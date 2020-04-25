JaguarReport
Jaguars Select Davon Hamilton No. 73 Overall In Third Round of 2020

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have elected to use the No. 73 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft to beef up the middle of their defense, selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton.

Hamilton, who projects best as a nose tackle, joins veteran defenders Al Woods, Abry Jones, Carl Davis, and Taven Bryan at defensive tackle for the Jaguars. He is Jacksonville's fourth selection this year, following CB C.J. Henderson (No. 9 overall), DE/LB K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20 overall), and WR Laviska Shenault (No. 42 overall). 

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Hamilton only started one year for the Buckeyes due to their waves of defensive line depth, but he made the most of it. On his way to being named third-team All-Big Ten, Hamilton recorded 28 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one fumble recovery. 

Where Hamilton will win will be as a two-gapping nose tackle who lines up in the shaded one-technique position for the Jaguars. He has an anchor to be a stalwart vs. the run, and gives the Jaguars a younger option at nose tackle. The addition of Hamilton could be bad news for 2019 seventh-round pick Dontavius Russell, however. 

In his career, Hamilton recorded 66 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and three fumble recoveries. He is the second Ohio State defensive tackle general manager Dave Caldwell has drafted since 2013, following Michael Bennett in 2015.

In total, the Jaguars have eight more picks in this week's draft, including three picks in the fourth round.

  • Round 4: No. 116, No. 137, and No. 140
  • Round 5: No. 157 and No. 165
  • Round 6: No. 189 and No. 206
  • Round 7: No. 223.
