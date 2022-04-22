Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Breaks Down Cases For Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker

Aidan Hutchinson or Travon Walker. Production or upside. High floor vs. high ceiling. The safe play or the risky bet.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke has heard all of the debate, all of the rumors and all of the buzz. Now, it is up to him to be the deciding factor as the Jaguars begin next week's NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick.

So, which way is Baalke leaning? While the general manager clearly didn't show his cards during a pre-draft luncheon and press conference at TIAA Bank Field on Friday, he did make a case for each player as a top prospect in this year's class.

“No, I don’t think you do," Baalke said on Friday when asked if teams should lean toward either production or physical traits more in an evaluation.

The question was specifically about Hutchinson and Walker. And in his answer, Baalke revealed how he views each player; as a productive defender with upside.

"I think when you look at both those players, they’re both productive in their own way. [They’re] used differently, totally different schemes, used differently within those schemes," Baalke said.

"Again, you’re looking at them, you’re looking at how they made their plays, how they were used, and then you have a vision for how you can use them. All of that plays a part, but traits are important, production is important. You weigh it all.”

Hutchinson was a backup as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and one tackle for loss while also being named the team's 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award on defense. It wasn't until 2019 that Hutchinson was able to truly shine, but he did so in a big way in his first year as a starter, recording 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles.

Hutchinson played in just three games in 2020 due to a fractured ankle that prematurely ended his season. He recorded 15 tackles and one pass deflection in those contests before a monstrous senior season that saw him finish second in Heisman Trophy voting as he was named a consensus All-American. During the 2021 campaign, Hutchinson recorded 14 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.

Meanwhile, Walker brings significantly less production and overall experience than Hutchinson. But, as Baalke noted, Walker was used in a dramatically different way in Georgia's scheme than Hutchinson was used in Michigan's, with Walker instead being asked to hold the point of attack instead of disrupting on a large amount of reps.

In 2020, Walker played in nine games and recorded 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. Walker then had a career season in 2021, starting all 15 games as Georgia finished the year as National Champions. During Georgia's title run, Walker recorded 6.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and a team-high 36 quarterback hurries.

Walker then had arguably the best combine performance of any defensive player in 2021, measuring at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds but still running a 4.51 40-yard dash (98th percentile), a 36-inch vertical jump (80th percentile), 123-inch broad jump (87th percentile), 6.89-second three-cone (93rd percentile), and a 4.32 20-yard shuttle (76th percentile).

"I think every player that comes out of college has upside. To say somebody’s tapped out when they’re 21, 22 years old is a little hard to say. Again, you look at all the factors that go into it, fit, versatility, production, traits. All those things are weighed into it," Baalke said.

With all of this in mind, Baalke made clear he sees both players as talented. The Jaguars will have a choice to make at No. 1 -- not only between Hutchinson and Walker, but also between others such as Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu and Derek Stingley Jr.

"Aidan [Hutchinson]’s a good football player. There’s other good football players in this draft. Who’s going to be the best player when it’s all said and done. Heck, if we knew that we’d go to Vegas and lay the money down," Baalke said.

"That’s how I’ve always looked at this. You do the work, that’s all you can do. Do the work, watch the film, study the guy, study the character of the guy, try to make the best fit for your organization and that’s what we’re doing.”