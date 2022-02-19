Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft: Who Do Jaguars Take at No. 1?

In our first full first-round mock draft of the offseason, we take a look at who we think go from picks 1-32.

In two short months, the NFL's largest offseason spectacle will again take place as all 32 teams attempt to scout and trade their way to the top, building foundations that can remain in place for years to come.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will once again lead off the NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick. And while last year's No. 1 pick was a clear and obvious choice that was months in the making, this year's pick is quite different for a 3-14 team that hopes to have found its quarterback.

"Are we going to go out and add talent? Yeah, we're going to add talent. We're going to add competition. We're going to bring value to the roster. Every team does that, and we're no exception to that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

"But I see talent here. I said I think in my opening remarks a couple weeks ago that it's not an overnight fix, and it's going to be a fix that we've got to do it one player at a time, one coach at a time, and get it turned around."

With this in mind, we are going to take a crack at projecting the first round of April's draft. This is our first attempt to do so, but it surely won't be our last.

So who goes No. 1, who goes No. 32 and who goes every pick in between?

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

This one is tough but not for the reasons you likely think. While I personally think pass-rusher should be high on the Jaguars' priority list and they should target Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 1 overall, I think the Doug Pederson hire and the overall complete turnover of the Jaguars offensive line point to an offensive lineman at No. 1 overall.

There are three offensive linemen I think you could rationalize at No. 1 between Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu and Charles Cross. I ultimately think Neal would be the pick, however, because he offers the most balanced skill set and the most versatility. I would put Ekwonu just behind him, though.

No. 2: Detroit Lions: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

The Lions haven't had a play-making edge defender since Ziggy Ansah and they get to take a local hero in Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson. I have some questions about Hutchinson's game I hope will be answered at the NFL Scouting Combine, but it is clear the NFL is in love with him.

No. 3: Houston Texans: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton is arguably the best player in this class from a talent perspective; if he didn't play safety, he would be in the running to go No. 1 overall. Instead, I think he drops just a few picks and goes to a Houston Texans franchise that will likely place a lot of value on his skill set and overall football identity.

No. 4: New York Jets: OL Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

The New York Jets have one offensive line building block in Alijah Vera-Tucker and hope to have another in Mekhi Becton. Ikem Ekwonu would effectively give the Jets another young and budding talent in front of Zach Wilson to give the former No. 2 pick proper protection and the right support system moving forward.

No. 5: New York Giants: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

I could see Kayvon Thibodeaux falling even further than this because it seems like every time a national draft media analyst comments on his stock, it is about how it is slipping. Still, Thibodeaux is a freak of nature as a pass-rusher and he has a skill set and personality that would fit with the Giants well.

No. 6: Panthers: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Taking any quarterback at No. 6 overall in this class seems like a bold and potentially ill-advised move, but the Panthers are a regime with their backs against the wall as Matt Rhule enters the offseason on the hot seat. Rhule has missed on every quarterback he has brought to Carolina, but Willis is at least an exciting player to bet on with his high-level physical tools.

No. 7: New York Giants (From CHI): OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State

The best pass protector in this class, Charles Cross will have an adjustment to right tackle but could ultimately give the Giants' offense a bookend pair of tackles between him and Andrew Thomas. The Giants have been known for bad offensive lines for quite some time, but adding Cross could help change that.

No. 8: Atlanta Falcons: EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

The Falcons have needed a pass-rush for what feels like the last 20 years, and this draft is no different. Purdue edge defender George Karlaftis isn't the most flexible pass-rusher, but he has immense power and plays with the explosive upfield mindset that serves a pass-rusher well. He would add much-needed toughness and playmaking to the Falcons' front.

No. 9: Denver Broncos: EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

Von Miller is gone and Bradley Chubb's career has been shaped by injuries thus far, so the Broncos go with an athletic front-seven marvel whose traits and versatility will get him drafted higher than his production suggests. Walker has inside-out versatility and a ceiling as high as any other pass-rusher's in the draft.

No. 10: New York Jets (From SEA): CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

The Jets' defensive back room likely outdid expectations last season after the Jets entered the season with no true alpha cornerback, but they should change that approach in Robert Saleh's second season at the helm. Stingley never did duplicate his 2019 season, but that year alone makes him worth a top-10 pick.

No. 11: Washington Commanders: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

A pick that feels more like a desperate swing at the quarterback position than anything else, Washington has failed to find an answer at quarterback following the Dwayne Haskins debacle and I could see Ron Rivera saying enough is enough and picking his own guy. Pickett doesn't appear to have many special traits, but he had as impressive of a season as any quarterback in this class in 2021.

No. 12 Minnesota Vikings: C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

The Vikings could go in a number of directions, but I think they try to hit a solid double on their new regime's first selection. Tyler Linderbaum is as clean of a center prospect as you will find, and he could provide much-needed stability to a position that has failed to live up to expectations in Minnesota.

No. 13 Cleveland Browns: WR Drake London, USC

The Browns need more explosiveness on offense and a No. 1 wide receiver in general. Enter USC wide receiver Drake London, a big-bodied contested catch artist who is also dangerous before and after the catch. London's catch radium and ball skills would come in handy with a murky quarterback situation, too.

No. 14: Baltimore Ravens: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

The Baltimore Ravens had their secondary ripped apart by injuries last season, but I still think it makes sense to add to the room even with expectations of players returning. Ahmad Gardner is one of the smoothest defensive backs in the entire class and has the physicality and the athletic traits to fit right into Baltimore's defensive identity.

