JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Select DB Daniel Thomas No. 157 Overall in Fifth Round of NFL Draft

John Shipley

For the third time this weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars have used a draft pick to bolster their secondary. This time, they selected Auburn safety Daniel Thomas with the No. 157 overall pick in the fifth round. 

Thomas joins C.J. Henderson (No. 9 overall) and Josiah Scott (No. 137 overall) as new members of the Jaguars' secondary. 

This has been a defensive-heavy offseason and draft for the Jaguars. Out of their eight selections thus far, six have come on defense. One was spent on wide receiver Laviska Shenault (No. 42), while another pick was used to select offensive lineman Ben Bartch with the No. 116 overall pick.

In 2019, the 5-foot-10, 215-pound Thomas recorded 74 tackles. 5.5 tackles for loss, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. 

In Thomas' four years in the SEC, he recorded 199 tackles, five interceptions, nine tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

Thomas will join Ronnie Harrison, Jarrod Wilson, and Andrew Wingard at the safety position. Earlier this offseason, the Jaguars lost safety Cody Davis to the New England Patriots in free agency.

While the decision to largely ignore the offensive side of the ball thus far has been surprising, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Friday that contributors can still be found on that side of the ball as the draft goes on.

 “I feel like we’re going to have players that are going to have traits that are going to be able to get that done. We’re not done yet," Marrone said. 

"I think that a lot of times there is so much attention that gets put on these first two days with these first three rounds. There are high expectations for these players, and I understand that. For me, now we’re going into these later rounds where we’ve gotten some good players in the past, whether it’s in later rounds or free agency, and I think there’s a lot of money to be made."

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Day Two Live Blog

Our live coverage of day two of the NFL Draft, with all Jaguars updates, news, and more.

John Shipley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Live Blog

Our up to the minute updates on each of the Jacksonville Jaguars big draft day moments for round 1.

John Shipley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jaguars Select WR Collin Johnson No. 165 Overall in Fifth Round of NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Texas Longhorns receiver Collin Johnson, only their third offensive player thus far in the 2020 NFL Draft.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Select Shaquille Quarterman No. 140 Overall in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Miami Hurricanes linebacker Shaquille Quarterman in the fourth round—No. 140 overall—of the 2020 NFL Draft.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Select CB Josiah Scott No. 137 Overall In Fourth Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Jacksonville adds some more competition and toughness to their secondary with this Michigan State cornerback.

John Shipley

Jaguars Select OL Ben Bartch No. 116 Overall In Fourth Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Jaguars have made their first selection of the fourth round, taking St. Johns offensive tackle Ben Bartch!

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Day Three Live Blog

Follow along with us live as we monitor the final day of the NFL Draft!

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: 10 Day Three Players Who Make Sense for Jaguars

Which players still available on day three are reasonable fits with the Jaguars?

John Shipley

No Updates on Potential Leonard Fournette Trades as NFL Draft Marches On

Leonard Fournette is still a member of the Jaguars' roster, and it continues to appear like it may stay that way.

John Shipley

Jaguars Director of College Scouting Details High Marks on Laviska Shenault

Jaguars Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz says the Jaguars were especially high on Laviska Shenault after two seasons of production.

John Shipley