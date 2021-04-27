2021 NFL Draft: Shipley's Top-150 Prospect Tiers, Rankings

It is here. After months and months of breaking down players, the 2021 NFL Draft is almost here.

I have personally spent the last several months watching over 150+ players in the draft class. I will be putting out a Jaguars-specific prospect in the coming days, but I first wanted to publically release my entire big board and prospect tiers for this year's draft class.

A few notes before I get to it: I only ranked players I watched at least multiple games of. If I did not rank a player (Seth Williams is a notable name I didn't grade), that is because I didn't watch them enough to my liking to be willing to put my name on their evaluation.

Finally, I think it is much more important to focus on the tiers as opposed to the actual overall ranking. The tiers, to me, show the caliber of the prospect and the rest can mostly be chalked up as a debate of scheme fits and positional value. With that said, I know people love their big boards.

Also, I focus on where players win. Some negatives will be sprinkled in for context, but I think it is more useful to consider what a player does well.

With this in mind ... here are my thoughts on my top-150 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class. Some (likely most!) of these will be wrong, but they are my honest evaluations and how I view the strength of this class. Without further ado, here are my rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft.

TIER 1: Elite Talent (Top 2 overall)

These are the players I think are worthy of being one of the top-two selections in any draft class -- essentially the elite of the elite. The very best the 2021 Draft Class has to offer.

No. 1: Trevor Lawrence, QB1, Clemson

Lawrence isn't a perfect prospect -- his accuracy isn't always pristine and he definitely can push the envelope in terms of decision-making at times, but that is solely because he knows he is talented enough to make any throw. He has the arm to throw frozen ropes to all levels of the field, does a great job of pushing the ball downfield and giving his receivers a chance to make a play, and he is tough as nails. Add in his athleticism and ability to make plays outside of the pocket and Lawrence is more than deserving of a No. 1 overall pick.

No. 2: Justin Fields, QB2, Ohio State

I would have taken Justin Fields as a prospect over any of the 2020 quarterback prospects (though Justin Herbert the NFL player is clearly ahead of him). Fields is arguably the most accurate passer in the draft, can attack defenses vertically, and has the speed to be a legitimate weapon in a rushing attack. He is right there with Lawrence in terms of natural talent and, like Lawrence, was always one of the toughest players on the field. Fields won't be drafted in the top-2, but he deserves to be in my eyes. He has a complete skill set and is scheme versatile.

TIER 2: All-Pro Talent (Top 5 overall)

No. 3: Penei Sewell, OT1, Oregon:

One of the youngest offensive tackles in the draft, I just don't see the concerns with Penei Sewell. He is a special athlete and can win against both power and speed rushers thanks to his blend of strength and movement skills. He looked like a grown man on the field in 2019 and has some of the best college play we have seen from a left tackle in recent years. He has a high ceiling but also an immensely high floor -- I think he can become one of the top left tackles in the NFL within the first few years of his career, ultimately.

No. 4: Kyle Pitts, TE1, Florida

People somehow lost sight of how special of a tight end Kyle Pitts is. Yes, everyone knows what he can do as a receiver, but he shouldn't be moved outside. He can play with his hand in the dirt, giving great effort and strain in both run and pass blocking. Add this to his otherworldly movement skills, understanding of route running, and arguably the best ball skills in the entire class, and Pitts is easily the best tight end prospect I have seen since I started studying the draft in 2013. He is a true mismatch who offenses can put anywhere on the field. The fact that he was a great player in 2019 but became even better in 2020 is a good sign of an upward trajectory.

No. 5: Jaylen Waddle, WR1, Alabama

My favorite receiver in the draft, Jaylen Waddle is the most dangerous threat at the position in the draft class. He is a terror to get hands on at the line of scrimmage thanks to his immediate acceleration and release package. He racks up yards after the catch underneath, has shown the ability to win at the catch point in the middle of the field, and has the type of speed and ball-tracking ability to be a lethal deep threat from day one. Add in his special teams value and the only questions surrounding Waddle, to me, are his height (which hasn't impacted him) and his durability. As a player though, there is no tougher cover at the receiver position in this class.

No. 6: Rashawn Slater, OT2, Northwestern

There have been plenty of reports this process about some teams seeing Rashawn Slater as a guard. I think he could be an elite guard, but I also think he can more than thrive at tackle, and tackle is ultimately the more valuable position. He is rock-solid in pass protection, showing the foot quickness and patience to mirror any pass-rusher. Watch him against Chase Young in 2019 and then tell me he can't play left tackle is my argument, essentially.

Tier 3: Top 10 Overall-Caliber

No. 7: Zach Wilson, QB3, BYU

Zach Wilson played in a perfect situation in 2020 and there are genuine questions about his 2019 tape, but goodness his peaks are impressive. He can float the ball to all levels of the field with accuracy and from multiple platforms. He excels making plays out of the pocket but also has the accuracy to win from inside the pocket. Few quarterbacks have a release quite like him, and though his physical talent is far from Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, he has the natural ability to lead a fast-paced offensive attack.

No. 8: Trey Lance, QB4, NDSU

I think Trey Lance is a lot closer to being ready to lead a successful passing attack than he is made out to be. His pure number of reps and career passes are low enough to make him a large projection, but he shows special arm talent, thrives at reading the entire field, and throws with anticipation. He needs to clean up his accuracy, but the natural instincts are there. Add in the fact that he is an athletic battering ram as a rusher thanks to his frame and speed and he has a chance to be one of the NFL's most explosive and exciting quarterbacks.

No. 9: DeVonta Smith, WR2, Alabama

DeVonta Smith lacks bulk, but that is the only negative to his game. He is an elite route-runner, can make acrobatic catches outside his frame, can win deep, and can create after the catch. He is right up there with Pitts in terms of ball skills in this class and he showed a terrific ability to win above the rim despite his lack of muscle. He put some of the nation's best cornerbacks in a blender weekly, so I don't have much reason to think he won't continue to do so.

No. 10 Teven Jenkins, OT3, Oklahoma State

Teven Jenkins may not always make it look pretty, but just find me the reps where he is handily beat. He stays in front of his assignment with quick feet and controlling hands, showing the power to erase defensive ends and power them past the width of the pocket. He is a terrific example of why pass protection isn't meant to be passive or finesse -- he takes the attack to the defender. Add in his elite finishing ability as a run blocker and ability to play multiple positions and Jenkins is one of my favorite players in this year's class.

