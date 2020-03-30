Mock Draft Roundup: PFF Projects Two Logical Fits to Jaguars in Latest Mock

'Tis the season for mock drafts, a yearly tradition in which media attempt to project how the second-biggest day on the NFL calendar plays out.

As we inch closer and closer to the 2020 NFL Draft on Apr. 23, we will be tracking how other national media outlets are projecting the Jacksonville Jaguars to attack the draft to . With two first-round picks for the first time since 1998, the Jaguars are one of the most interesting teams to monitor throughout this offseason, and it is worth examining how different people view the team's needs and how to address them.

Jacksonville owns picks No. 9 and No. 20, with the former a result of their 6-10 record and the latter a result of the team trading Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of first-round picks and one later round selection in 2021. With one of the weaker rosters in the AFC, the Jaguars have a number of directions they could take with their early picks that would make sense.

The Jaguars filled a few needs in free agency, such as inside and outside linebacker, tight end, and defensive line depth, but they still have a few clear holes on the roster that will need to be addressed in April.

In a mock draft released this week by Pro Football Focus, in which the analysts use analytics to guide the selections, the outlet gave the Jaguars a pair of first-round picks who have high ceilings and project as early starters at the next level.

How did PFF map out the Jaguars' first round, and does it seem like a logical possibility for the draft to play out this way? We examined the picks to determine the answer.

No. 9: Georgia OT Andrew Thomas

"Prior to the combine, Thomas had the best projection of any tackle in the class, meaning the Jaguars would be getting a good value should the combine be faded," PFF wrote.

We wrote recently about why Andrew Thomas makes so much sense for the Jaguars if they want a ready-made prospect with the No. 9 selection. Thomas doesn't have the sky-high ceiling that Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs has, but he possesses all of the traits to step in one day one and play left tackle for the Jaguars, or even guard if they want to give Cam Robinson one more crack at the job.

Thomas started 41 games for the Bulldogs at right and left tackle, becoming one of college football's most consistent and decorated offensive lineman throughout his college career. There aren't many questions about his ability to pass protect thanks to his terrific technique, length, strength, and agility. He may struggle with speed rushes from time to time, but overall he is equipped to handle all types of pass-rushers at the next level.

As a run blocker, Thomas is capable of creating significant movement at the line of scrimmage, and he has the traits to succeed as either a zone or power scheme blocker. Overall, his traits suggest he can handle the duties of a blindside blocker early on in his career, something the Jaguars will likely covet since they are in a win-now position.

The Jaguars may have bigger needs elsewhere, but the value of a steady offensive tackle is worth it at No. 9 overall, especially when compared to the value of a nose tackle. Thomas doesn't change anything about the Jaguars' shaky defensive roster, but the Jaguars have 11 other picks to address that.

No. 20: TCU CB Jeff Gladney

"The Jags are on the verge of having the worst coverage unit in the league only a few short seasons after being the best. Gladney had tremendous production at TCU, allowing a sub 50% completion rate," PFF wrote.

As we pointed out over the weekend, the Jaguars have had a specific 'type' when it comes to adding cornerbacks. Out of all of this year's draft-eligible cornerbacks, TCU's Jeff Gladney is one of the best fits for the Jaguars' defensive philosophies from a physical standpoint.

Gladney (5-foot-10, 191-pounds, 31 7/8-inch arms) is exactly the type of aggressively minded, tenacious, technically sound cornerback the Jaguars have coveted in the past, even if he doesn't have great size for the position. He has the physicality and the length to excel in press coverage, while also possessing the quickness and instincts to play inside in certain packages.

A trusted leader in Gary Patterson's defense since his freshman season, Gladney recorded five interceptions, one forced fumble, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 37 pass deflections, which included 26 pass deflections in the past two seasons. He had an impressive outing at the NFL Scouting Combine as well, turning in a 37 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 124-inch broad jump, solid marks for the position.

In Jacksonville's defense, Gladney could step into a starting role on the outside and give Jacksonville a formidable trio of cornerbacks between him, D.J. Hayden, and Tre Herndon. Each player is tough, instinctive, and willing to make plays downfield or near the line of scrimmage. It would be a scrappy group that may not be flashy, but could be more than enough to get the job done in 2020.