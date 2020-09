With the chance to get off to a 2-1 start and impress a national audience while on a primetime stage, there is a lot for the Jacksonville Jaguars to play for in Week 3's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Jaguars (1-1) narrowly lost in Week 2 after upsetting the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener, so a win against the Dolphins (0-2) on Thursday Night Football would give Jacksonville plenty of positive momentum moving forward.