No. 11: Ja’Marr Chase, WR3, LSU

Few receivers could go through through the gauntlet of cornerbacks Ja'Marr Chase did in 2019 and be able to come out the other side with elite production. Chase is a prototypical X receiver and can beat cornerbacks with both strength and speed. He isn't an elite athlete by size or speed standards there are few instances on tape of him not dominating cornerbacks, especially as a deep threat. Couple his terrific hands and yards after catch ability, and the only reason he is my WR3 is because I think Waddle and Smith are better separators.

No. 12: Jaycee Horn, CB1, South Carolina

Sure he will likely get flagged at a higher rate than desirable at the next level, but he is a dog. He has the strength and competitiveness to overpower big receivers at the catch point, but he also has the athleticism and movement skills to match the smaller and shiftier receivers. No cornerback plays with his snap-to-snap mentality in this class and he has the physical tools to overcome some of the weaker parts of his game.

No. 13: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB1, Notre Dame

He doesn't have prototypical size but I am not sure it matters; just put him on the football field and let him go. He has elite movement skills, sideline-to-sideline range, and is a violent finisher on the football. Despite his size, he never backs down from crashing into a block or tackle, either. He is also one of the best cover men from the slot in this entire class, having the fluidity and foot quickness to keep up with slot receivers and move tight ends. He has a nose for the football and is a big play waiting to happen. His size could make his role tough to project, but I am willing to bet on the traits.

Tier 4: Top 20 Overall-Caliber

No. 14: Micah Parsons, Penn State, LB2

No linebacker in the draft has the tools Micah Parsons has. He needs to do a better job of becoming a consistent performer from down-to-down, but he is the rare three-tool linebacker: he can cover, he can play the run and he can blitz, all at an extremely high level. Parsons needs more developing but he would upgrade any defense's linebacker unit.

No. 15: Greg Newsome, CB2, Northwestern

He has injury questions but there isn't a better cornerback in this class at transitioning with receivers than Greg Newsome. He has special footwork at the line of scrimmage and down the field, showing the ability to flip his hips and run with a receiver throughout any number of breaks. He challenges at the catch point and gives up very little separation in man coverage, while his instincts and click-and-close ability make him a weapon in zone too.

No. 16: Patrick Surtain Jr., CB3, Alabama

I have no question that Patrick Surtain Jr. will be an impact starter at the next level. While I am not sold he can truly match up with all types of receivers like I am with Horn, Surtain is a terrific prospect due to his consistency, ball skills, and technique at the line of scrimmage. He just rarely looks rushed or out of position. He has elite size, speed, and explosiveness to go along with his natural cover skills and workman-like mentality.

No. 17: Zaven Collins, LB3, Tulsa

One of my favorite players in the class. Zaven Collins has an unreal ability to play in space and make zone drops even though he looks like a thumping middle linebacker from a size perspective. He blend of fluid movements and size give him a lot of potential as a run defender, and he can make an instant impact as a pass defender for any team thanks to his coverage and blitzing ability.

No. 18: Kwity Paye, EDGE1, Michigan

Kwity Paye may not have the production to match his immense physical traits, but he is a bat out of hell as a pass-rusher. He possesses elite movement skills and the frame of a prototypical 4-3 defensive end who can set the edge. He rushed from different alignments at Michigan but I like him best rushing off the edge and using his blend of speed and power to go through and around tackles. He needs some refinement, but there are too many tools and traits there to bet against.

No. 19: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG1, USC

Just a good football player. I have him as a guard over tackle since I liked his 2019 performances more, but he could play either spot in the NFL. He has a natural anchor in pass protection and his hands and feet are always in concert together. He is also a reliable run blocker who showed the ability to move defenders on both zone and gap runs. Overall he is a tough and versatile lineman who simply doesn't lose many reps. Add in terrific athletic testing and that is a top-20 pick.

No. 20: Caleb Farley, CB4, Virginia Tech

The back injury questions aren't going away when it comes to Caleb Farley, but his traits and raw athleticism still make him one of the best defenders in the draft. He is a scheme versatile cornerback who has the quickness in his zone breaks and instincts to play zone while also having the size and speed to run with receivers in man coverage.

No. 21: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE2, UGA

He has a smaller frame but he is a rocked-up edge rusher with a great first step, bend, and a mean streak. He has the toughness and physicality to set the edge against the run while his natural burst and fluid movements as a pass-rusher make him lethal off the edge. He doesn't rush with any power, but he can dip below or blow by tackles, and he has great production when it comes to forcing turnovers. Plus, he is only 20.

No. 22: Jaelan Philips, EDGE3, Miami

A super smooth pass-rusher with speed, power, and agility, there isn't much that Jaelan Phillips can't do on the football field. He has a lot of upside as a run defender and is a effortless mover in space despite his larger frame. He tested like an elite athlete and arguably had the best tape of any edge rusher in the entire country in 2020.

Tier 5: First Round-Caliber

No. 23: Rashod Bateman, WR4, Minnesota

I don't know why Rashod Bateman can't be a similar player to Keenan Allen if all goes right. He has top-notch releases, routes, hands, and ball-tracking ability. He doesn't have a ton of burst, but he has more than enough speed to win after the catch and create separation downfield. If he was bigger or a bit faster, he would be closer to the top three receivers. He has a high floor and his ceiling is still relatively high due to his advanced understanding of the position.

No. 24: Asante Samuel Jr., CB5, FSU

Asante Samuel Jr. won't be a fit for every defense, but he is a prototypical zone corner. He has inside/out versatility and the ability to drive on the football of any cornerback in the class in my eyes. His instincts and read-and-react ability are on another level and he has the ball production to warrant classification as a playmaker on the outside. Just a really, really good football player.

No. 25: Christian Barmore, DL1, Alabama

No defensive tackle in this class has the ceiling Christian Barmore does. Put him in a scheme that will let him get upfield and watch him go to work -- his movement skills, first-step, and bend are all well above-average for his size. He can push the pocket as well or better than any other interior defender in this class and he hasn't yet reached his ceiling as a run defender.

No. 26: Elijah Moore, WR5, Ole Miss

What boxes does Elijah Moore not check? He is an elite athlete, has production in the SEC, and routinely made top cornerbacks look silly on the field. He lacks height, but he still wins downfield due to his speed and ability to win at the catch point. He is small, but he is physical after the catch and has the ability to rack up yards from the slot. Good luck keeping

No. 27: Trevon Moehrig, S1, TCU

While he may not always "wow", there are few instances of Trevon Moehrig getting beat at TCU. He has the range to operate in single-high coverage and is a willing tackler in the box. He flies to the ball on screen passes and is terrific at disrupting at the catch point. Add in his production in terms of ball skills and his instincts and Moehrig projects as an instant starting safety.

