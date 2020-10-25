5 Predictions for Jaguars Vs. Chargers: Josh Allen Has a Big Performance

With the Los Angeles Chargers (1-4) standing in the way of the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) snapping a five-game losing streak, there is a lot on the line when the two sides meet in Week 7. For the Jaguars especially, a sixth consecutive loss heading into the bye week would be destructive for their hopes over the second half of the season.

But how could Sunday play out? Who wins the duel of young quarterbacks between Gardner Minshew II and Justin Herbert? Which defensive ends produce?