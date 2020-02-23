Jaguars-Centric Preview of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Each year, the NFL Scouting Combine is one of the largest events on the football calendar. All 32 teams assemble in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium to watch over 300 draft prospects take the field for workouts such as the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, conduct interviews and psychological testing, and perhaps most importantly, medical exams.

This year's combine will be no different from past years and, and some familiar faces will be there representing the Jaguars. The Jaguars' front office has undergone some changes since the last several combines, namely due to the December firing of executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, but most of the leadership remains.

After a flurry of rumors about the potential firings of general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone as the 2019 season drew to a close, Caldwell and Marrone were retained by owner Shad Khan. Despite the team's 6-10 record in 2019 and 11-21 record over the last two seasons, Caldwell and Marrone will once again be taking the podium in Indianapolis as two of the most important members of the Jaguars' organization.

Joining Caldwell and Marrone in the team's preparation for the draft this year will also be Trent Baalke, the team's newest director of player personnel. Baalke, a former general manager for the San Francisco 49ers, was hired by the Jaguars as a replacement for Chris Polian earlier this month.

With the Jaguars needing a winning season in 2020 in hopes of Caldwell and Marrone returning past next season, the combine will play a major factor in how they shape their roster. Without further ado, here is our Jaguars preview for this year's combine:

2019 Season in Review

The Jaguars finished 6-10 in 2019 and in last place of the AFC South for a second consecutive year. Bin a sad bit of reality, six wins was actually the second-most wins in a Jaguars' season since they went 8-8 in 2010, with only the team's 10-6 record in 2017 being better. That says more about the failures of the team in the last decade than it does about them being successful last year, however. The Jaguars' season was marred by the start due to an injury to big-money free agent signing Nick Foles on the second offensive possession of Week 1, an injury that sidelined him for eight games.

Just a few short weeks later, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of draft picks after his relationship with the team reached a breaking point. Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II had bouts of brilliance in relief of Foles and started for the Jaguars in all six of their victories, but eventually, Foles was placed back into the lineup. Foles would only last a few games, however, before Minshew replaced him as the starter for the rest of the season after the Jaguars endured a multiple-game losing streak with Foles at the helm, leaving the Jaguars' present and future in question.

2020 Draft Position

The Jaguars are in prime position to attack their needs in this year's draft thanks to the Ramsey trade. Jacksonville owns the No. 9 and No. 20 selections in the first round, with the latter pick coming from the Rams. In total, the Jaguars own nine picks, with two picks in rounds one and six and one pick in every other round. Jacksonville hasn't had two first-round picks since 1998, so this will be new territory for the team and Caldwell. Jacksonville could opt to move up with either of their first-round picks if they decide there is a player they covet so badly that they don't think he will fall, but the Jaguars have too many needs and require too many wins in 2020 to seriously consider a major move up the board. A trade down would make more sense, though the Jaguars would perhaps be better off picking at No. 9 and then trading down from the second pick so they can ensure they still get a top prospect.

Help Wanted and Help Needed

Jacksonville's first-round decision at No. 9 will almost assuredly center around a handful of defensive players or an offensive lineman. With Leonard Fournette and DJ Chark entrenched at running back and wide receiver, it is unlikely the Jaguars venture to take a skill player, and there is no tight end worth taking at No. 9. The players Jacksonville could be choosing from to kick off their night could include Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown, Javon Kinlaw, Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, and potentially even Jeff Okudah, all of whom would match needs with value.

With the No. 20 selection, the Jaguars have enough needs to justify taking any position sans quarterback. Wide receiver wouldn't be ideal value due to Chark's prescence and the depth of the wideout class, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Jaguars pull the trigger on a wide receiver before the first round ends. If not a receiver, cornerback makes a lot of sense as well, with players such as C.J. Henderson and Jeff Gladney being two names to watch. Neither would be ideal value at No. 20, but the end may justify the means.

Five Players the Jaguars Must Watch

Auburn DT Derrick Brown: Maybe no player in this year's draft is a better fit for the Jaguars than Derrick Brown. The massive nose tackle has the strength and size to clog up the middle of the defense vs. the run, but enough explosion, quickness, and pass-rush instincts to make an impact on third downs and from other alignments.

Florida CB C.J. Henderson: Maybe no player has been mocked to the Jaguars at No. 20 more than C.J. Henderson. With Ramsey out of the picture and A.J. Bouye potentially being released for salary cap reasons, it is logical for the Jaguars to be in the market for a cornerback early on. If Henderson impresses in Indianapolis, as he is expected to, then his connection to the Jaguars at No. 20 won't go away anytime soon.

South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw: If the Jaguars want to go for a style of defensive tackle that is more about causing havoc with upfield penetration, then Javon Kinlaw is their man. He is built differently from Brown and plays a different brand of football, but he is equally disruptive and is dripping with potential thanks to an elite first step and an NFL-ready frame.

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons: Heading into combine week, maybe no player is expected to perform as well as Isaiah Simmons is. A physical freak who played all over Clemson's defense, Simmons is built like a linebacker/safety hybrid who is destined to drop jaws when he performs in athletic testing next week. If the Jaguars want a front seven player who can be a new age defender, then Simmons fits the bill.

Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs: If Jacksonville wants to go offensive tackle with their first pick then Tristan Wirfs makes a lot of sense. He is a big, strong, mauling blocker who has experience at right and left tackle, and his tape is littered with physically dominating plays. The question will be how he translates to the left side of the line, and his drills next week could give us a clue to the answer.

Who Makes The Call and Recent Draft Hits and Misses

Caldwell is ultimately the man who will be deciding on the Jaguars' pick, but he won't be alone. At his end of the season press conference, Caldwell stressed that the idea of him making a pick by himself isn't the reality of how the Jaguars will operate, and he indicated Marrone will have a decent amount of pull when it comes to personnel decisions.

Recently, the Jaguars have had more hits than misses in terms of draft picks, but a few major gaffes have held the team back. The team's 2019 draft class featured three instant impact players in Minshew, defensive end Josh Allen, and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, while the 2018 class brought in starters in Chark and safety Ronnie Harrison, as well as punter Logan Cooke and key offensive lineman Will Richardson. However, taking Fournette at No. 4 overall in 2017 over Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes is a mistake that has haunted the Jaguars for the last several seasons, while 2018 first-round pick defensive tackle Taven Bryan (No. 29 overall) has failed to produce like a first-rounder in either of his first two seasons in the league.