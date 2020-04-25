JaguarReport
Jaguars Select CB Chris Claybrooks No. 223 Overall in Seventh Round of NFL Draft

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars clearly wanted to upgrade the depth of their cornerback room during the 2020 NFL Draft. With their final pick of the draft, No. 223 overall, the Jaguars selected Memphis cornerback Chris Claybrooks. 

Claybrooks is the third cornerback the Jaguars have drafted this weekend and the fourth defensive back overall. He is the seventh defender the Jaguars took in this year's draft, as well. 

With Claybrooks closing out the Jaguars' draft, they have finalized a year in which they entered April with 12 picks and still left with 12 players. Zero trades from general manager Dave Caldwell this year, as he instead let the board fall to him.

Claybrooks transferred to Memphis after two seasons of junior college at Fort Scott Community College and Coahoma Community College, schools in which he played on the offensive side of the ball. But when he came to Memphis to play for head coach Mike Norvell, he switched to defensive back.

He played in 21 games for Memphis, recording 54 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one sack. He also served as a return man.

The selection of Davis follows cornerback C.J. Henderson (No. 9 overall), defensive end/linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20 overall), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (No. 42 overall), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (No. 73 overall), offensive lineman Ben Bartch (No. 116), cornerback Josiah Scott (No. 137 overall), linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (No. 140 overall), safety Daniel Thomas (No. 157 overall), wide receiver Collin Johnson (No. 165 overall), quarterback Jake Luton (No. 189 overall), and tight end Tyler Davis (No. 206 overall).

