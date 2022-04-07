Report: Jaguars Not Garnering 'Any Interest' in Trades For No. 1 Pick

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars aren't getting many calls about the No. 1 overall pick.

Those who are hoping the Jacksonville Jaguars will make a trade ahead of the first round of April 28's NFL Draft will likely be disappointed.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are not gaining "any interest" for the draft's No. 1 overall selection. The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row but this year hold the pick in a weak quarterback class, which could lead to them being forced to stick to No. 1.

"Generally the draft classes that end up having massive trades up to the first pick, up to the second pick, or up to the third pick as we saw last year, generally have top-heavy quarterbacks. This is not quite like that. Still may end up with three or four quarterbacks in round one," Rapoport said."

"From what I understand, the Jacksonville Jaguars phone has not really been ringing. They haven't gotten a lot of interest in No. 1. It doesn't sound like they have gotten any interest in No. 1. So as it stands now, and this would not be a surprise, the Jaguars are expected to make that pick.

"We are open for business," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in reference to the No. 1 overall pick following free agency.

The Jaguars spent big in free agency, signing seven first wave free agents at six positions in wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, tight end Evan Engram, right guard Brandon Scherff, cornerback Darious Williams, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi.

But with all of their spending, the Jaguars' only addition to their pass-rush has been a one-year, $4 million deal with long-time reserve lineman Arden Key, who recorded 6.5 sacks with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

The Jaguars' pass-rush struggled throughout most of 2021 and Baalke has made it clear that adding to the pass-rush is a top priority. This would make Hutchinson the clear option at No. 1 overall, but could the Jaguars move down to No. 2 and still nab a pass-rusher?

“You are always open for business," Baalke said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Now, whether we’re going to be able to move it or not [we don’t know], but we’re very comfortable taking the pick as well. You have to be prepared for anything in this league so to say we won’t shop it is probably not 100 percent correct, but to say we will is not [100 percent correct] either. We’re going to see what comes and if something comes our way and makes sense to us, we’ll make that decision at that time.”

The Jaguars hold 12 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including four picks in the first three rounds.

Round 1, No. 1 overall

Round 2, No. 33 overall

Round 3, No. 65 overall

Round 3, No. 70 overall (via Carolina)

Round 4, No. 106 overall

Round 5, No. 157 overall (via Minnesota)

Round 6, No, 180 overall

Round 6, No. 188 overall (via Seattle)

Round 6, No. 198 overall (via Philadelphia)

Round 6, No. 199 overall (via Pittsburgh)

Round 7, No. 223 overall