with him.

But while there are obvious downsides involved, Simmons' rare ability vs. the pass and his athletic makeup are what make him a special prospect. With the Jaguars, he could be the playmaking unicorn defender the team lost when Jalen Ramsey was traded. It is a question of if Wash can, or should, use Simmons all over the field, but he would at least have the ability to be utilized in such a fashion.

It all depends on if the Jaguars think Simmons can help them enough vs. the run in 2020, but Simmons can certainly make an impact in the short- and long-term thanks to his coverage and blitzing skills.