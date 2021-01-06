Presumptive No. 1 Pick & Future Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Declares For 2021 Draft

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the most popular man in Jacksonville and the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, has officially entered the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence announced the decision via social media on Wednesday, one day after he finished second in voting for the Heisman Trophy. He didn't actually say the words "I am declaring for the NFL Draft," but he posted the ultimate goodbye video to his Clemson family that says it all.

"Looking back on it, I hope that my legacy at Clemson is that I was a great teammate and a great person overall. Just more than football, more than how I played each game, is just how I treated people. I want that to be the main thing I am known for," Lawrence said in the video.

"When I look at my life as a whole so far, just this journey of 21 years, the most formative years have been my time here at Clemson. Like I said, it has taught me how to be a better man. That is the biggest takeaway, really. Obviously, it has made me a better football player but that is kind of secondary to what it has taught me about life. I really feel like I am a man now and I am ready to take on those challenges, and just super excited for life ahead. The best is always yet to come. But man, I am grateful for Clemson and I am going to miss it."

Again, he doesn't say the words NFL Draft once ... but it is clear Lawrence is heading to the NFL and almost certainly to Jacksonville as the team's first-ever No. 1 overall pick.

Lawrence has been widely expected to be a top overall pick since his freshman year at Clemson, if not even before then. He has been regarded by many in the media and scouting community as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck or John Elway.

Considering Jacksonville's massive hole at quarterback over the past decade-plus, it would be a shock to see the Jaguars pick anyone but Lawrence at No. 1. The Jaguars have never held the top pick before, so it would be an unforeseen development for them to not use that pick on a prospect that is considered by many to be generational.

Owner Shad Khan has already made it clear the Jaguars will be taking a quarterback as well, speaking about the importance of finding one during his Monday end-of-season press conference.

"But what’s evaded the history of the Jags, really, has been a franchise quarterback. And I think what’s unique, certainly, is that we have the ability now to make a choice and it’s going to define the franchise moving forward," Khan said on Monday.

Lawrence is 34-2 as a starter, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship. This is the first time he has been a Heisman finalist, despite missing two games this season after testing positive for COVID-19.

In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.