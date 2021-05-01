NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Stanford OT Walker Little at No. 45

The Jaguars have added another offensive player, this time drafting Stanford's Walker Little to the roster at No. 45 overall.

The Jaguars have made another big addition to the secondary, drafting Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little at No. 45 overall, their second selection of the 2021 NFL Draft's second round.

The Jaguars drafted Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell at pick No. 33 to kick off the second round. Now, the Jaguars have made their third addition to the offense in four picks.

Little is a former star five-star recruit who was the first true freshman to start for Stanford at left tackle since 2000. He started six games in 2017, earning Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Freshman Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Little started 12 games in 2018 and was a rising prospect before injuries derailed his college career. A left knee injury in the 2019 season opener forced him to miss the entire year, and he then opted out of the 2020 season.

The move comes a few months after the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, who is more or less locked into the team's left tackle spot in 2021. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer noted the offensive line would more or less be put on notice on Thursday night following the selections of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 and running back Travis Etienne at No. 25.

“Yeah, we had the conversation. And I’d say, once a week for the last three weeks, ‘How do you get a guy successful?’ Have a very strong run game. Okay, we took [Chris] Manhertz to help extend the offensive line, which is basically what he is. He’s one of the best blocking tight ends in the National Football League. That’s one way to help a young quarterback," Meyer said on Thursday.

"The issue is going to be, ‘Oh, offensive line has got to play better,’ that’s the next. But we’ve also sunk a tag on Cam Robinson, and he’s got to play really well. Our offensive line has got to play really well. We’re confident that we have good players here.”

The Jaguars' next selection will be in the third round at No. 65 overall.