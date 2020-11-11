Column: 9 Reasons Trevor Lawrence Should Rather Play for the Jaguars Than the Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars players and coaches made it explicitly clear before and as the season began that despite any outside narratives, they had no intention of tanking. And in their plans, that was likely true. But the best-laid plans often go awry. Despite any preseason promises or passionate declarations, the Jaguars are still 1-7 right now.

It could be worse — or depending on how you look at it, better. The New York Jets are 0-9, meaning the two clubs are dueling for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Barring a complete meltdown or unforeseen event, that No. 1 pick will undoubtedly be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawerence.