Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Running Backs

With the 2022 NFL Draft right on our doorstep, we are taking months of studying prospects and their tape, production and athletic metrics and putting them to the test.

First in our ranking of prospects ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 12-pick draft next week is the running back position. How do we see the group this year and who makes the most sense for the Jaguars?

Tier 1

Kenneth Walker, Michigan State: The best natural running instincts in the entire class belong to Kenneth Walker. The Jaguars don't need a workhorse running back candidate, but Walker's size, strength, burst, and tackle-breaking ability make him the best running back in the draft for what their roster is missing.

Breece Hall, Iowa State: One of the draft's top athletes, Breece Hall excels at making something out of nothing both as a runner and a pass-catcher. His vision and feel for space is impressive, but so is his ability to make defenders miss at all three levels of the field. He would give the Jaguars some much-needed explosiveness, though it remains to be seen whether he would be worth the top-50 investment for their needs.

Tier 2

Ty Chandler, UNC: A player I am much higher on than most (I have him ranked No. 86. while The Athletic's consensus board has him No. 179), Chandler is simply my kind of running back. He has the strength and balance to break tackles at the line of scrimmage and second-level, while also having the burst and instincts to make plays as a pass-catcher. He is a Day 3 pick, but would be an idea candidate to join the Jaguars' running back room.

Kyren Williams, Notre Dame: A running back who is going to make his bread and butter as a passing-down back, I like Kyren Williams' fit with the Jaguars as insurance for Travis Etienne. He doesn't bring a lot of power and strength, but he has quick feet and can be a team's top pass-catcher out of the backfield early in his career.

Tier 3

Pierre Strong, South Dakota State: More of a great athlete than a great running back, Pierre Strong still has a lot of traits that could translate to the next level. He reminds me of Tevin Coleman with his running style in some aspects, with his quickness and explosion far outweighing his ability to break tackles.

Tyler Allgeier, BYU: Allgeier does a lot of things really well but maybe nothing great. He was super productive in 2021, has some of the best vision in the class and has good feet for his size with some untapped third-down potential. His lack of game-breaking speed and explosion limits his ceiling, but he can bring a lot to a running game.

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M: One of the top-rated running backs entering the 2021 season, Spiller still has traits that should translate to a productive role at the next level. He has good feet in a phone booth, can defenders miss at each level of the field and runs with good balance. He isn't great as a pass option out of the backfield, but he has physical traits to suggest he dan develop in that sense.

James Cook, Georgia: An explosive and quick-hitting change-of-pace back, James Cook offers a lot of value as a receiver out of the backfield and can make slower defenders look silly at the next level. Cook is similar to Etienne in style and could provide some depth to the explosiveness in the backfield.

Tier 4

Zamir White, Georgia: A solid power-based back who can get tough hards and finish runs with authority, Zamir White would be higher on this list if he offered more in the passing-game. He is one of the best short-yardage backs in the class, but his value will be on first and second down.

Rachaad White, Arizona State: A super productive back both on the ground and as a pass-catcher, Rachaad White offers a high floor on all three downs. He does a good job of getting tough yards in traffic and has the size to be more than just a rotational back.

Dameon Pierce, Florida: A twitched-up runner who can turn any carry into an explosive gaine, Dameon Pierce doesn't have the background or traits as a workhorse or No. 1 back but he makes a lot of sense as a change-of-pace back who can instantly add a jolt to a running game thanks to his urgency as a runner.

Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU: A tough runner who can pass-protect on third-down and grind down defenses over the course of four quarters, Davis-Price offers upside as a No. 3 running back. He has a good feel for both zone and gap schemes and can break tackles at a consistent rate.

Hassan Haskins, Michigan: Another physical between the tackles back, Hassan Haskins is also one of the best pass-protectors in the draft. His lack of burst caps his ceiling on all three downs, but he doesn't get negative yards and he is going to always get what is blocked for him.

Jerome Ford, Cincinnati: A really exciting athlete out of the backfield, Jerome Ford can make defenders look silly in space as a runner at the second level and as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. The down-to-down consistency may not be there to be a lead back, but he makes sense as a change-of-pace rotational option.

D'vonte Price, FIU: He runs with a purpose despite his lack of size, instantly putting his foot on the accelerator and threatening defenses on the perimeter and at the second level. He has solid hands and can get quick yards after catch as well, eliminating his lack of value as a power-runner.

Tier 5

Brian Robinson, Alabama: A back who runs with tough intentions and really impressive footspeed for his size, Brian Robinson could end up far outplaying this ranking in the right situation. He holds up well in pass-protection and his natural physical traits should be evident if given enough volume.

Tyler Badie, Missouri: One of the best space backs in the class, Tyler Badie could provide a lot of value as a true backup to Travis Etienne. He is undersized and doesn't have the power or frame to grind out tough yards at the line of scrimmage or second level, but he does have legit third-down skills and burst.

Zonovan Knight, NC State: Knight would likely be higher on the list if he didn't have seven career fumbles. His determined running style and value on special teams as a return man make him a fit for Doug Pederson's offense, though he does have to run with a little more patience.