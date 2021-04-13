Finding Jaguars: Offensive Tackles Who Fit Jacksonville on Each Day of the 2021 NFL Draft

With the Jaguars retaining several key pieces of their offensive line for the 2021 season, it remains to be seen just how early the Jaguars select an offensive tackle. With this in mind, here are several who make sense on each day of the draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been quick to throw their support behind their offensive line this offseason, but that doesn't mean they should stop attempting to build a fortress for their franchise quarterback.

In a little over two weeks, the Jaguars will be selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be the new face of the franchise. And in doing so, the Jaguars are accepting the responsibility that every team with a young and promising quarterback has to face and build up their offensive line.

Related -- Pre-Draft Jaguars Position Primers: OT Has Its Starters for 2021, but What About Beyond?

The Jaguars have their starters at offensive tackle in 2021 after they franchise tagged left tackle Cam Robinson, but questions remain past this season. With this in mind, here are a dozen offensive tackles who make sense for the Jaguars during each day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Day 1

Picks: No. 1, No. 25 (via Los Angeles Rams)

Texas OT Samuel Cosmi: It is tough to gauge whether Samuel Cosmi would be available at No. 25. His tape says he is a player who is more of a late first-rounder or early second-round pick, but his production, experience, and athleticism suggest he could go much earlier than that. I have some questions over how Cosmi would fit in Jacksonville's blocking scheme, but he is one of the most talented tackles in the class once the first tier is off the board.

You can view my entire assessment of Cosmi's skill set and his fit with the Jaguars here.

Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins: My OT3 (my personal draft rankings will be released draft week!), Teven Jenkins is a mauler who has legitimate Pro Bowl potential at multiple positions. He isn't the most fleet-footed tackle but he is the best finisher in the class and uses his strength to his advantage as a pass blocker. He is an ascending player who could compete with either Jawaan Taylor or A.J. Cann as a rookie while also giving the Jaguars some long-term insurance for left tackle.

You can view my entire assessment of Jenkins' skill set and his fit with the Jaguars here.

Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw: One of the most physically gifted tackles in the class, Christian Darrisaw has a high ceiling that will take a bit of development for him to reach. He has seriously impressive potential as either a right or left tackle and would be great value at No. 25 overall. His natural feet in pass protection at his size simply can't be taught, so it would be a bit surprising to see him still on the board by the time the Jaguars pick again, but never say never.

Day 2

Picks: No. 33, No. 45 (via Minnesota Vikings), No. 65

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg: A three-year starter at left tackle, Liam Eichenberg seems unlikely to be a first-rounder since he doesn't have the athleticism or ceiling of several other top offensive tackles in this year's class. With that said, he is a powerful technician with 38 career starts at left tackle and the power and frame to play guard if need be. He isn't an exciting option, but he is a relatively safe one.

Stanford OT Walker Little: A player who is much more of a roll of the dice than Eichenberg, Walker Little has been one of the hottest names at offensive tackle all draft season. A five-star recruit and the No. 9 overall recruit out of high school, Little started 18 games at left tackle in his first two years on campus (six as a true freshman), but he has lost the last two years of his development. Due to a knee injury in 2019 and opting out of the 2020 season, Little has played just one game in the last two seasons. His potential is evident, but there are some red flags.

BYU OT Brady Christensen: While Brady Christensen is one of the older prospects among this year's group of offensive tackles (will be 24-years-old when drafted), he has 38 games of starting experience at left tackle and was the best player on one of the nation's best offensive lines in 2020. He didn't face much top competition, but few players have cleaner 2020 tape than Christensen.

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz: One of the most popular players at this year's Senior Bowl, Dillon Radunz started 32 straight games at left tackle for an elite North Dakota State program. He will face questions about his level of competition, but he has the tools to develop into a starting left or right tackle with some patience.

ECU OT D'Ante Smith: My personal favorite among this year's developmental tackles, D'Ante Smith has some clear areas of his game he has to clean up but his tools are undeniable. His blend of size, length, and quick feet isn't something you find very often and he has nearly 30 games of experience at left tackle. He isn't as safe as other tackles in this class since his technique is still a work in progress, but his ceiling is immensely high.

Day 3

Picks: No. 106, No. 130 (via Los Angeles Rams), No. 145, No. 170 (via Cleveland Browns), No. 249 (via Tennessee Titans).

Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown: An elite athlete, Spencer Brown has all of the tools one could look for in a developmental offensive tackle. He started 32 games at right tackle during his career but faces injury and level of competition questions. For a team like the Jaguars who have the type of offensive line that would allow them to stash a developing tackle on the depth chart, Brown makes a good bit of sense.

Miami (Ohio) OT Tommy Doyle: Voted first-team All-MAC each of the last two seasons, Tommy Doyle is an intriguing option for the Jaguars since he has made over a dozen starts at both left and right tackle. With swing tackle Will Richardson entering a contract year in 2021, Doyle could be a natural replacement.

Missouri OT Larry Borom: With 19 starts at right tackle/left tackle/left guard, Larry Borom doesn't have a ton of experience but offers some interesting versatility to develop. He is a nasty blocker who plays with an aggressive attitude, though this also comes back to bite him at times as he can play off-balanced and a bit out of control. His physical nature makes him just seem like a George Warhop tackle.

Western Michigan OT Jaylon Moore: A tight end/defensive end recruit out of high school, Jaylon Moore moved to offensive tackle in 2017 and started 32 games at left tackle over the last three seasons. There will be growing pains since he is still relatively new to the position, but he has traits worth developing.