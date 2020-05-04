The Jaguars, Daniel Thomas and a Coming Cultural Change

As the Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up the 2020 NFL Draft with 12 new draftee’s—the most in franchise history—there was a common characteristic related to each and every guy; high character, no drama, hard workers.

It’s a clear cultural shift in the locker room by General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone. They made a huge step in that direction with Auburn safety Daniel Thomas.

Thomas brings a stat sheet that made him a respectable pick in the fifth round, No. 137 overall. During his time at Auburn—including starting every game his junior and senior year—Thomas racked up 199 total tackles from his safety position, along with 13 passes defended and five interceptions.

While at the Combine in February, Thomas tied for first amongst safeties in the bench press (24). He’s labeled as a hard hitter and he feels comfortable at either safety spot. But while on a call with local reporters following his selection, Thomas himself described what he brings when running downfield.

“I can do both, being versatile. But I feel like I’m more comfortable close to the box. I don’t miss tackles in the box. You can go pull the film. Anytime I was close to the box, I didn’t miss a tackle. So I mean, if I’m in there it’s gonna be a guaranteed tackle, for sure tackle, I’m very confident in that. Best thing part of my game, I can tackle really well.

“You’re gonna get a very hard worker, a guy that does everything right. You’re gonna get a hard hitting safety, very instinctive, very smart, always around the football.”

And he feels each of those hard earned tackles carry a bit more weight thanks to the competition against which they came while the Montgomery native was playing as an Auburn Tiger.

“SEC is where everything is at. Just playing against the best, the best talent week in, week out. Know, I don’t like to talk down on other conferences but all teams prepare—like we play the bowl games, every team prepare for that one game. Anybody can prepare for 30 days and play a good opponent. But we play good opponents week in and week out. It wears on your body. [Auburn Defensive Coordinator]’Coach Steele always told me, he told us, “Florida gonna,’—like when Florida beat us [October of 2019], he said ‘Florida’s gonna lose to LSU next week just cause of what we did to them.’* So it wears on your body.

“You got the best quarterbacks, running backs…you got the best receivers. Best everything. If you want true ball players, you come to the SEC cause you playing against NFL talent everyday. I done seen the best of the best. I done played, I covered first round draft picks. Guys I’ll see, I done played against them. It ain’t nothing new. If all it is, if all the best players in the SEC, I know the NFL gonna be the same way.”

*Florida did in fact lose to LSU the week following a Gator 24-13 win over Auburn

But of course, as valuable as that experience is, there is another reason the Jaguars picked Thomas while on their defensive player spree (the Jags used seven of there 12 picks for defensive players). Thomas’ college head coach Gus Malzahn said of Thomas, “You’re talking about a guy that will send you a Bible verse in the morning just to try to encourage his teammates and coaches. Just a wonderful human being,” according to Giana Han of al.com.

And Thomas knows that is part of his responsibility and what he’s expected to bring to the Jacksonville locker room.

“A leader for me—cause I was one of the team captains—a guy that leads by example, a guy that does everything right on and off the field. In order to lead, you gotta be humble, you gotta first of all—if you want people to follow you so I’m the type of guy that leads by example. I can be open at times but a guy that’s always doing things the right way. Whatever the team needs, he’s there, through the good times and the bad times. I feel like I can do that.”

Between the Combine and phone interviews, Thomas says he met with the Jaguars he believes three times before being drafted as part of the 2020 class. It was enough to make an impression. Now, Daniel Thomas is searching for the right words which says just as much.

“I’m looking forward to it. I gotta chip on my shoulder. I’m glad the organization took a chance. I feel like I’m gonna be…I can’t wait. I’m lost for words. I really can’t. But I thank God for offering me the opportunity.”