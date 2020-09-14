5 Observations From the Jaguars 27-20 Victory Over the Colts in Week 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars (1-0) have been labeled by many as a team that is purposefully tanking the 2020 season, but that is the exact opposite of what the Jaguars displayed during a 27-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) on Sunday.

The Jaguars got their first Week 1 home victory since 2011 thanks to a host of big plays made by rookies and second-year players, helping give the league's youngest roster some much-needed positive energy to march through September with. The Colts had been talked about as a potential Super Bowl candidate, so upsetting them in the first game of the season is as good of an outcome the Jaguars could have possibly asked for.