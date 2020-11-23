Struggles Intensify: 5 Observations From Jaguars Blowout Loss to Steelers

Despite the talks of Week 11 being a potential trap game as the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to play the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday was anything but.

The Steelers walked into the game as the better team, with more talent and playmakers on each side of the ball, ad they dominated like they were supposed to. As a result of the 27-3 blowout, the Jaguars (1-10) tied a franchise single-season record for consecutive losses with nine, demonstrating just how much the Jaguars are struggling in 2020.