No. 15: Philadelphia Eagles (From MIA): WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

A receiver in the first-round for the third year in a row would be absolutely wild, but the Eagles can afford to take such a risk thanks to their three picks on the first night. I am lower on Wilson now than earlier in the season, but he is still an explosive weapon that could prove to be a solid complement to DeVonta Smith skill-set-wise.

No. 16: Philadelphia Eagles (From IND): EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

With Derek Barnett set to hit free agency, it would be a surprise to see the Eagles not take a chance on one of this year's several impressive edge rushers. And while David Ojabo is a raw run defender who is still working on becoming complete as a pass-rusher, but the athletic tools are off the charts.

No. 17: Los Angeles Chargers: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

An elite deep threat who can outrun any cornerback in his path paired with Justin Herbert? That will do. Jameson Williams is coming off an ACL injury and only has one year of production in college, but he just seems like too perfect of a fit for an offense that badly needs to add speed to its skill group.

No. 18: New Orleans Saints: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

I simply don't know what the Saints' other options are at quarterback this offseason, plus Desmond Ridder is a quarterback in this class who I think could actually find success early on as a starter. He processes the game well, played in a traditional offense at Cincinnati that asked him to be the straw that stirred the drink and has enough physical traits to warrant picking here.

No. 19: Philadelphia Eagles: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

A heat-seeking missile at linebacker who is an elite blitzer and has the speed to grow as a pass-rusher, Nakobe Dean just seems like a ready-made playmaker. The Falcons' defense needs more speed and overall a splash made, and pairing Dean with Ojabo would give them arguably the two most athletic defenders at their positions in the class.

No. 20: Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

The Steelers could use this pick to address a number of issues, but I ultimately think Mike Tomlin is going to go back to the well and attempt to find a playmaking defensive back through the draft. Trent McDuffie is a press coverage maestro who could instantly upgrade the Steelers' secondary in a division where they will need to do so quickly.

No. 21: New England Patriots: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Is there a more Patriots-style prospect in this draft than Devin Lloyd? He eats up a ton of ground with his range and looks like a vulture on the field with his size and length. He would give the Patriots a much-needed heir to Dont'a Hightower in the middle of the defense, giving the Patriots a running-mate for their defensive leader while also preparing for his eventual departure.

No. 22: Las Vegas Raiders: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders defied a lot of odds to make last year's post-season, but they will need a strong offseason under Josh McDaniels to give them a chance to return. Chris Olave is a pro-ready receiver who should instantly become Derek Carr's best friend in the offense and give the Raiders an added weapon to pair with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

No. 23: Arizona Cardinals: OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

The Cardinals are not going to go very far until they upgrade an offensive line that the Rams turned to mincemeat in the playoffs. Kenyon Green is a balanced guard who has the traits to win as a pass-blocker and run-blocker early in his career, fitting in nicely to Arizona's offense in a year where it needs to take a massive step forward.

No. 24: Dallas Cowboys: CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

The Cowboys wanted a cornerback desperately in round one last season, so why not let them have a chance to take another swing in 2022. Andrew Booth is a productive and experienced corner who could start in Dallas' defensive scheme under Dan Quinn right away, especially with Booth projecting well as a "Seattle corner".

No. 25: Buffalo Bills: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Adding one of the draft's most freakish athletes to an offense with Josh Allen on it seems unfair, but it feels like the right pick here. Buffalo has done well putting weapons around Allen throughout his career, but his skill group is aging and Burks is a big-bodied weapon with deep speed who Allen could build a connection with quickly.

No. 26: Tennessee Titans: DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Devonte Wyatt isn't a complete player at this point, but he is another high-ceiling Georgia defender whose physical traits and tools alone make him worthy of first-round consideration. Wyatt has a strong upper body and an explosive first step and could give the Titans a killer pair of defensive tackles to build around.

No. 27: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Antonio Brown is gone and Chris Godwin may join him sooner than later. With questions at quarterback, Tampa Bay would be smart to once again add to its skill group and ensure that whoever replaces Tom Brady will be walking into a positive situation. Dotson has legit speed and ball skills, with his only knock being his size.

No. 28: Green Bay Packers: EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, FSU

It feels like the Packers could do some reshuffling along the edge as they try to fit Davantae Adams and Aaron Rodgers into the same cap, making Jermaine Johnson an interesting pick here. Johnson had a terrific 2021 season and dominated at the Senior Bowl, showing off a speed-to-power rush that is hard for any tackle to block.

No. 29: Miami Dolphins (From SF): OT Bernhard Raimann: Central Michigan

The Dolphins still haven't gotten it figured out along the offensive line, despite several tries to do so. Bernhard Raimann has very little experience at offensive line, but he is a high-ceiling pick who the Dolphins could hope to eventually develop into a starting-level left tackle.

No. 30: Kansas City Chiefs: DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Just based off talent alone, I think Jordan Davis is likely one of the 10 best players in the draft. His lack of pass-rush production will likely push him down some boards, however. I think he makes a lot of sense for a Chiefs defense that has to continue to build its defensive line after some expensive swings and misses in free agency and the draft.

No. 31: Cincinnati Bengals: OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Watch the Bengals' guards in Super Bowl LVI and you know why this pick has to be made. The Bengals picked a guard in the second round of last year's draft in Jackson Carman, but Bostom College's Zion Johnson is a cleaner and overall more consistent prospect who could actually be expected to play right away.

No. 32: Detroit Lions (From LAR): QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

The Lions would be reaching on a quarterback with this pick, but taking one here at least gives them the advantage of a fifth-year option. The Lions won't be getting very far in their rebuild with Jared Goff, so eventually they will need to take a swing on a young quarterback with the hope of developing him. I think Corral would earn the nod over Sam Howell, too, considering the seasons each had in 2021.