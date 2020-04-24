Newest Jaguar CJ Henderson Ready to "Add a Huge Spark" to Jacksonville Defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars elected to replenish the secondary with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, taking CJ Henderson—corner, Florida—No 9 overall. Henderson is the 12th former Florida player drafted to Jacksonville in the Jags 25 year history, the most of any school.

"It feels great," expressed Henderson while on a call with local media following his selection.

"I heard great things about their defense. I plan to learn more and I plan to add a huge spark to it."

Henderson was the only underclassmen to leave Gainesville early but did so after finishing his career with 92 tackles (65 solo), seven for loss, six interceptions, 22 pass breakups and four sacks.

At the Combine this February, Henderson tied for second amongst defensive backs in the 40-yard dash with a 4.39 and finished in the Top 10 or Top 5 of every other drill: 20 reps on the bench press, 37.5 inches in the vertical leap, 127 inches in the broad jump.

"I’m very smart, very athletic and I plan to use that, work very hard on the field and in the film room as well," explained Henderson.

"I plan to use both of those, add it on to my athleticism and I plan to dominate...I feel like I bring a lot to Jacksonville…versatile, fall back in the slot, play out wide as well."

While the exact details of the 2020 season are still fluid due to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Henderson can make an immediate impact. As a potential day one starter, Henderson will look to fill a hole left by former starters Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, both of whom were traded in the past calendar year to the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos respectively.

The expectations to take over that role is clearly spelled out and not being hidden from Henderson.

"I'm ready to take on the challenge. You know I'm ready for it...I feel like I can work on every aspect of my game. I feel like I’m nowhere near my farthest potential and I plan to reach that in Jacksonville as soon as possible and I feel like the coaches in Jacksonville can help me do that."

Henderson’s past production and future projection indicate on the field he can handle the role left empty by Ramsey with ease. Off the field, the two are complete opposite personalities. Henderson is infamously quiet, never engaging in trash talk and refusing to use five words when four will do. The most emotion he exhibited on the field his entire three years was when he stopped to laugh after fellow corner Marco Wilson flopped to draw a flag in a win against FSU. He kept to himself and to his position group, preferring to focus on his game more than anything. He and Wilson would stick around after every Gators practice to run extra drills, pushing each other to be better.

Expounded Henderson, "I describe myself as very reserved. I get that misconception that I’m quiet. I’m pretty reserved or open to people that know me. But gotta work hard to earn my respect."

During his junior year, his final in Gainesville, Henderson received some criticism for his tackling ability, or lack thereof. But he was still feared, evidenced by quarterbacks only throwing his way 17% of the time he was on the field during the 2019 regular season, according to SEC Network. And after two seasons with eye popping numbers, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham felt some of the criticism was a product of Henderson’s own success. He also doubled down on Henderson being the best he’d seen in his 30 year coaching career across college and the NFL.

“I think any time you’re a high-profile player, making a lot of plays, people have a certain standard and then they’re always going to look for things to critique on you. Like I said, he’s a really good player. He’s the best player I’d coached, college or pro. You know, he’s a guy that has improved his tackling from game one to now.”

It was a general consensus amongst the Gators staff. Even Florida head coach Dan Mullen, along with his entire family, made a surprise appearance in the Jaguars Thursday night post pick Zoom call to congratulate Henderson and laud the selection, drawing a rare full smile from the Miami native.

"Well, I tell you what, I think that might be the best pick the Jags have made in a long, long, long, long time so I know they're gonna be thrilled and everybody in Florida's excited to have you at home."

Henderson will join former Gator Jawaan Taylor, the latter of which is current Jags offensive lineman taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Taylor was a huge proponent of the Jags taking his former Gator teammate, something that Henderson revealed was helpful during an offseason in which teams couldn't physically meet with prospects.

"Actually I met with the Jags about three times, we actually, basically just getting to know each other, they seeing what type of person I was," said Henderson, "they told me the great things that Jawaan [Taylor] told them about me and they felt great about me and I’m grateful they gave me the opportunity."