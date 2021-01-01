Lawrence, Surtain, And 8 Other Prospects For Jaguars to Watch in College Football Playoff Semifinal

The elite of college football will be on full display this evening when Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State take the field. Which prospects should catch the eye of the Jaguars heading into the games?

Four of the best teams in college football will take the field during Friday's College Football Playoff Semifinals, leading to a plethora of high-profile draft prospects set to play on a big stage.

From Trevor Lawrence and Clemson to Patrick Surtain Jr. and Alabama, there are countless draft prospects the Jacksonville Jaguars should keep a close eye on during this evening's matchups.

To give an idea of prospects to keep an eye on for Jaguars purposes, we have put together a list of 10 players in the two games who deserve significant attention and focus.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars fans and scouts will likely wince every time Trevor Lawrence is touched by a defender in Friday's Sugar Bowl, but if things go right it won't be his final college game. Lawrence's stock can't rise or fall in the rematch with Ohio State -- he is already entrenched as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has done and seen it all at the college level so far, and everything from this point on is adding cherries on top.

Lawrence completed 18 of 33 passes for 259 yards (7.8 yards per attempt) and two touchdown passes in last year's 29-23 win over the Buckeyes, but he also added on 16 carries for 107 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and a 67-yard touchdown run. Another big showing against Ohio State will only make those in Northeast Florida feel better.

Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood

Considering the uncertainty the Jaguars have at offensive tackle moving forward, a people-mover like Alex Leatherwood makes sense for the Jaguars to focus on. He has versatility after spending time at both right guard and left tackle in his career, and the All-Conference tackle has a plethora of accolades under his name.

The question for Leatherwood is if he can impress in the tail end of what has otherwise been a somewhat disappointing season. He has had a bit of a down year, at least compared to his past showings at left tackle. He has plenty of talent and physical tools, but he hasn't always dominated. Him doing so against Notre Dame would be more than encouraging.

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

Liam Eichenberg has one of the biggest tests of his season when he faces off against a tough Alabama front that has playmakers at both levels of the front seven. The second-team All-American has already put together a strong season at left tackle, and a big performance against Nick Saban's defense would go a long way in a crowded offensive tackle class.

A second-year starter at left tackle, Eichenberg doesn't have the flashes of some of the other offensive tackles in the class, but he is a smart, instinctual blocker who has become a fixture in the Fighting Irish's offense. If he can impress tonight, his stock should be on the rise and could potentially make him an option for Jacksonville's second first-round pick.

Ohio State WR Chris Olave

If this season has shown us anything, it is just how important Chris Olave is to Ohio State's offense. Ryan Day and Justin Field looked lost trying to orchestrate a passing game without Olave on the field against Northwestern in the Big 10 Championship. His ability to stretch the field and value as a red zone threat makes him one of the most valuable receivers in college football, and watching him against Clemson's secondary should be a treat.

Olave, a 6-foot-1, 188-pound junior, has caught five touchdowns in five games this season and has 17 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He can be either a big-play threat or a safety blanket for his quarterback, and his return to the field on Friday is a giant boost for the entire Ohio State offense. Fields and he just seem to have a special connection in terms of chemistry and timing, which should again be on display.

Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

Perhaps the favorite to be the first cornerback drafted in 2021, Patrick Surtain II is the talented son of former NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. Surtain is one of the best defensive backs in the nation and doesn't have much more to prove at the collegiate level, but helping Alabama get to yet another national championship game would be quite the feather in his cap.

An All-American who has made 36 consecutive starts, Surtain has shown off a complete skillset with the Crimson Tide. He has recorded four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 22 pass deflections in his collegiate career and has proven to be a shutdown cornerback. A strong game in the semifinals can only increase his chances to be the first defensive back drafted.

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a do-it-all linebacker for the Fighting Irish defense, similar to Isaiah Simmons' role in Clemson last season. He moves all over the field and is at his best in space, tracking down ball carriers and using his versatility and speed to make plays. While the Jaguars don't have a big need at a traditional linebacker position, a roaming overhang defender could still be a huge addition to the defense.

While Owusu-Koramoah doesn't have the prototypical size for the linebacker position, he is a new-age defender whose value in coverage and space will make up for his lack of throwback size and strength. He also has the production to match his reputation, recording 10 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and one interception in the last two seasons.

Alabama DT Christian Barmore

A young and ascending defensive tackle prospect, Christian Barmore is just a redshirt sophomore but has already established himself as one of the most talented defensive linemen in college football. With this year's defensive tackle class looking less than stellar, there is an argument that Barmore could be the top-ranked player at the position if he declares for the 2021 NFL Draft.

A first-team All-SEC defender, Barmore led Alabama's defensive with six sacks this year and also recorded 6.5 tackles for loss. Making plays against a talented Notre Dame offensive line just a few weeks after he recorded a forced fumble and season-high five tackles against Florida would be quite the exclamation point on his first season as a starter.

Clemson CB Derion Kendrick

A former wide receiver, there aren't many cornerbacks in college football who are more athletically impressive than Derion Kendrick. The former high school quarterback started his Clemson career as a wide receiver before moving to cornerback full-time in 2019. Kendrick has some of the best speed and quickness you will find in a cornerback prospect this season, making him an interesting albeit raw prospect.

In two seasons at cornerback, Kendrick has recorded three interceptions and 10 pass deflections. He has a terrific test against Ohio State's receiving group, giving him one of the more interesting and important matchups of any draft prospect this weekend.

Ohio State CB Shaun Wade

Shaun Wade hasn't had the 2020 season that many were expecting him to display, making tonight's contest against Clemson a key game for his draft slot. Wade excelled as Ohio State's third cornerback last season but hasn't impressed quite as much as the outside No. 1 this season, so performing well against a Trevor Lawrence-led offense could do wonders.

With this in mind, Wade has still had a productive college career. He has recorded six interceptions, 17 pass deflections, and three forced fumbles during his time in the Buckeyes' secondary, so his momentary struggles throughout 2020 are more outliers than they are the norm.

Clemson OT Jackson Carman

Another left tackle with years of starting experience, Jackson Carman has been Trevor Lawrence's primary blindside protector during his college career. Voted second-team All-Conference by the Associated Press in 2020, Carman has plenty of length and size (6-foot-6, 335 pounds) to hold up at the left tackle position moving forward.

Carman may not be mentioned among the elite offensive tackles in the 2021 draft class, but he has a ton of starting traits. He is most impressive as a run blocker where his size and power truly stand out. He had his issues with Chase Young last season, but who hasn't? This doesn't detract from the power and aggression he brings to the line, all of which have helped him become an anchor of Clemson's offense.