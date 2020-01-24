Mock Draft Roundup: Kiper Mocks a Defensive Stud and a Pass-Catcher to Jaguars

As NFL Draft season kicks into full swing, national and local analysts alike are beginning to try their hands at projecting how the 2020 draft may play out. This includes ESPN's Mel Kiper, who released his first mock draft on Friday.

When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team has so many needs that it is hard to mock a player to them at both ninth and 20th overall that doesn't at least make a little bit of sense. Such is the case with Kiper's mock, as he mocked a player on each side of the ball at a key position of need to a Jaguars team who has finished in the last place in the AFC South in each of the last two seasons, with a combined 11-21 record in that span.

So, who did Kiper ultimately select to land in Jacksonville to bolster a roster that needs an influx of talent?

No. 9: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

"Kinlaw is just behind Brown in my defensive tackle rankings, and he has had a good week of practice at the Senior Bowl, cementing his status as a top-15 pick. He fills a void in Jacksonville, where former first-round pick Taven Bryan (three sacks in two seasons) hasn't worked out," Kiper wrote. "The Jags hit on edge rusher Josh Allen (10.5 sacks) in last year's draft, going with the best player available in the top 10, but they'll have to pay up to keep Yannick Ngakoue from hitting the free-agent market. This defense has to get an injection of youth, and the Jaguars have two first-round picks to do it."

Considering the massive need Jacksonville has at defensive tackle, as well as the fact that Kinlaw has the physical tools and skill set to play either three-technique or nose tackle, Kinlaw would make a ton of sense here. He has Chris Jones-type potential and was the best player on the field every time he stepped onto it in Mobile during Reese's Senior Bowl practices before he ultimately pulled out of the All-Star game.

Kinlaw (6-foot-5, 315-pounds) is a different type of player than Auburn's Derrick Brown -- each can live in the backfield but they do it in different ways. Kinlaw uses his length, explosion, and speed-to-power to collapse the pocket and knife through the offensive line, while Brown is a nimble mountain of a man who has rare quickness and strength.

Realistically, each can help the Jaguars and Jacksonville shouldn't feel as if either is a consolation prize for missing out on the other. The two players are neck and neck talent-wise, they just win in different ways. Taking either would boost Jacksonville's defense in a big way, and Kinlaw could especially improve the interior pass-rush.

No 20: Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet

"When it was reported in November that Kmet said he planned to return for his senior season at Notre Dame in 2020, I took him out of my rankings for this class. Now? He has entered the draft, and he's my new No. 1 tight end," Kiper wrote. "The 6-foot-5 Kmet doesn't have a ton of experience and only caught 60 passes over three seasons, but he flashes an all-around game that is too good to ignore. Before last year's draft, I projected the Jaguars to take T.J. Hockenson because their need at tight end was so clear, and that hasn't changed a year later."

In 2019, Kmet recorded 43 catches for 515 yards (12.0 yards per catch) and six touchdowns. To say these would have qualified as the best numbers a Jaguars' tight end had produced in a number of years would be an understatement. Marcedes Lewis last broke 500 yards in 2012 while he last totaled six or more touchdowns in 2010. Julius Thomas' best season in Jacksonville culminated in 455 yards and five touchdowns.

Jacksonville has a dire need at tight end after injuries and poor play decimated the position group over the last two seasons. The Jaguars have never successfully replaced Lewis, who the team released in 2018, and it has hampered the offense to a great degree. Bringing in a tight end with Kmet's recent production and talent would be a welcomed change to the position group.

What do you think about Kiper's picks? Agree or disagree with the selections?