Week 4: 6 College Prospects to Track For the Jaguars on Saturday

John Shipley

For the first time in 2020, there is set to be a full slate of college football games taking place on Saturday. The SEC will return to the field of play, meaning some of the nation's top draft prospects will be taking center stage. 

Which of these players are worth monitoring for the Jacksonville Jaguars? We narrow it down to seven prospects out of the countless playing today to give you an idea of who to give the most attention to.

Pitt S Paris Ford

One of Pitt's top defensive playmakers over the last two seasons, junior safety Paris Ford should entice any team that needs safety help, which applies to the Jaguars. A First-Team All-ACC selection in 2019, Ford recorded 90 tackles, two interceptions and two tackles for loss. A devastating hitter from the safety position, Paris Ford is a rising star whose stock should be expected to continue. 

Florida TE Kyle Pitts

One of the most dynamic pass-catchers in college football, Kyle Pitts is a future first-round pick who will eventually be making life hard on NFL secondaries. Until then, however, Pitts will have to continue gis strong performances against college defenses. A physical specimen who cans stretch the field and win with big yards after the catch, Pitts may be the best skill player in this year's draft, even including receivers. In a breakout 2019 season, Pitts recorded 54 catches for 649 yards (12.0 per catch average) and five touchdowns.

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

A giant playmaker who has had to share the field with first-round picks like Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy in the past, Jaylen Waddle has a chance to establish himself as a top receiver in the nation this season. He has recorded 78 receptions for 1,408 yards and 13 touchdowns, giving him 18.1 yards per reception. He can stretch the field and win after the catch, which makes him the type of receiver the Jaguars are typically intrigued by.

LSU DT Tyler Shelvin 

A massive presence inside for the LSU defense, the 6-foot-3, 346-pound Tyler Shelvin has the size and strength to give offensive lines nightmares week in and week out. Shelvin is one of LSU's top returning players after the mass exodus LSU had to endure this offseason, and the gifted nose tackle recorded 39 tackles and three tackles for loss last season. He can control the line of scrimmage and make things easy for the second level behind him, making him an interesting NFL nose tackle prospect.

Texas OT Sam Cosmi

One of the best offensive tackles in college football, Sam Cosmi is coming off of a year in which he was voted second-team all-conference. Cosmi may not have the fanfare of other offensive tackles, but he is smooth in pass protection and simply gets his job done on each play.  He has appeared in 27 career games with 26 starts, and the expectation should be to see a full year of him protecting the edge again this year. 

Auburn CB Roger McCreary

A former three-star prospect who has continued to rise during his time with Auburn, Roger McCreary has plenty of talent that is just waiting to be developed. He is a physical corner who is best when challenging receivers at the line of scrimmage, traits Auburn cornerbacks have become known for in recent years. He recorded an interception and nine pass breakups last season but he is now "the man" in Auburn's secondary.

Draft

