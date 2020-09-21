Column: Jaguars Still Have Much More to Prove, But Some Respect is Deserved

In the NFL, there is truly no such thing as moral victories. There are games in which a fanbase can live with losing due to glimpses of hope elsewhere. There are games where a scrappy underdog just barely loses to a propped up contender. But for those inside locker rooms and on the sidelines, a loss is the worst result possible no matter the context.

But even with that in mind, it needs to be considered what the Jacksonville Jaguars can gain from Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville lost in Nashville for the seventh year in a row and dropped to 1-1 after having a chance to start 2-0, but the Jaguars can still walk away from Sunday's frustrating thought with one thing: respect.