No. 28: Terrace Marshall, WR6, LSU

There are element of his game that need refining but he is an X receiver with elite height/weight/speed traits who excels at the catch point. He operated as a power slot in 2020 and showed he can win from that alignment at the next level. Overall he projects as an instant impact as a deep threat due to his speed, size, and ability to play the ball in the air.

No. 29: Liam Eichenberg, OT4, Notre Dame

A player I am higher on than most, it is simple with me when it comes to Liam Eichenberg: he just wins. He has a devastating punch in pass protection and plays with good patience and technique. As a run blocker, he is a consistent finished who can create movement at the point of attack or pave the way for rushers at the second level.

No. 30: Christian Darrisaw, OT5, Virginia Tech

Smooth in everything he does, Christian Darrisaw has some of the best potential in the entire draft class. He has the footwork to mirror in pass protection but the strength to anchor against power rushers. If he can become more consistent, he can be a Pro Bowl-type talent at left tackle.

Tier 6: Top 45 Overall-Caliber

No. 31: Richie Grant, S2, UCF

A rangy playmaker in coverage, Richie Grant may be the best option in the draft for teams looking for a single-high safety who can disrupt passes and make plays all over the field. With that said, he is also a reliable tackler who isn't afraid to play close to the line of scrimmage -- his physical tackling created big plays on several occasions at UCF.

No. 32: Alex Leatherwood, OG2, Alabama

Alex Leatherwood could probably play left tackle and do a solid job, but I think he could be more impactful as a guard. He is an elite run blocker who has the play strength to move defenders with ease. Defensive tackles won't be able to go through him, either, because his natural anchor and powerful hands make it to the point where the only way to beat him is to run around him.

No. 33: Travis Etienne, RB1, Clemson

A true home run hitter, Travis Etienne has instant acceleration and can be a threat to score from any place on the field. He is a creative rusher who bounces off tackle attempts and shows the burst and agility to make pursuit angles look silly. His routes out of the backfield and natural hands make him a player who can make an impact on all three downs.

No. 34: Landon Dickerson, OC1, Alabama

If it wasn't for injury concerns, Landon Dickerson would likely be considered to be one of the three or four best linemen in the draft. He is a true roll of the dice due to durability concerns, but he was dominant in the middle of Alabama's offensive line in 2020. He has an elite anchor in pass protection and plays with controlled power and an edge as a run blocker.

No. 35: Najee Harris, RB2, Alabama

There aren't many things Najee Harriss can't do. He has good vision, the strength to break tackles, an elite catch radius, can block, and has arguably the best route package of any running back in the class. You can just picture him instantly leading an NFL rushing attack as a rookie and making plays both as a rusher and pass-catcher.

No. 36: Jevon Holland, S3, Oregon

I am not sure why Jevon Holland isn't considered a lock to be a top-40 pick. He tested like an elite athlete (9.54 RAS), has some of the best ball production of any defensive back in the entire class, and has the versatility to play in the slot, as a single-high safety, or in two-high alignments. Put all of this together with his physicality and willingness to tackle against the run and Holland is a complete safety.

No. 37: Joseph Ossai, EDGE4, Texas

One of the best athletes in this year's edge defender class (9.49 RAS), Joseph Ossai is scheme versatile and can make an impact against both the run and the pass. He has the tenacity and power to set the edge and create tackles for loss, while his pure strength and explosiveness help him separate from offensive tackles when rushing off the edge.

No. 38: Rondale Moore, WR7, Purdue

The most dynamic athlete in the entire draft, there are few players in the world like Rondale Moore. The concerns are obvious (5-foot-7, seven games played since 2018), but he has special movement skills, creates after the catch with both power and elusiveness, and can win deep thanks to his ball-tracking ability.

No. 39: Samuel Cosmi, OT6, Texas

Samuel Cosmi is more of a positional blocker than he is someone who will dominate with his hands and dictate where a defender goes, but he is a smooth mover who can mirror with even the most athletic defensive ends, while also being a terror as a blocker in space. An elite athlete, Cosmi has some areas to iron out in his game but a high ceiling as a pass-blocker.

No. 40: Pat Freiermuth, TE2, Penn State

Pat Freiermuth can block, create after the catch with tackle-breaking ability, and excels at winning jump balls in the red zone. He was the focal point of the Penn State offense and has an established track record of production as a receiving threat. His speed won't threaten many defenses, but he is a safe prospect whose projection to the NFL isn't tough to figure out.

No. 41: Carlos Basham, EDGE5, Wake Forest

A player who has flashed the ability to do a bit of everything, Basham is athletic, powerful, long, and has the size to slide inside on passing downs or even play some power end. He is a versatile pass-rusher who has the traits and play-style to rack up production at the next level. He could bulk up and become a Cam Jordan-type rusher with the right coaching. Get-off, long-arms, inside moves, he flashes it all.

No. 42: Eric Stokes, CB6, UGA

I love how Eric Stokes plays cornerback. He can drive downhill and make plays on the ball, press receivers and bull them at the line of scrimmage, and flip his hips and run with speedy receivers downfield. He makes plays on the ball consistently as well, showing serious strength at the catch point. He is a better fit for some defenses over others, but he is a starting cornerback at the next level.

No. 43: Elijah Molden, CB7, Washington

An aggressive and technically sound slot cornerback who could also play safety, Elijah Molden brings sound tackling and physical coverage to any secondary he is in. He is a reliable enforcer in the box and on the boundary, consistently making the tough tackles but also showing the ability to explode through contact and create negative plays. In coverage, he is a bully at the catch point and shows the instincts and reaction skills to win in off coverage.

No. 44: Mac Jones, QB5, Alabama

There are questions about how some parts of Mac Jones' game will translate but he is an accurate rhythm passer who is willing to take shots and give his receivers a chance to win jump balls. He shows terrific accuracy underneath and he isn't afraid to push the ball downfield, which not all players with his physical traits can say.

No. 45: Jaylen Mayfield, OG3, Michigan

It hasn't been a great pre-draft for him, but his play in 2019 showed a powerful athlete who can move well in space. He is raw strength to anchor and stop momentum on contact as a pass-blocker and frequently is able to eradicate defenders on power run plays due to his overwhelming and aggressive blocking style.

No. 46: Creed Humphery, OC2, Oklahoma

He won't dominate as a run blocker but he still wins there due to his positioning and non-stop drive to get his hands inside. Where he will be most valuable is in pass protection -- not only does he have the strength to hold up against bull rushes, but his awareness and instincts against stunts and blitzes is in a class of its own.

Tier 7: Mid/Late Second-Caliber

No. 47: Dyami Brown, WR8, UNC

It feels like he could have done even more than UNC asked of him. He is an extremely fluid mover who defeats cornerbacks with subtle jabs and smooth breaks. He has a ton of potential as a route runner thanks to his quick feet and ability to put together double-moves. Put him at Z or in the slot and let him attack the middle of the field with vertical routes and feast underneath on yards after the catch.

No. 48: Michael Carter, RB3 UNC

A player I am higher on than the consensus, Michael Carter is a spark plug at the running back position. He creates past the line of scrimmage with creative, elusiveness, and an understanding of angles, while also showing the contact balance to break tackles. He also shows the maturity before the line of scrimmage to know when to plant his foot and go or when to string a play out. He adds extra value as an athletic pass-catcher who can run multiple routes out of the backfield.

No. 49: Jayson Oweh, EDGE6, Penn State

While Jayson Oweh is raw, he is too big, strong and explosive to not at least make plays off his tools alone at the next level. He has terrific bend and burst when running the arc around an offensive tackle and he will eventually be able to rack up sacks solely by outrunning slow-footed offensive tackles. He showed great hustle and explosive tackling as a backside chase defender too.

No. 50: Kelvin Joseph, CB8, Kentucky

Watch Kelvin Joseph give DeVonta Smith everything he could handle in 2020 if you need to be sold on his coverage ability. He is a rare athlete who is a bit raw and untested, but the athletic traits (fluid hips, explosive breaks, long speed, strength) and ball skills are there for him to be a dominant press-man cornerback with more development.

No. 51: Davyion Nixon, DL2, Iowa

It doesn't appear the NFL is as high on Davyion Nixon, but that doesn't sway me. He is an athletic defensive tackle who wins by shooting upfield and overwhelming guards and centers with his blend of strength and explosiveness. He can be a starting three-technique with the ability to push the pocket and make plays across the line of scrimmage. His raw testing numbers and production as a starter in 2020 should alone make him a selection somewhere in this range.

No. 52: Jamin Davis, LB4, Kentucky

An explosive athlete who flows to the football downhill but is also able to make plays laterally, Jamin Davis fits most defensive schemes due to his raw tools alone. His recognition of blocks and turn schemes and ability to read-and-react and instantly make decisions bodes well for his NFL future.

No. 53: Wyatt Davis, OG4, Ohio State

There aren't many offensive linemen in this class who play with the power Wyatt Davis does. He uproots defenders at the line of scrimmage, frequently getting movement defensive tackles and creating wide running lanes. He plays with a lot of pop in his hands and is able to hold up one-on-one in a phone booth against power-rushers inside.

No. 54: Jabril Cox, LB5, LSU

Jabril Cox could start an NFL game tomorrow and be one of the league's best coverage weapons against tight ends. He presses and disrupts tight ends at the line of scrimmage like a cornerback, showing the physicality to impact their timing and routes and the speed to run with them downfield. He is explosive downhill against the run when he trusts what he sees as well.

No. 55: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB9, Syracuse

A fluid mover downfield with the burst to challenge breaking routes and the speed and wingspan to be a menace on vertical routes, Ifeatu Melifonwu is one of the most athletic and intriguing defensive backs in the entire draft class. He could probably play safety in a pinch as well given his size and movement ability. He is physical enough coming downhill to tackle on screens that one would believe that mindset could eventually transfer to his play at the line of scrimmage.

No. 56: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE7, Miami

A long pass-rusher who wins with strength and quick inside moves, Gregory Rousseau is able to forklift offensive linemen thanks to his rare length. He is best as a base defensive end who can shift inside over guards and centers on passing downs. He has an explosive first step and a large tackle radius, which give him the potential to create a high volume of negative plays at the line of scrimmage.

No. 57: Tyson Campbell, CB10, Georgia

Another long cornerback with fluid hips and track speed, Tyson Campbell is patient at the line of scrimmage and stays in sync with a receiver throughout an entire vertical route. His length and change of direction give him the ability to recover and make plays both behind and in front of receivers.

No. 58: Joe Tryon, EDGE8, Washington

A player who got better and better as the 2019 season went on, Joe Tryon has one of the best collection of pass-rush moves in the draft class. He has a powerful bull rush due to his explosive first step and lower pad usuage, showing the ability to uncoil and power through blockers. He also has fluid inside moves, chops, and displayed a swim move throughout the 2019 season. He can rush standing up or with his hand in the ground but his blend of length and speed would make him particularly impactful in a 3-4 defense.

No. 59: Aaron Robinson, CB11, UCF

Everything Aaron Robinson does on the football field, he does at 100 mph. He flies to the football from the slot and is explosive at disrupting blocks on screens. In coverage, he has terrific change of direction ability and plays with a physical edge that allows him to disrupt the receiver's momentum throughout the route. He reads and attacks downhill as quickly as any slot corner in this class.

No. 60: Kadarius Toney, WR9, Florida

The definition of a human joystick, Kadarius Toney has rare ability after the catch. He can start and stop on a dime, outrun pursuit angles, and make defenders miss by stringing together multiple moves. He has the speed and ability to make defenders miss in space and in short areas to warrant getting the ball before the line of scrimmage in any way you can thing of: handoffs, reverses, whatever. Just get him the ball.

No. 61: Payton Turner, EDGE9, Houston

Few defenders had the type of season Payton Turner had in 2020, with the long and aggressive edge defender recording 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in five games. He is able to long-arm offensive tackles but he also shows good bend for a defender of his size. He can play from multiple aAn explosive receiving threat whose instant acceleration can put defenders at a disadvantage right off the snap. He is likely best off in the slot due to his size but he is a dangerous deep threat due to his explosive movements and ability to win above the rim: his coordination, burst, leaping ability, and hand strength all make him a vertical threat from any alignment,

No. 62: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE10, Oklahoma

Violent hands and smooth flexibility around the edge is how Ronnie Perkins will win at the next level. He rushes like someone who was shot out of a cannon on every snap, immediately threatening the outside shoulders of offensive tackles. Once he can create space, he takes advantage.

No. 63: Walker Little, OT7, Stanford

Walker Little has the size and feet to start at offensive tackle from day one, even if he has a ways to go in his development. He can mirror defenders and counter speed moves with ease, while also showing the strength and instincts to shut down inside moves and stunts.

No. 64: Milton Williams, DL3, Louisiana Tech

Milton Williams tested like one of the best athletes at defensive tackle in this draft class, which was little surprise considering he showed special movement skills on the field throughout his college career. His upfield burst and ability to shoot into the backfield and powerful hands on contact make him a dangerous three-technique candidate.

No. 65: Levi Onwuzurike, DL4, Washington

While some projection is needed for Levi Onwuzurike due to his college role, he is a great athlete for the position who shows the explosiveness and upper/lower body twitch to eventually make an impact as an interior pass-rusher. The traits to be a disruptive run defender are there too, especially his strength and ability to anchor against single blocks.

No. 66: Tylan Wallace, WR10, Oklahoma State

An explosive receiving threat whose instant acceleration can put defenders at a disadvantage right off the snap. He is likely best off in the slot due to his size but he is a dangerous deep threat due to his explosive movements and ability to win above the rim: his coordination, burst, leaping ability, and hand strength all make him a vertical threat from any alignment,

Tier 8: Third Round-Caliber

No. 67: Javonte Williams, RB4, UNC

A bowling ball of a running back, Javonte Williams has good burst through the line of scrimmage and is able to break tackles at a high rate due to his strength and rare contact balance. He has soft hands and the strength to hold up in pass protection, giving him three-down value.

No. 68: Brady Christensen, OT8, BYU

An older prospect, Brady Christen is a steady player who will give you similar results on a down-by-down basis. He is able to control defenders by enlocking them in his grip, controlling their momentum with his upper body and physicality. As a run blocker, he has the natural ability to seal off defensive ends and position himself with winning leverage.

No. 69: Quinn Meinerz, OC3, Wisconsin-Whitewater

A burly blocker who buries defenders, it isn't hard to envision Quinn Meinerz in the middle of an NFL offensive line paving through nose tackles and paving the way for a versatile running game. The violence he explodes off the ball with is unmatched in this class, and he can overwhelm defenders and collpases on his blocks in a hurry.

No. 70: Tommy Tremble, TE3, Notre Dame

One of the highest ceilings at tight end in this class, the only thing holding Tommy Tremble back is the fact that Notre Dame was so stacked at tight end that they didn't need to utilize him as a receiver. He is quick and smooth with his routes and shows the ability to win at the catch point. As a blocker, he would genuinely be an All-Pro level fullback. He thrives at finding targets in space and exploding through contract. He tested terrifically as well.

No. 71: Dillon Radunz, OT9, NDSU

Smooth in his pass sets, DIllon Radunz just looks like an NFL left tackle when he is in his kick-step. He has a quick first step and has the agility to mirror pass-rushers around the arc, while also showing the power and grit to shut down inside moves. As a run blocker, he is constantly driving his feet and looking to finish blocks, showing off a mentality that his coaches will take kindly to.

No. 72: Jamar Johnson, S4, Indiana

An incredibly gifted coverage safety, Jamar Johnson has some of the best plays at the catch point of any defensive back in this draft class. He accelerates downhill and plays through the hands of the receiver, while also showing the range, timing, and body control to create turnovers from hashmark to hashmark.

No. 73: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S5, FSU

A tone-setter in the secondary, Hamsah Nasirildeen was always around the football for FSU's defense. He can play as an overhang defender who defenders underneath zones and uses his length to disrupt passing windows, while flying downhill to attack the run. His tweener traits are more useful closer to the line of scrimmage, but he can be used as a versatile chess piece.

No. 74: Amari Rodgers, WR11, Clemson

One of the best receivers in this year's class at creating yards after the catch thanks to his blend of speed, lower-body strength, and balance. He is an effortless mover who also showed the ability to track the ball and be a downfield threat from the slot in 2020. Whether it is sending him downfield or feeding him the ball underneath, there are niche areas where he wins, but he does it well.

No. 75: Aaron Banks, OG5, Notre Dame

Once he got his hands on defenders, it was usually over. He has such a strong grasp and he is able to redirect pass-rushers with ease, or at the very least halt their momentum. His hands stay inside consistently and he rarely looks off balance, all positive traits for an ascending guard. As a run blocker, he strains well and is rarely on the ground.

No. 76: Josh Myers, OC4, Ohio State

A physical center, Josh Myers wins by getting positioning early in the rep and exploding through his hips to create movement. He has the strength and quick first step to collapse on his blocks early on, especially when defenders lose the leverage battle off the snap. He also showed the ability to get to the second level in a hurry when asked to pull or operate on screens.

No. 77: Kendrick Green, OC5, Illinois

Special movement skills for a center. He pulls and gets to the second level with complete ease, erasing linebackers from the play before they are able to read and react. As a pass blocker, he does a good job of sinking against power rushes and holding his ground. His feet in a phone booth are unsurprisingly quick and efficient.

No. 78: Trey Smith, OG6, Tennessee

A mauler of a guard, Trey Smith instantly creates movement once he gets his hand on a defender. He has played multiple positions for Tennessee but projects best as a guard who you can run behind as a lead blocker in a gap scheme. As a pass protector, he is able to neutralize three techniques by using a devastating punch to the frame.

No. 79: Kenneth Gainwell, RB5, Memphis

A versatile weapon out of the backfield, Kenneth Gainwell is quicker than fast but he can be deployed in a number of ways. As a runner, he picks his lands decisively and sticks his foot in the ground the get upfield. As a pass-catcher, he has the wriggle and creativeness to get open against linebackers and even line up in the slot.

No. 80: Jay Tufele, DL5, USC

A dominating run defender at three-technique, Jay Tufele showed off the balance and explosion to have serious flashes as a pass-rusher as well. He isn't quite yet a well-rounded player, but the traits are there for him to be a three-down interior defensive lineman.

No. 81: Alim McNeill, DL6, NC State

Alim McNeil is a fun watch because he has true nose tackle body type but he plays with much more pop to his game than you would expect. He holds his ground against the run and is able to push the pocket as a pass-rusher, even if he doesn't have a ton of range or closing burst. Ultimately, his blend of strength, size, and explosiveness alone should make him a solid contributor at the next level.

No. 82: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR12, USC

A prototypical slot receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown shows a top-notch understanding for how to create separation in the middle of the field. He flashes his hands late when bringing the ball in, a subtle but impactful trait to allows him to keep defenders from contesting the ball.

No. 83: Andre Cisco, S6, Syracuse

He plays with his hair on fire. If he can get a bit more controlled both against the run and in coverage, he has the athletic traits and natural play-making ability to bring a lot of value to the backend of a defense. Ultimately his range and ball skills are up there with the top safeties in the class.

