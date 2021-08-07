Chris Manhertz on 'TE U' and Becoming a Swiss Army Knife For the Jaguars' Offense

The veteran tight end is learning a new role in the Jaguars' offense after learning from some of the best in the league this offseason. He broke down to Jaguar Report why he is relishing the chance, as well as his landing spot in Jacksonville.

Do one thing well enough for a long time, and people will sometimes get the misconception that one thing is all you can do.

Such is the case with Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Chris Manhertz, long known as one of the NFL's best blocking tight end.

Manhertz has dominated as an in-line blocker throughout his career, especially with the Carolina Panthers, but he has never been relied upon much as a receiving threat. Now in Jacksonville and in a new scheme, the 29-year-old veteran is looking to flip the script.

"Just everything in general," Manhertz told Jaguar Report this week when asked what area of his game he has made the biggest focus.

"You know, obviously, I've been utilized as more of a blocker in the past, but branching out and doing things that I haven't been doing, or haven't been utilized in doing -- pass-catching and route running. So just trying to just be a Swiss Army knife and do everything."

That, in essence, is Manhertz's mission in Jacksonville. Manhertz signed with the team in March, Urban Meyer's first attempt to find a playmaker at tight end and provide insurance for his rookie quarterback.

For the Jaguars, Manhertz was a welcomed addition team that has been searching for an impact at the tight end position since Marcedes Lewis. And for Manhertz, Jacksonville serves as the perfect opportunity to show he can be a complete tight end.

Not only has there been a need on the team for a tight end to serve as a reliable blocker and pass-catcher for years, but Manhertz also joined an offense under coordinator Darrell Bevell that utilizes tight ends in multiple roles.

"Oh, it's been great. It's been great. Every day is a new challenge," Manhertz said about perfecting his role in the scheme.

And every day, I'm just trying to get better at something. And like I said, I'm very process-oriented. And I just know that, you know, we are just laying the bricks in the foundations, getting ready for week one -- we will be ready.

In Jacksonville, Manhertz is being asked to do more than he ever had to in the past. He is seeing more targets with the starting offense and being asked to win as a route-runner on a more frequent basis. Overall, he has been pushed to a level his game hasn't yet been pushed to in his career.

The chance to do that is a big reason Manhertz signed in Jacksonville. And through a few weeks of training camp, Manhertz is more than confident in his decision to come to Jacksonville and join Meyer's rebuild.

"I think it starts up top and the leadership with Coach Urban, and everybody that's buying into what he's telling us. So it's been a pleasure," Manhertz said.

"And it's been a process as well. So I'm just glad to be a part of it."

While Meyer will be the leader of the Jaguars' franchise, players like Manhertz are going to be the leaders he will have to lean on in the locker room. There are few positions as young or inexperienced on the Jaguars' roster as tight end, increasing the importance for Manhertz to lead the unit.

From rookie Luke Farrell to second-year tight ends Tyler Davis and Ben Ellefson to first-time tight end Tim Tebow, the Jaguars' tight end room is a far cry from an experienced and battle-ready unit. But it is one that is hungry to make an impact and one that Manhertz has embraced leading.

"I think I have to. I think it's it's more of a natural role for me. But at the same time with that leadership role comes a lot of responsibility," Manhertz said.

"So I have to stay on top of my stuff and lead by example a lot of the times and fill in where I can, but it's a great room. A great group of guys, and we're just all competing."

Manhertz is Jacksonville's appointed leader of the tight end room for a reason. He has played at a high level in the league for several reasons, earning a reputation among his peers.

It is that reputation that helped Manhertz add even more tools to his trade over the offseason. From George Kittle to Travis Kelce to Darren Waller, the league's best tight ends got together this summer for 'Tight End University' to share tips among each other on the best ways to win at the position.

Representing the Jaguars at the summit was none other than Manhertz, who shared the field with the cream of the crop as the players taught one another their best tricks.

Absolutely. There's tons of value for that. And hopefully, they could accommodate more people. But you know, you don't see that a lot with a lot of guys just learning from each other," Manhertz said when asked if he would be interested in attending Tight End U again.

"Very ego-free environment, everybody's just taking bits and pieces from each other and added to their toolbox. It was great to be there."

For Manhertz, he already has a lot to prove in 2021. He has goals to hit and a team to help win -- an offense to help thrive. And events like Tight End U only stoked those flames of motivation even more.

It was a pleasure, man. It was a blessing, humbled," Manhertz said.

"But at the same time, you're around such great talent, you realize that you have a lot of work to do, and you lean on other people, and having an iron sharpens iron mentality and just getting better off each other."