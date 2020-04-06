MMQB: Jaguars Have 'Kicked Around the Idea of Moving Down'

With the 2020 NFL Draft almost two weeks away, expect for draft rumors to begin to heat up and dominate the headlines as teams attempt to use their own forms of espionage to impact how the board falls.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one team who is typically involved in trade rumors due to their record of picking in the top-10 under general manager Dave Caldwell, which Jacksonville has done every draft but one (2018) in Caldwell's tenure, which stretches back to 2013.

This year is shaping up to be no different on the rumor front, as Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported in the latest edition of The Monday Morning Quarterback that the Jaguars are one team who has considered making a trade on draft day and moving back in the first-round.

"It’s no secret that the Lions are open for business with the third pick. And they’re not alone," Breer said. "Early word is this year’s draft is no different than most—with more teams near the top willing to move down than up. The Jaguars are another team that’s kicked around the idea of moving down.

"The Raiders too, a team that could well be looking to replace the second-rounder they lost this year, with the final pieces in the Khalil Mack trade finally in play. "

There is a lot to unpack with this, but it makes sense on the surface. The Jaguars have never moved down, or up, in the first-round with Caldwell in the role as general manager, so any trade on April 23 would be an unprecedented move for his tenure.

But unprecedented times call for unprecedented moves, and with the uncertainty surrounding this year's draft process due to the lack of prospect visits and pro days, it makes sense why a team would opt to increase their chances of hitting on draft picks by stockpiling more selections.

Jacksonville already owns 12 draft picks this April, with multiple picks in the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, but the potential is there to add even more picks, and it would be hard to fault the team for doing so considering the wide-ranging holes on the roster.

While Breer doesn't specify if the Jaguars would consider moving down from the No. 9 or No. 20 pick, it feels like No. 9 would make more sense considering the other teams listed, each of whom is picking in the top-12.

In what scenario would moving down from No. 9 make sense? For starters, the Jaguars could find themselves in a situation where Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Simmons, and Tristan Wirfs are all off of the board when they pick. This could leave them to have the option to take players such as CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas, Derrick Brown, or Javon Kinlaw. The issue here is that the value for each of those players is questionable in the top-10.

By moving down in the draft, the Jaguars could not only get more draft capital, but they could get proper value for one of their first-round picks. Taking an impact player trumps value, but it is realistic that the Jaguars could move down and still get a top-flight receiver prospect, Thomas, or a cornerback such as C.J. Henderson or Jeff Gladney.

What do you think? Should the Jaguars trade down? Let us know in the comments below!