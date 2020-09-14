SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

5 Observations From the Jaguars 27-20 Victory Over the Colts in Week 1

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars (1-0) have been labeled by many as a team that is purposefully tanking the 2020 season, but that is the exact opposite of what the Jaguars displayed during a 27-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) on Sunday.

The Jaguars got their first Week 1 home victory since 2011 thanks to a host of big plays made by rookies and second-year players, helping give the league's youngest roster some much-needed positive energy to march through September with. The Colts had been talked about as a potential Super Bowl candidate, so upsetting them in the first game of the season is as good of an outcome the Jaguars could have possibly asked for.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Jaguar Report+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 1 Game Day Live Thread

Follow along on our live, game day thread as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

John Shipley

Jaguars 27, Colts 20: Game Balls

Who deserves a game ball after the Jaguars' thrilling upset victory over the Colts on Sunday?

John Shipley

Jaguars 1st-Round Pick CJ Henderson Dazzles, Dominates and Seals the Win In His NFL Debut

The Jacksonville Jaguars first round pick corner CJ Henderson started in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He dazzled, dominated and helped seal the win for the Jaguars.

KassidyHill

Young Players Fuel Jaguars to 27-20 Victory Over Colts

Jacksonville picks up the big Week 1 victory over the Colts thanks to a host of big plays from their youthful core of talent.

John Shipley

Jaguars to stay in locker room during the anthems.

https://twitter.com/_John_Shipley/status/1305183157759676416

John Shipley

Jaguars & Colts Announce Inactive Players for Season Opener, Including DeDe Westbrook

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their inactive players for the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

KassidyHill

Jaguars vs. Colts Set to be Only Sunday NFL Game With Fans

After months of preparing protocols, the Jaguars are now set to be the only NFL team with fans in the crowd on Sunday.

John Shipley

How James Robinson's Path Took Him From Illinois State to the Jaguars

The soft-spoken undrafted free agent had a dominant career, but only two teams were interested in him following the draft -- one of them just happened to be the Jaguars.

John Shipley

Jaguars Elevate Nathan Cottrell, Ben Ellefson From Practice Squad to Active Roster For Week 1

The Jaguars are making use of a new NFL rule in Week 1 to help with their numbers at tight end and running back.

John Shipley

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars vs. Colts

Phillip B. Wilson of AllColts joins us to discuss Jacksonville and Indianapolis' Week 1 bout.

John Shipley