SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

5 Predictions for Jaguars Vs. Chargers: Josh Allen Has a Big Performance

John Shipley

With the Los Angeles Chargers (1-4) standing in the way of the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) snapping a five-game losing streak, there is a lot on the line when the two sides meet in Week 7. For the Jaguars especially, a sixth consecutive loss heading into the bye week would be destructive for their hopes over the second half of the season. 

But how could Sunday play out? Who wins the duel of young quarterbacks between Gardner Minshew II and Justin Herbert? Which defensive ends produce? 

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Jaguar Report+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Activate Devine Ozigbo, Place Chris Thompson on COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made several roster moves ahead of their Sunday game with the Los Angeles Chargers. They include a veteran running back, a second year running back, a tight end and a veteran defensive back.

KassidyHill

Ex-Jaguars HC Gus Bradley Comments on Facing Former Team in Week 7

Gus Bradley knows the Jaguars have changed a lot since the last time he coached them -- in fact, only a handful of players remain from his tenure.

John Shipley

Jaguars to See a Familiar Defense Against Chargers: Who Has the Edge?

Gus Bradley and his Cover 3 defense still have a lasting mark in Jacksonville, years after his departure from the Jaguars.

John Shipley

Inside AFC South: Which Contract Year Players Have Stood Out?

With a number of high-profile players entering contract years, who has stood out the most in the AFC South in 2020?

John Shipley

Jaguars Week 6 Rookie Report: Rookie Class Gets Significant Snaps Vs. Lions

How did each of Jacksonville's rookies perform in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions? We take a look at each case here.

John Shipley

Josh Allen's Advice to Jaguars' Rookie K'Lavon Chaisson

One year ago, Josh Allen was in a similar spot as the one K'Lavon Chaisson is in right now. What advice does he have to help his rookie teammate?

John Shipley

Jaguars Injury Update: Jack, Eifert, Wilson Ruled Out Vs. Chargers, Cann Ruled Questionable

Two starters on defense and one on defense will be unavailable for the Jaguars this weekend, while right guard A.J. Cann is questionable.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Josh Allen and Josh Lambo to Officially Return For Chargers Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars will return starters, defensive end Josh Allen and kicker Josh Lambo for their Sunday afternoon matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

KassidyHill

Jaguars DC Todd Wash: ’Doug’s [Marrone] Got to Do What’s Best for the Organization'

Doug Marrone gave Todd Wash a vote of confidence last week, a move the defensive coordinator understands but knows may not ultimately matter.

John Shipley

Jaguars Defensive Keys Vs. the Chargers and Rookie Sensation Justin Herbert

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on rookie quarterback sensation Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. To keep him from getting his first win, it will take these three defensive keys.

KassidyHill