No. 84: Tommy Togiai, DL7, Ohio State

A compact and explosive three-technique, Tommy Togiai creates plays by lifting offensive linemen off the snap with his leverage and power. He shows enough burst to give him a decent ceiling as a pass-rusher and three-down player, but his consistent ability to use his power to push the pocket helps him, too.

No. 85: Hunter Long, TE4, Boston College

A reliable, maybe even unexciting tight end prospect, it is hard to imagine Hunter Long can't be a consistent contributor at the next level. He has strong hands, terrific production in the red-zone, has played in a pro-style offense, and has the strength and physicality to be a team's top in-line tight end. He may not be a dynamic athlete, but he doesn't need to be.

No. 86: Jackson Carman, OT10, Clemson

A powerful blocker who is able to win off the snap thanks to a strong and quick punch, Jackson Carman could play either tackle or guard at the next level. He moves well for his size both literally and laterally, showing the feet to hold up on the edge in pass protection. His recovery ability is better than one may think off initial viewing.

No. 87: Deonte Brown, OG7, Alabama

Good luck finding many blockers in this class who are better at creating movement off the snap than Deonte Brown. He plays with raw strength and power that is rarely matched by defensive linemen, showing the ability to open up rushing lanes on both drive blocks and combo blocks. As a pass protector, he has the anchor to sit and recover against bull rushes.

No. 88: Brevin Jordan, TE5, Miami

A move tight end who shows more effort blocking than his size and strength would suggest, Brevin Jordan wins by creating after the catch and by getting separation with his pure speed. He didn't test well, but he played like a tight end capable of beating linebackers down the seam. He needs open windows to make plays, but he does a better job of creating those windows than most tight ends in this class.

No. 89: Paulson Adebo, CB12, Stanford

Instincts, length, and ball skills. Paulson Adebo is best in off coverage but he can make offenses pay when they test him vertically -- he reads passes well and times his jumps at the catch point to perfectly disrupt receivers and play through their hands.

No. 90: Pete Werner, LB6, Ohio State

An exciting and athletic linebacker prospect, Pete Werner is one of the best in the class at running with tight ends down the seam. He has the speed to be an asset in zone or man coverage and he is clearly comfortable navigating space. He also has flashed some legitimate ability to stack offensive linemen and shed blocks, which not all linebackers in this class can say.

No. 91: Marvin Wilson, DL8, FSU

A massive defensive tackle who has the pass-rush moves and instincts to win as both a nose tackle and three-technique, Marvin Wilson offers a lot of versatility at the next level. His raw power is his best asset, but he also brings the ability to penetrate to the next level as long as he can remain healthy.

No. 92: Trey Sermon, RB6, Ohio State

An explosive and physical runner, Trey Sermon doesn't need to be creative to pick up yards. He is a complete battering ram, flying himself into traffic to force missed tackles and create after contact. His one-cut ability and improved vision throughout the 2020 season are good signs for his future projection.

No. 93: Kellen Mond, QB6, Texas A&M

He can toss the ball downfield with a flick of his wrist and never sacrifice accuracy. He has enough experience under Jimbo Fisher to operate in a pro-style offense at the next level in a hurry. He makes more accurate throws on the move, especially downfield, than a few quarterbacks projected to be drafted before him.

No. 94: Drew Dalman, OC6, Stanford

A technically sound and consistent center, Drew Dalman was steady eddy for the Stanford offense. He stays in front of his blocks with balance and always fights to win the leverage battle throughout the snap, showing good recovery with his hands when defenders attempt to shed blocks or separate.

No. 95: Anthony Schwartz, WR13, Auburn

World-class speed. He may be the fastest player in the entire draft when asked to just run vertically. He has solid ball skills and is a fluid mover in and out of his breaks to go along with his deep speed, he just wasn't able to show it off much due to Auburn's passing game. He is a big play waiting to happen.

Tier 9: Fourth Round-Caliber

No. 96: Nick Bolton, LB7, Missouri

A physical inside linebacker, Nick Bolton has the size and strength to anchor against offensive linemen and not lose much ground. When he trusts his keys he flies downhill and is an enforcer at the second level. Once he wraps up to make a tackle, the forward movement for the ball carrier ends completely.

No. 97: Kylin Hill, RB7, Mississippi State

The definition of a change-of-pace back, Kylin Hill has the size, burst, and strength to rack up yards after the catch and after contact. Give him the ball in space and watch him attack defenders by quickly eating up space and taking the fight to them instead of waiting on them to make their moves first.

No. 98: D’Wayne Eskridge, WR14, Western Michigan

Few receivers in this class made big plays as consistently as D'Wayne Eskridge. He is tough to corral at the line of scrimmage thanks to quick releases and active hand fighting to remain open. He picks up yards after the catch with instant acceleration and vision in space. His releases are proficient enough that he can win on slants and other inside-breaking routes.

No. 99: Rashad Weaver, EDGE11, Pitt

A physical edge defender who can lock out blockers and reset the line of scrimmage, Rashad Weaver is a reliable defender who is scheme versatile at the next level. He won't win with speed or agility, but he knows how to use his specific skill set to go through blockers and get to the quarterback.

No. 100: Baron Browning, LB8, Ohio State

While he didn't exactly play a traditional linebacker role in 2020, the raw physical traits are there to develop. He explodes off the edge and as a blitzer and flies to the football once he identifies the ball carrier. There are few players more athletic in this class and Browning actually plays up to his numbers.

No. 101: Khalil Herbert, RB8, Virginia Tech

An explosive running back who runs behind his pads and low to the ground, good luck tackling Khalil Herbert on your first attempt. Defenders bounce off of him and his balance shows up on nearly every single rep. He knows when to hit the hole and can reach his top-end acceleration and get to the second and third levels of the defense in a hurry.

No. 102: Chazz Surratt, LB9, UNC

An explosive mover at linebacker, Chazz Surratt has a nose for the football and a ton of production in terms of creating turnovers. He fires forward and plays with reckless abandon, especially when asked to pin his ears back and blitz. The movement skills are there to develop.

No. 103: Quincy Roche, EDGE12, Miami

Quincy Roche wins with a natural dip around the edge and pure hustle. He never gives up on the rush and this pays off when he is able to find a sliver of space, giving him a chance to use one of his multiple pass-rush moves to take advantage of to create pressure.

