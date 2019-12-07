2020 NFL Draft: Jaguars Prospects to Watch in ACC Championship Game

For the better part of the past decade, each NFL Draft has been filled to the brim with University of Clemson Tigers players. Whether it is stud wide receiver prospects like DeAndre Hopkins or Mike Williams or productive defensive players like Grady Jarrett, they seem to always have something for everybody. The case is the same this year, as well.

When the Tigers take on the University of Virginia Cavaliers in today's ACC Championship Game, Clemson will once again field a team full of future NFL studs. But don't get it mistaken; Virginia has a number of interesting players as well.

So, which players are worth focusing in on when looking at the game from a Jacksonville Jaguars perspective? We have identified a few.

LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

This is the most obvious one. Isaiah Simmons is one of the most dominating defenders in all of college football because of his freakish length and athleticism. He can be a sideline to sideline linebacker, set the edge, blitz, make plays in coverage and man the slot. To put it simply, Simmons was made in a lab for the sole purpose of attacking offenses. He has had a dominant 2019 campaign after becoming a bonafide star in 2018, so there is no worry about his experience. He has seen it all and done it all. He would be a significant upgrade to the Jaguars' front seven and could serve as a plus-version of former Jaguars' linebacker Telvin Smith.

LB Charles Snowden, Virginia

Like Simmons, Snowden simply looks like a freak of nature strictly by stature. The 6'7", 235 pound linebacker has unreal length and uses it to his advantage to wrap up ball carriers and cover ground. He isn't much of a pass defender due to his size, but he could step in as a strongside linebacker who has the ability to set the edge and rush the passer. He has strong hands on contact and good click-and-close ability, giving him a bit of an edge over a sometimes lumbering Leon Jacobs. Snowden is similar to New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins in a lot of ways and should be used similarly at the next level.

S K'Von Wallace, Clemson

K'Von Wallace has done well enough in his senior season to earn an invite to the Senior Bowl thanks to a lot of rangy plays made in coverage in 2019, but he has been a playmaker throughout his entire Tigers tenure. The 5'11", 209 pound safety doesn't have elite size but he flies around the field and performs a number of roles for Clemson's stout defense. He could step in instantly as No. 3 safety for Jacksonville and push for a starting job early on, much like Ronnie Harrison did as a rookie.

WR Joe Reed, Virginia

The 6'1", 215 pound Reed is an All-First Team ACC player at both the all-purpose position and as a kick returner, showing his versatility. He is a true weapon whenever he steps onto the field due to his ability to make people miss and top-notch instincts when running in space. He still has a lot to prove as a wide receiver, mainly being used as a chain mover on short passes, but his best season catching passes came in 2019, catching 70 passes for 627 yards and six touchdowns. He is simply one of the best kick returners to enter the draft in years and still has traits to indicate he can develop into a solid wideout, which would provide value to Jacksonville in a lot of ways and fill two holes.

WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Standing at 6'4" and 215 pounds, Higgins is a true size/speed threat on the perimeter for Clemson and could provide an instant upgrade over Chris Conley while performing in a similar role. He has predominantly been a vertical and sideline threat for the Tigers, and his value comes as a player who can generate explosive plays as well as serve as a dependable outlet in the red-zone. If Jacksonville wants a physical wide receiver with size who can win after the catch, they won't find many better fits than Higgins.