Report: Jaguars to Host Alabama WR John Metchie For Pre-Draft Visit

Does John Metchie make sense for the Jaguars during the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing a wide receiver into the building just two weeks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to reporter Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars are set to host Alabama wide receiver John Metchie on Thursday after Metchie takes visits with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

Metchie, 5-foot-11, 182 pounds, led Alabama in receptions in 2021 as he earned Second Team All-SEC honors following a 96-catch, 1,142-yard season where he also caught eight touchdowns.

Metchie's 2021 season ended with a torn ACL in early December, leading to him missing the final two games of the season.

Metchie started 11 games in 2020 following Jaylen Waddle's injury, catching 55 passes for 916 yards (16.7 yards per catch) and six touchdowns. Metchie finished his college career with 155 catches for 2,081 yards (13.4 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns in 39 games, making 24 starts.

The Jaguars have added to the wide receiver room in a big way this offseason, signing Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in free agency while also re-signing Laquan Treadwell and signing tight end Evan Engram, who almost functions as a wide receiver.

The Jaguars hold 12 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including four picks in the first three rounds.

Round 1, No. 1 overall

Round 2, No. 33 overall

Round 3, No. 65 overall

Round 3, No. 70 overall (via Carolina)

Round 4, No. 106 overall

Round 5, No. 157 overall (via Minnesota)

Round 6, No, 180 overall

Round 6, No. 188 overall (via Seattle)

Round 6, No. 198 overall (via Philadelphia)

Round 6, No. 199 overall (via Pittsburgh)

Round 7, No. 223 overall