No. 104: Shaun Wade, CB13, Ohio State

Shaun Wade is better in the slot than he is on the outside because his best plays come when is able to explode moving forward and not have to make breaks or run with a receiver. He is an efficient tackler who doesn't wait on ball-carriers, while also showing the toughness and instincts to disrupt passing lanes underneath.

No. 105: Ben Cleveland, OG8, Georgia

One of the most physical players in the draft, Ben Cleveland explodes through contact and is always looking to bury a defender. He will set the tone for an offensive line and is rarely overpowered in the middle of the play. He has the balance and power to win one-on-one in pass protection as well as dominant as a run blocker.

No. 106: D’Ante Smith, OT11, ECU

A really smooth mover for an offensive tackle with his frame and length, D'Ante Smith has the potential to grow into a productive left or right tackle if he seasons his game a bit more. The natural ability to mirror and match the speed of a defensive end is there, even if the consistency and technique isn't.

No. 107: Nico Collins, WR15, Michigan

An intriguing prospect with the potential to play X receiver, Nico Collins fights through physical coverage and is able to create separation for himself at each level of the field by using his strength and length. He has serious speed for a 6-foot-4 receiver as well, giving him the ability to stretch the field as a deep threat. He moves fluidly enough for a big receiver to take a shot on.

No. 108: Tyler Shelvin, DL9, LSU

There isn't a better definition of a 3-4 nose tackle in this draft class than LSU's Tyler Shelvin. He won't make an impact as a pass-rusher, but you don't need him to -- he is a gargantuan space-eater who will clog up holes against the run and free up the defenders around and behind him thanks to his two-gap ability. Good luck getting him off-balance or moving him much.

No. 109: Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE13, FSU

Such a powerful player. His hands are infused with lighting, frequently jolting offensive linemen off balance once he makes contact. He has legitimate speed-to-power rush potential and flashed the ability to dip around offensive tackles on the edge, which is a bit surprising for a power end like him.

No. 110: Divine Deablo, S7, Virginia Tech

A playmaker. Divine Deablo looks like an athletic linebacker at the safety position with his intimidating size and he plays like it with his violent tackling ability and willingness to fly downhill and mix it up in traffic. He also shows good instincts and route recognition as a deep safety, giving him the potential to play near or away from the line of scrimmage.

No. 111: Jaylen Twyman, DL10, Pitt

One of this year's most intriguing interior pass-rushers, Jaylen Twyman has flashed the movement skills and pass-rush moves (rip, swim) to win from multiple different interior alignments on third-down. If he can make similar impact plays against the run, he could become a productive rotational piece.

No. 112: Shaka Toney, EDGE14, Penn State

Shaka Toney lacks the ideal size/speed traits at edge rusher, but he has the technical aspect of the position down. He wins with long-arms and a collection of pass-rush moves, showing maturity in his ability to set up his rushes with a plan before the snap.

No. 113: Kyle Trask, QB7, Florida

An incredibly tough quarterback, Kyle Trask had a terrific 2020 season because he was willing to let his talented skill players make plays downfield. He is fearless at standing in the pocket and letting a play develop, rarely letting his mental clock get sped up.

No. 114: Jaelon Darden, WR16, North Texas

Instant acceleration and effortless lateral movements make Jaelon Darden a tough cover for any cornerback out of the slot. He is smaller-statured and will never have the strength advantage, but he has the speed to threaten downfield take the top off defenses. Let him attack defenses vertically and his lack of size won't bother you.

No. 115: Josh Palmer, WR17, Tennessee

Few receivers in this class play with the hand-eye coordinator and body control of Josh Palmer. He can hang in the air for what seems like an entire minute and come down with jump balls at the catch point, showing a wide catch radius and natural hands.

No. 116: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR18, Iowa

A special teams speed demon who can create after the catch and stretch the field, all you need to do to get value out of Ihmir Smith-Marsette is to put the ball in his hands and tell him to find space. When he is able to avoid contact, he has shown the ability to make catches outside of his frame and transition from receiver to ball-carrier instantly.

No. 117: Jermar Jefferson, RB9, Oregon State

A zone running back, Jermar Jefferson has arguably better vision and rushing instincts than any of the running backs expected to be drafted before him. What he lacks in dynamic athleticism he makes up for with smart running and an understanding for the limitations of his own skill set.

Tier 10: Fifth Round-Caliber

No. 118: Ar'Darius Washington, S8TCU

He is able to read plays and attack before they even partially unfold, making him a heat-seeking missle at each level of the field. His size could limit some matchup options, but he is a smart player who is rarely out of position.

No. 119: Dylan Moses, LB10, Alabama

Dylan Moses will enter the NFL as a technically sound tackler who has some untapped athletic potential. He closes on ball carriers and rarely misses tackles, consistently taking good angles and finishing with strength and explosiveness.

No. 120: Mike Strachan, WR19, Charleston

A jump-ball master, Mike Strachan is a pure tools prospect at this point. He didn't play top competition, but he was always the best athlete on the field. He is a rare 6-foot-5 receiver with deep threat speed, and his leaping ability, strong hands, and wingspan give him a remarkable catch radius.

No. 121: Shi Smith, WR20, South Carolina

The ultimate competitor, Shi Smith plays with his hair on fire and is able to beat coverage with his first step thanks to his instant acceleration and ability to stop and go on a dime. He projects best as a slot receiver who can get open early in the route, but his physicality after the catch and willingness to climb the ladder are appealing.

No. 122: Tamorrion Terry, WR21, FSU

A height/weight/speed threat who wins by beating cornerbacks vertically with build-up speed and out leveraging them in the air for jump passes. Terry needs to work on being consistent at bringing passes into his frame and completing the tough catches, but he has the tools to create chunk plays downfield.

No. 123: Davis Mills, QB8 Stanford

The ball flies out of his hands, especially when he has his feet set in the pocket. He can rocket a pass to any level of the field and test tight windows. He also showed the ability to hit his receivers in stride at the short and intermediate levels of the field.

No. 124: Kenny Yeboah, TE6, Ole Miss

A natural pass-catcher with speed to threaten the seam. Kenny Yeboah looks like a big-bodied wide receiver and could be a day three version of Kyle Pitts in terms of potential NFL role. He isn't maxed out physically and shows some strain as a blocker, but his best value will be the speed he brings to the middle of the field as a mismatch move tight end.

No. 125: Trevon Grimes, WR22, Florida

Throw the ball up and let him go get it. Trevon Grimes shows toughness at the catch point and is frequently able to win with the ball in the air against more athletic cornerbacks. He has reliable hands and could be a solid possession threat in an offense that lets him work the sideline.

