Later this afternoon, some of the top senior draft prospects in the nation will share the field for one final time before April's NFL Draft as the Reese's Senior Bowl game kicks off.

As we wrote earlier this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been big proponents of drafting alumni from the annual all-star contest each season. Of course, the Senior Bowl likely wasn't the sole driving force behind a number of Jaguars picks in recent years, but the performances in Mobile, Ala. from players like Brandon Linder, Telvin Smith, Dawuane Smoot, and Gardner Minshew couldn't have hurt.

As the Senior Bowl wraps up, we have put together a five-round mock draft for the Jaguars using only players from the North vs. South squad showcase.

Which players could find themselves in round one? Who could be a riser? We examine.

Round 1, Pick 9: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

The highest-ranked in Mobile this week, Javon Kinlaw (6-foot-5, 315-pounds) was already seen as a likely top 15 selection before this week. Kinlaw's stock is only rising after he excelled in day one of the practices before dropping out for injury precautions. Kinlaw looked impossible to block, even for the best lineman at the game, and this matches his college tape.

He is able to live in opponents backfield thanks to his rare physical tools and his ability to translate those tools onto the field. From his freakish length to an unreal first step for his size, to the agility required to beat blockers with multiple pass-rush moves, along with the ability to play with leverage and get under linemen's pads to bullrush them, Kinlaw can do it all.

Kinlaw totaled six sacks and six tackles for loss in 2019 and appears to only be scratching the surface. He has the potential to make the same type of impact Chris Jones had made on the Kansas City Chiefs since being drafted in 2016 (33 sacks since). Kinlaw has the size to play nose tackle or three-technique on base downs for the Jaguars and can even play some strongside defensive end in a Calais Campbell role. He would be a big, big solution to the team's issues up front.

Round 1, Pick 20: Houston OT Josh Jones

Another pick to patch up Jacksonville's trenches, Josh Jones would be a major coup for the Jaguars at 20th overall. Jones had a fantastic week in Mobile, stymieing even the best pass-rushers the Senior Bowl had to offer all week long. He plays with smooth footwork, patience in his pass set, and a strong base. Whether defenders tried to beat him inside or around the edge, Jones had an answer for them.

Showing off his versatility, Jones (who started over 45 games at left tackle in Houston) even took some reps inside at guard this week, where his power was on full display. He has all of the physical tools an NFL team could want in an offensive lineman and can still improve.

For the Jaguars, Jones would allow Cam Robinson to slide inside at guard while Jones settles in at left tackle. This would give the Jaguars two long, athletic, and promising bookend tackles while Robinson could see a resurgence at guard.

Round 2, Pick 42: Notre Dame CB Troy Pride Jr.

One of the biggest risers in Mobile this week, Troy Pride Jr., should only continue to fly up boards as the draft season progresses since he is due to wow at the NFL Scouting Combine. Perhaps the most athletic defensive back on the field all week, Pride showed terrific route recognition and ability to stay in a wide receiver's hip pocket without allowing separation.

Pride (5-foot-11, 193-pounds) has the physical tools to excel in either man or zone coverage, and he put those tools on display with great reps vs. Denzel Mims, K.J. Hill, and other top wideouts this week.

For Jacksonville purposes, Pride would instantly be one of the most athletic members of the secondary and would provide the cornerback depth and playmaking ability the team missed when Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. He would also provide insurance if the team decides to move on from A.J. Bouye at any point.

Round 3, Pick 73: Baylor WR Denzel Mims

For our money, Mims was the most impressive wide receiver in Mobile after entering the game with some questions surrounding his game. Evaluators knew he had good speed, but his ability to run crisp routes and get separation at the next level was up in the air due to the offense he played in at Baylor.

He put those concerns to rest this week as he got open with ease against virtually every cornerback he went against. He never gave away his route, letting each one look the same off of the release before breaking off inside or outside. And when forced to leave his feet for a catch or track the ball over his shoulder, Mims impressed there as well. Any ball that came his way stayed off of the ground.

Mims (6-foot-2, 206-pounds) would give Jay Gruden and Gardner Minshew II another weapon to work with and move around the formation. He could eventually overtake Chris Conley as a starting receiver on the outside, but he would be able to make an impact right away thanks to his ability to make the tough catches.

Round 4, Pick 116: LSU TE Stephen Sullivan

Underutilized at LSU due to the team's frightening depth, Stephen Sullivan put his name on the map this week. A former four-star wide receiver prospect out of high school, it wasn't surprising to see Sullivan move so fluidity in and out of his breaks and glide past defenders downfield this week.

What was a surprise though was how solid his hands were and how competent of a blocker he was. His ability to get separation aided him greatly this week but it would have been a moot point if he didn't finish the plays. Whether it was climbing the ladder to catch the ball over a defender or tracking it over his shoulder in goal-line situations, Sullivan looked like one of the most sure-handed skill players in Mobile. As a blocker, he used his size (6-foot-6, 254-pounds) to matchup with defensive ends and keep them largely at bay as both a pass-blocker and in the running game.

For the Jaguars, Sullivan would give them a blend of size, speed, and blocking ability they currently don't possess on their roster. It is hard for young tight ends to make an impact, but Sullivan has the traits to be an exception to the rule.