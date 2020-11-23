SI.com
JaguarReport
Struggles Intensify: 5 Observations From Jaguars Blowout Loss to Steelers

John Shipley

Despite the talks of Week 11 being a potential trap game as the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to play the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday was anything but. 

The Steelers walked into the game as the better team, with more talent and playmakers on each side of the ball, ad they dominated like they were supposed to. As a result of the 27-3 blowout, the Jaguars (1-10) tied a franchise single-season record for consecutive losses with nine, demonstrating just how much the Jaguars are struggling in 2020. 

Doug Marrone's QB Decision Made Easier By Jake Luton's Week 11 Performance

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone will have to decide on a starting quarterback sooner than later, but it is hard to imagine him choosing Jake Luton over Gardner Minshew after Week 11.

John Shipley

Column: Jaguars Brace For Inevitable Changes After Worst Loss Of The Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers. (10-0) was mostly expected. But the disintegrating play and lack of answers in the Week 11 game were indicative of how close the Jags are to teetering off the edge.

KassidyHill

Game Balls: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 3

Jaguar Report's John Shipley and Kassidy Hill hand out their game balls following the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) in Week 11. James Robinson continues to top the list, while two other rookies make their first appearances in their categories.

KassidyHill

Steelers Dismantle Jaguars 27–3 As Jacksonville Loses Ninth Straight

The Jaguars were outplayed and outmatched against the undefeated Steelers on Sunday, leading to one of the team's ugliest losses of the season.

John Shipley

Jaguars' DE Josh Allen Ruled OUT For Remainder of Steelers Game

Jacksonville Jaguars defense end Josh Allen has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's match against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury. He's one of three Jaguars already ruled out for the rest of the day.

KassidyHill

Halftime Update: Jake Luton Struggles, Jaguars Trail Steelers 17-3

Jacksonville is trailing Pittsburgh at the half after an ugly two quarters of offensive play.

John Shipley

Sidney Jones and Gardner Minshew Among Jaguars Inactives Vs. Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their inactive players for the Week 11 match against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. The list includes starters and major contributors.

KassidyHill

Jaguars DL Coach Jason Rebrovich Not Coaching Vs. Steelers Due to COVID Protocols

One of Jacksonville's top defensive assistants won't be on the sidelines for the team's clash with the 9-0 Steelers.

John Shipley

Quiet No More, Jaguars' Keelan Cole Has Something To Say

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole has attempted to stay under the radar and in the shadows, away from the spotlight. But as his 2020 season continues to give the Jaguars hope for the future, Cole realized, he had a few things to say.

KassidyHill

Air it Out: How Has the Jaguars' Offense Distributed the Ball Through 9 Games?

With one more game into the data records, what new things have we learned about Jacksonville's passing offense?

John Shipley