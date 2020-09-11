Rookie of the Year Odds Released for Jaguars’ Top 4 Draft Picks

Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars boasted two of the best rookies in the NFL in defensive end Josh Allen (10.5 sacks led all rookies) and quarterback Gardner Minshew II (6-6 record was best among rookie passers), but neither was able to take home any Rookie of the Year hardware.

In fact, the Jacksonville Jaguars have never had a rookie in franchise history win either offensive or defensive rookie of the year. 2019 looked to be their best shot, but Nick Bosa and Kyler Murray kept the team from its first rookie of the year win.

Could that change in 2020, though? With two first-round picks, and 12 draft picks in total, the Jaguars have several rookies set to play large enough roles on the team to earn consideration for the awards, but it appears now the public still considers Jacksonville's rookies as longshots to win the awards.

This week, odds for each one of the Jaguars' first four draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft to win Rookie of the Year were released by BetOnline, though none of the rookies received overwhelmingly positive odds.

Second-round wide receiver Laviska Shenault (selected No. 42 overall) was given 50/1 odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, which is far from a surprise considering most outside Jacksonville project for the team's offense to struggle. Add in the fact that the Jaguars already have a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Chark, and it could be understandable to have conservative expectations for Shenault in 2020.

Still, Shenault could be an interesting darkhorse considering his big play ability and the fact that he is likely going to play multiple roles in Jacksonville's offense. The Jaguars have discussed moving him into different positions such as tight end, H-back and even wildcat quarterback to give him even more chances to make an impact, which makes Shenault a different rookie than most others.

With that said, only three receivers have won the Rookie of the Year award since 2000. It is mostly a quarterback and running back award due to their volume stats, as shown below in the list of players with better or equal odds compared to Shenault.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 9/4

Joe Burrow 3/1

Jonathan Taylor 10/1

Cam Akers 12/1

Tua Tagovailoa 12/1

CeeDee Lamb 14/1

Ke'Shawn Vaughn 16/1

Jerry Jeudy 18/1

D'Andre Swift 20/1

Henry Ruggs III 20/1

Justin Herbert 20/1

Antonio Gibson 25/1

Denzel Mims 25/1

J.K. Dobbins 25/1

Justin Jefferson 25/1

Jalen Reagor 28/1

Chase Claypool 30/1

Brandon Aiyuk 33/1

Zack Moss 33/1

Michael Pittman Jr. 40/1

Tee Higgins 40/1

Jalen Hurts 50/1

K.J Hamler 50/1

Laviska Shenault 50/1

Meanwhile, Jacksonville's duo of first-round picks was given equally similar odds at 33/1. Cornerback CJ Henderson (selected No. 9 overall) and defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (selected No. 20 overall) each project to play a lot of snaps for the Jaguars this season, with Henderson locked in as a starter already.

Only two cornerbacks have won the award since 2000, so Henderson would likely need to prove himself as a shutdown cornerback who can produce enough turnovers to earn consideration. Meanwhile, it could be hard for Chaisson to win the award considering Allen couldn't even win it with 10.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl season in 2019. Allen had to compete with Bosa, and Chaisson will have to compete with Washington's Chase Young.

Finally, rookie nose tackle DaVon Hamilton was given 100/1 odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Only one defensive tackle has won the award since 1994, and that was Aaron Donald. Donald has been one of the best defenders in the entire NFL since the day he was drafted, so it likely a fruitless endeavor to consider comparing a backup nose tackle's chances to produce what he did in 2014.

Below is the entire list of the players with greater or equal odds than the Jaguars' three rookie defenders: