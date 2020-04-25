Jaguars Select QB Jake Luton No. 189 Overall in Sixth Round of NFL Draft

Gardner Minshew II won't be the only Pac-12 sixth-round pick in the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback room this summer.

With the No. 189 overall pick (sixth-round), the Jaguars pulled the trigger on Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton, making him the third quarterback on the roster and the fourth offensive player the Jaguars have drafted in 2020.

Luton, who was the Jaguars' 10th selection and sixth of the draft's third day, spent six years in college. He bounced around as a collegiate quarterback, playing for Idaho, Ventura Community College, and Oregon State.

In 2019, Luton (6-foot-6, 224-pounds) completed 62% of his passes in 2019. He threw for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

The selection of Luton marks the third consecutive year in which the Jaguars have spent a sixth-round selection on a signal-caller, following Minshew in 2019 and Tanner Lee in 2018.

Luton could potentially compete with Josh Dobbs for the team's backup quarterback position behind Minshew, though it is hard to foresee Luton being serious competition for Minshew.

Head coach Doug Marrone said a week before the draft the Jaguars would consider adding competition to every position, no matter the current starters, and quarterback was no exception.

"When you look at it, first of all, we evaluate everyone in the draft. We evaluated the quarterback position like we evaluated the defensive end and running back positions, everything," Marrone said. "You want competition for everybody. You want competition for everyone though."

Luton follows cornerback C.J. Henderson (No. 9 overall), defensive end/linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20 overall), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (No. 42 overall), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (No. 73 overall), offensive lineman Ben Bartch (No. 116), cornerback Josiah Scott (No. 137 overall), linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (No. 140 overall), safety Daniel Thomas (No. 157 overall), and wide receiver Collin Johnson (No. 165 overall).

The Jaguars' next pick is No. 206 overall. They have two picks remaining.