Dolphins’ Brian Flores Weighs In on Jaguars’ Pass Rush Situation

This time last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were needing to jumpstart their pass rush entering a Week 3 showcase on Thursday Night Football. Now, the Jaguars are looking to do the same before their game against the Miami Dolphins.

In 2019, the Jaguars recorded three sacks in the first two games, with no defensive lineman recording a sack. In 2020, the Jaguars have just two sacks and only one has come from a defensive lineman (K'Lavon Chaisson).