No. 126: Chris Evans, RB9, Michigan

More or less a receiver playing running back, Chris Evans shows quick feet, explosive breaks, and the ability to pick up yards after the catch. He has a wide array of routes at his disposal and he is tough for any linebacker to stick with in space one-on-one.

No. 127: Caden Sterns, S9, Texas

Caden Sterns is one of this year's most athletic safeties and he has the build to consistently be a problem for receivers at the catch point. He is is adept at reading the trajectory of a pass and breaking on the ball at an efficient angle, giving him playmaking potential for a depth safety.

No. 128: Elijah Mitchell, RB11, Louisiana

Runs with balance and sheer determination. He breaks arm tackles with ease and explodes through the line of scrimmage, picking up chunk plays at a high rate because he completely trusts his offensive line and hits the hole at full-speed as a result.

No. 129: Javian Hawkins, RB12, Louisville

A zone-based scheme running back, Javian Hawkins makes up for his lack of size with patient running, decisive burst, and the ability to glide past pursuit angles and pick up chunk gains on the ground. Give him a crease and watch him go.

No. 130: Charles Snowden, LB11, Virginia

Once a team finds a position to settle Charles Snowden at, they will have some rare tools to work with. He tested in the 99th percentile for height and 94th percentile for wingspan among linebackers per Mockdraftable, and he is a fluid mover in space to boot.

No. 131: Briley Moore, TE7, Kansas State

One of the best tight ends in this class at creating after the catch, Briley Moore is also one of the most athletic players at the position this year. He projects best as a move tight end who is schemed downfield plays and allowed to win after the catch with his speed and strength.

No. 132: Jamie Newman, QB9, Georgia

The arm talent, build, and dual-threat ability are all there. Jamie Newman is also better at pushing the ball downfield than a number of quarterbacks who will get drafted before him. If he can become more consistent in the pocket and as a decision maker, his ceiling is considerably high.

No. 133: John Bates, TE8, Boise State

A throwback tight end when asked to block, John Bates also has the smooth releases and enough speed to threaten the seam that he has dual value as a tight end. He won't make many acrobatic catches, but he is a solid player who can make plays when called upon in both phases of the offense.

No. 134: James Hudson, OT12, Cincinnati

He fires off the ball low and is a pitbull of a blocker. He is fighting from the start of the play to the end of it, consistently working to get his hands inside or trying to outleverage the defender. He needs work in pass protection, but his quick feet are a solid jumping off point.

Tier 11: Sixth/Seventh Round-Caliber

No. 135: Avery Williams, CB14, Boise State

Here are some of the plays Avery Williams made on special teams in college: five punt return touchdowns, three kick return touchdowns, one blocked punt touchdown, three blocked punts, one blocked field goal, one blocked extra-point, and a forced fumble on a kickoff. Even if he doesn't project as an NFL cover man, he is too valuable on special teams to ignore.

No. 136: Dax Milne, WR23, BYU

The receiver on the other end of some of Zach Wilson's best plays, Dax Milne is a former walk on who won from both outside and slot alignments in 2020. His body control and ability to bring down passes near the boundary give him value as a backup wideout.

No. 137: Marquiss Spencer, DL11, Miss St.

I am not positive where Marquiss Spencer plays in the NFL, but that may actually help him. He has a long and powerful frame and plays with an explosive first step. He has the traits to fill in along several spots on a defensive line, even if he doesn't project as a starter due to tweener traits.

No. 138: Kylen Granson, TE9, SMU

Kylen Granson would be much higher on this list if he was bigger. Regardless, he has natural movement ability, creates after the catch with both elusiveness and the power to break tackles, and he has good ball-tracking ability.

No. 139: Eli Stove, WR24, Auburn

An underrated wideout since his Auburb teammates Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz are also in the class, Eli Stove projects as a valuable special teams player who is a safe target from the slot thanks to good concentration and attention to detail in his routes.

No. 140: Tony Poljan, TE10, Virginia

Soft hands and terrific blocking give Tony Poljan a place in the NFL. He is lumbering before and after the catch but he doesn't drop passes and he is one of the best blockers in the entire draft class.

No. 141: Chuba Hubbard, RB13, Oklahoma State

Chuba Hubbard may lack the power and burst to be a starting running back, but his decisiveness as a runner and ability to instantly hit a crease and get to the second level gives him value as a backup running back.

No. 142: Paris Ford, S9, Pittsburgh

He was one of the ACC's most productive defensive backs in 2019 and has the physicality to serve as a reliable tackler near the line of scrimmage. If you play him closer to the line of scrimmage where his athleticism isn't tested as much, he can make plays thanks to his energy and willingness to mix it up physically.

No. 143: Tre’ McKitty, TE11, Georgia

He got so much better as a blocker in 2020 that his potential roles in the NFL have expanded tenfold. He can be a solid backup tight end who has the physical traits to chip in as a pass-catcher.

No. 144: Ian Book, QB10, Notre Dame

Ian Book is experienced, tough, and more athletic than given credit for. I could see him developing into a Gardner Minshew-type quarterback who is a solid No. 2.

No. 145: Kene Nwangwu, RB14, Iowa State

The most athletic running back in the class, Kene Nwangwu can make an instant impact on special teams while he develops his feel as a rusher and his ability to make an impact as a receiver.

No. 146: Janarius Robinson, EDGE15, FSU

A long and linearly explosive athlete, Robinson has legitimate potential to become a productive contributor along the edge in the right scheme. He has the build to play as a defensive lineman who wins with power from multiple alignments,

No. 147: Noah Gray, TE12, Duke

Noah Gray has great hands and natural ball-tracking ability, along with clear understanding of zone defenses and how to attack the middle of the field. He has tweener size/speed traits, but he is a reliable pass-catcher when he gets separation.

No. 148: Rakeem Boyd, RB16, Arkansas

Instant acceleration and a penchant for big plays give Rakeem Boyd value as a backup running back. He won't break tackles, but he can provide a change of pace and shows potential in the passing game.

No. 149: Luke Farrell, TE13, Ohio State

A positional blocker as opposed to one who will move defenders, Luke Farrell is mostly unproven as a receiving threat. He did test well though, finishing with a RAS of 8.63. Solid hands and technique as a blocker mixed with NFL athleticism give him a chance as a No. 3 TE.

No. 150: Tutu Atwell, WR25, Louisville

He is pure speed, showing the agility and explosion to outrun angles underneath and to get behind defenses deep. His size limits his floor and ceiling, but he can add a speed element to any offense.